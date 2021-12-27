Health Governance: How to include youth in decision making

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Aimen Rabbani is a 21-year-old medical student, enrolled in Quaid e Azam Medical college, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

For decades there is curb to the ruling of youth in urgent matters of either social, political or healthcare spheres. There is stigma to give youth the power to make decisions for a community as there are considered callow for such a role. This routes to gap in the efficacy of handling an equivalent and abridged solution to the imminent problem. The strategic approach to harness the competent and equipped youth is the desideratum of healthcare today.

The youth of today have insight to the nooks and crannies of the interchange between healthcare and social contingencies and it would do the health care governance a lot better if the youth are able to share the emerging concerns and devise health care policies. But before the youth is required to make the important decisions it is pertinent for the them to participate in a congenial space. The aim should be to indulge them in youth centred and not youth focused activities. There is always more passion and regard for standing up for something than it is in in standing for something, a fine line that needs to be appreciated while establishing a driven youth. The rising generation is more aware and protective of their rights and vocal against injustice. Thus, the primeval postulation of not taking young passionate individuals seriously in germane tasks should be scrutinized over.

Orientation of young individuals by giving them training and carrying out activities in small settings. Establishing transparency between the administration and youth. Empower them by giving voice to their concerns and accept their propositions is what will seed in the liaison of the young and adult relationships. Indoctrinate the groundwork for a model healthcare worker so that they are self-driven and motivated. This will corroborate in participation of youth in decision making.

Healthcare of today is functioning on dedicated, constantly challenged medical students. Unfortunately, medical students in clinical setting are not made mindful of their responsibilities earlier therefore ascends to incapability to lead in decision making. Meagre freedom of speech and act in hospitals by the administrators makes them a product of system. What should be perpetrated in place is to give them their due freedom in clinical practices to build themselves become more self-reliant and apt to make decisions that are innovative and beneficial for humanity. With adequate guidance and mentorship, healthcare facility will surely benefit from the ingenious perspective that they will bring to the table.

In addition to health care governance, the healthcare organizations can also benefit from the unprecedented views of youth to bridge the gap between healthcare and citizens. The developing of an efficient and methodical youth is the future of healthcare. Therefore, I believe such an endeavour of capacitating youth so that they provide fresh brains to the cardinal matters at hand for successful execution.

About the author

Aimen Rabbani is a 21-year-old medical student, enrolled in Quaid e Azam Medical college, Pakistan. She is an enthusiastic member of IFMSA PAKISTAN since 2019 and aspires to bring positivity into this world through it. She likes to learn new things and believes that with every new emerging sun there is always a chance to do over. She likes to call herself an environmentalist because of her cosmic love for plants and anything green. Besides procrastinating, she loves to listen to music and watch YouTube.