You are here: Home / Economy / The UN tells Elon Musk how his money could end world hunger

The UN tells Elon Musk how his money could end world hunger

November 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The Tesla founder has offered to pay to end world hunger if the UN explains how it would spend his money.
  • Responding to the challenge, the UN’s World Food Programme has produced a detailed plan to stave off global famine.
  • The UN’s $6.6 billion proposal could help 42 million vulnerable people survive 2022.

Billionaire Elon Musk challenged the United Nations (UN) to show how $6 billion of his fortune could be used to overcome world hunger, prompting the UN’s World Food Programme to produce a detailed plan.

Musk’s challenge was sparked by earlier comments from World Food Programme chief, David Beasley, who told CNN that 2% of Musk’s wealth could end world hunger.

In a tweet, the world’s richest man suggested he would sell stock in his electric car manufacturing company Tesla and donate the billion-dollar proceeds if the UN could demonstrate exactly how his money would be spent.

Responding to the tweet, Beasley urged billionaires like Musk to step up and support the fight against hunger, giving a breakdown of how $6.6 billion could help avert catastrophe. The UN plan outlines how the money – a small percentage of Musk’s fortune estimated in the hundreds of billions – could support 42 million people threatened with famine in 43 of the world’s worst-hit countries for a year.

Here’s how $6.6 billion could prevent world hunger

The World Food Programme plan would spend $3.5 billion on food and deliver it to those most in need. This includes the cost of shipping, storage and transport by air, road and river, and security escorts to safeguard food distribution in conflict-affected zones. The money could provide one meal per person, per day for a year, keeping tens of millions of people from starvation.

A further $2 billion could fund cash and voucher programmes in places with functioning markets, allowing people to choose the food they eat while supporting local economies.


World Food Programme’s plan to solve world hunger for 1 year

Buying and distributing food: $3.5 billion
Cash and voucher programmes: $2.0 billion
Country-specific costs: $0.7 billion
Large-scale operations: $0.4 billion

Total: $6.6 billion

$700 million is set aside for ‘country-specific costs’, such as setting up voucher schemes and building and securing local offices to ensure food assistance reaches the most vulnerable.

Management, administration and accounting for global and regional operations total $400 million, which includes coordinating supply lines, analyzing global hunger levels and appointing independent auditors.

a chart showing how the UN World Food Programme would allocate $6.6 billion to stop hunger in 43 of the world’s poorest nations.
How the UN’s World Food Programme would allocate $6.6 billion to stop hunger in 43 of the world’s poorest nations. Image: WFP

The World Food Programme’s proposed plan could feed starving people in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan and Yemen, where food insecurity is rife.

World Food Programme estimates show 282.7 million people across 80 countries are facing extreme levels of acute hunger – an approximate 110% increase on 2019 levels. And around 10% of the global population was undernourished in 2020, according to a UN report.

Conflict, the increasing climate-change threat and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted both the lives and livelihoods of millions.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 aims to eradicate world hunger by 2030, but the world is far from realising this target. Urgent assistance is needed to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from famine and avert a humanitarian crisis.


But it’s not too late to raise awareness of global hunger and increase funding to help get aid programmes back on track.

Perhaps the real question is…can we afford not to help?

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN mosquito sterilization technology set for global testing, in battle against malaria, dengue

To make it cybersecure, CEOs must truly get to know their business

Migrants and refugees are being forgotten in the COVID-19 response. This has to change

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Parliament approves seven-year EU budget 2021-2027

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

4 ways to build resilience to digital risks in the COVID-19 era

French full-body veil ban, violated women’s freedom of religion: UN Human Rights Committee

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage

State aid: Commission approves market conform asset protection scheme for banks in Greece

Greenhouse gas emissions have already peaked in 30 major cities

Gender gap: This is how we can build an equal economic recovery

Business models inspired by nature are the future

EP asks for part of Frontex budget to be frozen until key improvements are made

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Reception conditions for asylum-seekers agreed between MEPs and Council

Ahead of key UN-backed Marrakech migration conference, youth recount harrowing journeys

GDPR and the World Cup have these 4 things in common

Towards a tobacco free India

Algorithms are being used to convict criminals and decide jail time. We need to make sure they are fair

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

‘Concerted effort’ must be made to help 600 million-plus adolescent girls realize full potential: Guterres

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

International Women’s Day 2019: women’s power in politics

Drones are saving lives in Tanzania’s remote communities

Clean Mobility: Commission tables proposal on car emissions testing in real driving conditions

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

Ebola emergency chief decries new attacks on frontline staff, after DR Congo worker death

Why exchange programs are essential for the medical students of the 21st century

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

State aid: Commission approves prolongation and modification of German scheme to support electricity production from renewable energy sources

Ten new migratory species protected under global wildlife agreement

Mobility package: Transport Committee backs deal with EU Ministers

AI technologies must prevent discrimination and protect diversity

Working Muslim women are a trillion-dollar market

7 renewable energy lessons from South Australia

We need to rethink neuroscience. And you can help us

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

India m2m + iot Forum Hosts Successful 4th Editions of India Smart Cities Forum and India Smart Villages Forum

Why we need a ‘great new contract in health and healthcare’

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

This is how the US energy market is shifting

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

EU files WTO panel request against illegal export restrictions by Indonesia on raw materials for stainless steel

EU Budget 2021 deal: supporting the recovery

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

With potential to boost profits by up to 20 per cent, a woman’s place is at work, says UN labour agency

Researchers say drinking coffee regularly is good for you. This is how

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

Workplace risks: Final vote on protection from carcinogens, including diesel fumes

Basel III rules relaxed: Banks got it all but become more prone to crisis

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: