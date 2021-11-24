You are here: Home / European Union News / Trade and security: Commission highlights work to defend EU interests and values

Trade and security: Commission highlights work to defend EU interests and values

November 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission is today presenting key findings related to defending EU interests when it comes to export controls and foreign investments in the EU. The Commission screened 400 foreign investments since the new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) screening legislation entered into force. While only in place since a year, there has been an impressive take-up of this mechanism, meaning that EU interests will be better protected going forward. At the same time, over 30,000 requests for the export of goods with potential military use were reviewed by Member States under the EU Export Control regime, with 603 of these exports blocked. These are some of the highlights announced at the occasion of publication of the first reports on FDI screening and on export controls.

Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said: “The EU remains open to trade and foreign investment – this is a pillar of our job creation and economic growth. But our openness is not unconditional and it needs to be balanced by appropriate tools to safeguard our security and public order. Foreign investment screening and control of exports of dual use goods help keep the EU safe, while protecting human rights. They are key elements of our open, sustainable, and assertive trade policy. These two reports highlight how these tools can help the Commission and competent Member State authorities to act decisively when the situation demands, defending our interests while promoting our values.”

FDI Screening

This report on FDI screening is the first to be published since the new EU FDI screening regulation came into force a year ago. Under this regulation, Member States and the Commission work closely together to ensure that any foreign direct investment which can pose a security risk to EU Member States or EU critical assets is effectively screened.

In terms of key findings, the report highlights:

  • The Commission screened 265 transactions notified by Member States under the report until end of June 2021 (now the teller is above 400);
  • 80% of the transactions did not justify further investigation and were thus assessed by the Commission in just 15 days;
  • Most notifications for screening from Member States concerned the manufacturing sector, ICT, wholesale and retail;
  • The top five countries of origin of investors among notified FDI cases were companies located in: the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Canada and the United Arab Emirates;
  • The Commission issued an opinion in less than 3% out of 265 screened cases.

The report confirms that the EU remains open for foreign investment, while ensuring the protection of EU security and public order. The FDI screening cooperation mechanism works effectively and does not create unnecessary delays for transactions. A growing number of Member States have adopted their own screening mechanism – 18 now have a mechanism in place.  The European Commission expects all Member States to adopt national screening mechanisms. This will further enhance the effectiveness of the screening system and ensure a comprehensive EU approach to tackle risks related to security or public order.

Export Controls

This is the last report on export controls before the entry into force of the upgraded Export Controls Regulation.

The report shows that dual-use exports represent about 2.3% of total EU exports. Out of a total number of 30.292 applications for and notifications of exports under licences, 603 transactions (exports) were denied (in 2019) representing about 0.02% of total exports. This would put the value of dual-use trade at €119 billion in 2019.

The new Regulation that entered into force on 9 September this year strengthens export controls further by:

  • Introducing a novel ‘human security’ dimension in order to capture emerging dual-use technologies – especially cyber-surveillance tools;
  • Simplifying procedures and making the export control system more agile and able to evolve and adjust to circumstances;
  • Developing an EU capacity-building and training programme for Member States’ licensing and enforcement authorities;
  • Coordinating and supporting robust enforcement of controls;
  • Setting up dialogues with third countries so as to enhance global security and promoting a level playing field at global level.

Memorandum on Dual Use Controls 9 September 2021.

Background

FDI screening and export controls are part of the EU’s renewed trade strategy, that seeks to enforce EU rights and defend its values more assertively. Other initiatives and actions under this strategy include:

