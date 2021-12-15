The European Commission joins Romania’s efforts in the vaccination communication campaign

by

The European Commission and its Representation in Romania will launch a communication campaign on vaccination on 14 December to support the efforts of national authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination plays an essential role in fighting the pandemic. People who get vaccinated protect themselves and the others against the virus.

The envisaged campaign will consist of a 40-second video which is set to air on both Romanian TV stations and radio outlets. It consists of testimonies of people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

The TV spot will be aired over a seven-week period.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “It is urgent that we close the vaccination gap in the EU. With the arrival of Omicron, vaccination and boosting is more important than ever. In Romania only 39% of the population has so far been fully vaccinated, and the pace of vaccination continues to decrease. Vaccination gaps do not only increase the risks of severe disease, hospitalisation, and loss of life, they also leave room for more severe and transmissible variants. This is a risk not only for Romania but for the EU as a whole. We have enough safe and effective vaccine to fully cover and boost everyone in the EU, we must ensure that they are used. And let’s not forget: protecting ourselves is protecting others, our children, parents and grandparents.”

Adina Vălean,Commissioner for Transport, said: “Vaccines are powerful tools to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The European countries where the vaccination rates are high are proof of that. Serious infections and death from the virus have reduced considerably. Through common action, the EU has secured enough doses for all Europeans, including the necessary booster shoots. I encourage Romanians to get the vaccine, for their sake and for the sake of those dear to them. Especially now, ahead of the Christmas holidays, when we all come together with family and friends.”

In addition the European Commission provides extensive information, for instance on social media, about vaccines and vaccination, to encourage an informed debate about the role of vaccination in fighting the pandemic.

Together with the EU’s specialized agencies, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency, the Commission communicates and engages with citizens, to address vaccine hesitancy and to tackle disinformation.

To date, an average of 78% of adults in the EU are vaccinated. But there are wide differences between the vaccination rates of EU Member States. In Romania, 46.7% of adults are vaccinated.

The European Commission has secured up to 4.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, for Europeans and partner countries.



COVID-19 vaccines are approved and placed on the market in the EU following a very thorough assessment of their safety and efficacy, by the European Medicines Agency. The European Union has very high standards for medicine safety, including safety of vaccines – some of the highest standards in the world.