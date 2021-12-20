European Commission ensures another acceleration of deliveries of vaccine doses to Member States

by

The Commission has today agreed with BioNtech-Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of its mRNA vaccine to Member States, starting in a few weeks.

In Q1 of 2022, BioNtech-Pfizer will deliver an additional 20 million vaccine doses (5 million in January, 5 million in February and 10 million in March). These doses come on top of the already scheduled 195 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of deliveries in Q1 to 215 million.

Last Thursday 16 December, the Commission also agreed with Moderna on the delivery of additional doses in Q1 of 2022.

This will prove especially helpful for Member States with a short-term need for additional vaccine doses.

In view of the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the European Union over the past months, full vaccination and the roll-out of boosters remain one of the EU’s top health priorities. Taking into account the expected rapid increase in infections due to the Omicron variant, this is now even more urgent than ever.

The Commission continues to work closely with vaccine manufacturers to further accelerate the delivery of vaccine doses to Member States, so that vaccination and boosting can be scaled up over the next weeks and months.

The Commission and Member States have also activated a first option to order over 200 million doses, under the third contract with BioNTech-Pfizer.

This order also covers vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant, should these vaccines become available. By this order, the EU is preparing itself in case adapted vaccines are needed. Deliveries of these over 200 million doses are expected to take place as from Q2 2022.

These doses come on top of the 450 million doses already planned to be delivered in 2022 based on the agreement already signed.

This will bring the total number of deliveries by BioNTech-Pfizer to 650 million doses in 2022.