  • A proposal on an International Procurement Instrument to help ensure a level playing field in the global procurement market. This is currently with the European Parliament and Council.
  • A legislative proposal for a new anti-coercion instrument due in December 2021 that will allow the EU to respond to attempts by other countries to force the EU or its countries to bring about policy changes.
  • A new tool currently prepared by the Commission, designed to tackle effectively foreign subsidies that cause distortions and harm the level playing field in the Single Market in any market situation.
  • A new ‘Access to Markets’ portal launched in October 2020, providing easily accessible and multilingual information to help businesses of all sizes to make the most of EU trade agreements .
  • A Single Entry Point established in November 2020, making it quick and easy for any EU-based stakeholder to lodge complaints about non-compliance by third countries with their international trade commitments vis-à-vis the EU.
  • A more systematic use of the institutional structures established by EU trade agreements to ensure effective implementation of commitments by third countries and the resolution of market access barriers.
  • A more active use of dispute resolution mechanisms to enforce our rights.
  • Continued mobilisation of civil society representatives in the implementation of EU trade agreements and arrangements, notably on trade and sustainable development.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Facebook: MEPs demand a full audit by EU bodies to assess data protection

Extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council: Commission presents Action Plan for immediate measures to support Greece

White Coat, Stained red

4 key ways countries can finance their SDG ambitions

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties caused by IEDs has reached ‘extreme levels’, UN warns

Trade Committee MEPs give greenlight to landmark EU-Japan trade agreement

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

A letter from Italy: Our insecurity in COVID-19 times

FROM THE FIELD: Enslaved Guatemalan indigenous women wait for reparations

Your recycling actually gets recycled, right? Not always, says this report

Health Illiteracy: The second COVID-19 pandemic?

Eurostat: Real unemployment double than the official rate

How digital technologies can address 5 sources of health inequity

New European frontiers for renewable energy development

The London City-EU connection holds despite of Brexit and the ban of LSE-Deutsche Börse merger

EP and EU ministers agree on Erasmus+ programme for 2021-2027

From sun-powered trikes to mind-controlled TV – 10 top gadgets unveiled at CES 2020

Tsipras bewildered with Berlin’s humiliating demands; ECB expects political sign to refinance the Greek banks

In Washington D.C., Guterres signs pact with World Bank, meets US President Trump

Germany objects to EU Commission’s plan for a Eurozone bank deposits insurance scheme but Berlin could go along

It takes far too long for a rare disease to be diagnosed. Here’s how that can change

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

State aid: Commission approves German aid scheme to support airports affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Why Eurozone urgently needs the ECB to print and distribute at least €500 billion

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

Monday’s Daily Brief: #ClimateAction for the Pacific, Gaza blockade, attack in Burkina Faso

Far more needed to ‘confront the world’s climate emergency’, UN chief tells ASEAN Summit

These are the fastest trains in the world

Can you put a price on peace? This study says you can

Destabilizing Lebanon after burning Syria; plotting putsch at home: King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

The increasing drug prices in Europe

5 things you might not know about Leonardo da Vinci

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

European Commission welcomes the positive assessment about how it has managed the EU budget

The different ways of care: Is there a general rule to follow?

3 reasons manufacturing in 2021 will focus on connecting workers

Von der Leyen discusses a new Transatlantic agenda at 2021 Munich Security Conference

Coronavirus in Brazil: mental health in tragedy

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

New UN report shows record number of children killed and maimed in conflict

Africa Forum aims to boost business, reduce costs, help countries trade out of poverty

How 3 MENA business leaders are building resilient companies post-COVID-19

European platform to combat homelessness is launched

Combatting terrorism: Parliament sets out proposals for a new EU strategy

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

Parliament: EU27 need €2 trillion recovery package to tackle COVID-19 fallout

Only the Americans are unhappy with the ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine

Monday’s Daily Brief: Nigeria massacre, Libya shelling condemned; recycled plastic used to build classrooms in Côte d’Ivoire

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: The New Draft Agreement!

Contribution of Future Health Care Professionals in Health Governance

Kellen Europe Hosts EuroConference 2016

EP Group leaders on Brexit: “the agreement is not open to renegotiation”

The issue of mental health for modern young doctors

Cloud computing under scrutiny in the EU?

Estonia is making public transport free

EU decides “in absentia” of civil society

Eurozone governed by an obscure body and gray procedures

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: