You are here: Home / Economy / Is infinite economic growth possible on a finite planet?

Is infinite economic growth possible on a finite planet?

November 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Riya Master, Undergraduate Research Fellow, Harvard Medical School 7 Neha Rana, Undergraduate Research Fellow, Harvard Medical School 7 Ben Grobman, Medical Student, Harvard Medical School 7 David Duong, Director, Program in Global Primary Care and Social Change, Harvard Medical School

  • Many people believe that economic growth is incompatible with protecting the environment.
  • However, expert in economic policy strategy, Alessio Terzi, disagrees.
  • Evidence suggests that economic growth can also help the planet if it’s made green through the use of new technologies.

Twenty-twenty will enter the history books as a tragic year for humanity. And yet, if it’s true that every cloud has a silver lining, last year’s could be the fact that CO2 emissions dropped at the fastest clip since World War II (-6.4%).

No mystery here. The very measures designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 brought the world economy to a grinding halt. As many non-essential businesses were closed and consumers stayed put, global GDP contracted 4.9%. Trade was down 5.3% and flight demand experienced the sharpest decline in its history (-66%). On the upside, nature started to heal after years of abuses at the hand of an industrial society. Or so it felt like. Pictures of dolphins swimming in Venice’s now clear-watered canals went viral on social media. Such images were later proved to be doctored, and soon after the most stringent COVID restrictions were lifted. Nonetheless, many were left wondering whether growing the economy and protecting the planet were not two inherently incompatible goals.

Such doubt is gaining some notable patrons. Just last month, physics Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi chastised decision-makers for their blind devotion to GDP, seen as irreconcilable with the Paris Agreement. These words echo the reprimand of climate activist Greta Thunberg, who urged world leaders to abandon fairy tales of eternal economic growth already in 2019 and reiterated the call at COP26 in Glasgow.

green tech index
Economic growth can also help the planet if it’s made green through the use of new technologies. Image: Rubin Worldwide 2010

The recent shortage of raw materials will further fuel the feeling that humanity is hitting some hard constraints set by a finite planet. The US CRB/BLS price index of 13 industrial commodities, including tin, copper, rubber, zinc, steel, and lead, reached an all-time high just recently. Energy and foodstuff were on a similar upward trend. The budding post-COVID recovery will inevitably take a toll.

The current predicament is not without historical precedents. In 1973, nascent environmental awareness combined with soaring energy prices led many to toy with the idea that the economy was inevitably constrained by the finite boundaries of the planet. Just a year earlier, a group of biophysicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) had produced a report mapping the interactions between population, the economy, and the environment. The inevitable conclusion: halt exponential growth, or else face catastrophe. Even if oil scarcity at the time was due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rather than natural constraints, MIT’s The Limits to Growth became a best-seller, with over 30 million copies sold.

In truth, economic growth does not imply ever-expanding extraction of resources from nature, nor inevitable greenhouse gas emissions. Since 1990, the European Union has slashed its CO2 emissions by a quarter, while real GDP grew by 62%. The same is true for the US. Even accounting for the fact that some polluting production was delocalised abroad, emissions abated (-13%) between 2007 and 2016, while GDP expanded by 13%.

MIT professor Andrew McAfee showed in his recent book More from Less that since the 1970s the American economy, and specifically production, has already largely decoupled (or “dematerialised”) from virtually all the 72 material resources tracked by the U.S. Geological Survey including metals, timber, cement, even when accounting for imports of raw materials.

Energy use is no different. Across OECD countries, GDP was up by 32% between 2000 and 2016, while primary energy demand went down (-1%). In a 2018 research article, University College London Professor Michael Grubb and co-authors provide an explanation. When energy prices increase, as they did during the 1970s oil crises, in the short term this leads to recessionary effects. Over the long term, however, significant energy efficiency improvements bring economies back to equilibrium. In other words, an economy is incredibly adaptable, far from the rigid mechanical relationships modelled in The Limits to Growth. When one factors in the adoption of evermore stringent environmental policies, the observed decline in energy demand and CO2 emissions should not be surprising.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.Global warming can be beaten thanks to this simple plan

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.Mission Possible Platform: Delivering industry pathways t…

Halting growth is not only far from necessary to preserve the planet. It would also come with great disadvantages. For rich countries, it would imply fewer resources available to pay for healthcare and pensions, at a time when the share of the elderly population is rapidly expanding. For less wealthy nations, such option is even more far-fetched, as abandoning growth would confine many to a condition of misery, with several basic needs left unmet. Social unrest would be all but certain.

Growth can be made green, even if this will require the rapid adoption of new technologies. Crucially, this will rest on the continued pursuit of research and innovation, leveraging human ingenuity, which luckily knows no bound.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN mosquito sterilization technology set for global testing, in battle against malaria, dengue

To make it cybersecure, CEOs must truly get to know their business

Migrants and refugees are being forgotten in the COVID-19 response. This has to change

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Parliament approves seven-year EU budget 2021-2027

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

4 ways to build resilience to digital risks in the COVID-19 era

French full-body veil ban, violated women’s freedom of religion: UN Human Rights Committee

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage

State aid: Commission approves market conform asset protection scheme for banks in Greece

Greenhouse gas emissions have already peaked in 30 major cities

Gender gap: This is how we can build an equal economic recovery

Business models inspired by nature are the future

EP asks for part of Frontex budget to be frozen until key improvements are made

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

How the tech world could make nonprofits a more powerful force

Reception conditions for asylum-seekers agreed between MEPs and Council

Ahead of key UN-backed Marrakech migration conference, youth recount harrowing journeys

GDPR and the World Cup have these 4 things in common

Towards a tobacco free India

Algorithms are being used to convict criminals and decide jail time. We need to make sure they are fair

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

‘Concerted effort’ must be made to help 600 million-plus adolescent girls realize full potential: Guterres

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

‘No shortcuts to a healthier world’: WHO chief sets out health priorities for the decade

International Women’s Day 2019: women’s power in politics

Drones are saving lives in Tanzania’s remote communities

Clean Mobility: Commission tables proposal on car emissions testing in real driving conditions

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

Ebola emergency chief decries new attacks on frontline staff, after DR Congo worker death

Why exchange programs are essential for the medical students of the 21st century

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

State aid: Commission approves prolongation and modification of German scheme to support electricity production from renewable energy sources

Ten new migratory species protected under global wildlife agreement

Mobility package: Transport Committee backs deal with EU Ministers

AI technologies must prevent discrimination and protect diversity

Working Muslim women are a trillion-dollar market

7 renewable energy lessons from South Australia

We need to rethink neuroscience. And you can help us

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

India m2m + iot Forum Hosts Successful 4th Editions of India Smart Cities Forum and India Smart Villages Forum

Why we need a ‘great new contract in health and healthcare’

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

This is how the US energy market is shifting

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

EU files WTO panel request against illegal export restrictions by Indonesia on raw materials for stainless steel

EU Budget 2021 deal: supporting the recovery

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

With potential to boost profits by up to 20 per cent, a woman’s place is at work, says UN labour agency

Researchers say drinking coffee regularly is good for you. This is how

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

Workplace risks: Final vote on protection from carcinogens, including diesel fumes

Basel III rules relaxed: Banks got it all but become more prone to crisis

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: