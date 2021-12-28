The ABC’s of voice: action, break and change

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Dr. Gaayathri Krishnan, a deeply committed humanitarian with a degree in medicine. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Even in today’s dynamic world, with change occurring at an unimaginable rate, and new unprecedented situations arising every day, decision-making continues to remain at the heart of inequality. While the youth of today are becoming more vocal, the bureaucracy has remained equivocal in many areas, especially related to decisions involving health.

Empowerment and education begin at home. Albert Einstein once said, ‘Education is not the learning of facts, but training the mind to think’. In order to sensitize the youth and enable a better understanding, we must hone our skills as educators and target young people in their formative years. Liberation comes from free thinking, and this is something we ought to strive for from a tender age. Understanding choices and consequences, from the very beginning, will lead to better leaders, thinkers and decision makers in the future.

“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude” -Oprah Winfrey

Real change begins from within, and when that happens, great things happen. Changing the world starts with voices on social media posts nowadays. In order to do this, we have to end the vicious cycle of suppression of voices. Today’s youth, with a better understanding of mental health and underlying trauma, is able to dig up the muddle, clear the mess, and establish plans from the ground up. It is especially vital to involve the youth in matters related to sexual health, social wellbeing, generational equality and equitable and accessible health care. Although the input of the youth is highly valued, it is not taken into serious consideration unless it is through a proper channel. One of the ways this can be achieved is by joining an association or society. Students and non-profits alike have set up a variety of organizations to follow this model, and the presence of creative minds and strong voices will lend support to their causes.

Health, as I have come to understand, means a different thing for a different person. It is no longer, just a prescription and a treatment of the current symptom. Health, like change, now has a more holistic approach, which goes back down to the root cause and plans to eradicate or set right what was wrong.

An individual, who is capable of being resilient and flexible at the same time, who is able in decision making and adaptable to change, is one who can truly provide holistic health care and opinions. They are the ultimate decision-makers.

About the author

Dr Gaayathri Krishnan is a deeply committed humanitarian with a degree in medicine trying to make positive changes the world one day at a time. She runs a free clinic in her hometown to serve the underprivileged. An advocate for mental health and social justice, she is a part of many student run and non-governmental organizations where she is able implement the change she wants to see in the world, one step at a time.