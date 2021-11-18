You are here: Home / European Union News / Competition: Commission outlines contribution of competition policy and its review to green and digital transition, and to a resilient Single Market

Competition: Commission outlines contribution of competition policy and its review to green and digital transition, and to a resilient Single Market

November 18, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has adopted a Communication on a competition policy fit for new challenges, which frames the important role of competition policy for Europe’s path towards recovery, the green and digital transitions, and for a resilient Single Market. The Communication highlights the in-built ability of competition policy to adapt to new market circumstances, policy priorities and customer needs: for example, today, the Commission has adopted the sixth amendment of the State aid Temporary Framework to enable Member States to provide targeted support to companies during the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, the Commission is currently pursuing a review of competition policy tools to make sure all competition instruments (merger, antitrust and State aid control) remain fit for purpose, and complement its existing toolbox.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Strong competition enforcement is fundamental for businesses and consumers to reap the full benefits of our Single Market. It gives businesses of all sizes a fair chance to compete. It makes sure businesses are challenged to deliver the best, most innovative solutions for consumers. And it gives customers a choice of products and services, contributing to reliable and diverse supply chains. That’s why effective competition policy is needed now, more than ever, to give the European economy the agility and drive to overcome the challenges it faces. At the same time, competition rules have an in-built flexibility to adapt. We have adopted today the sixth amendment to the State aid Temporary Framework, and are in the middle of a review of competition policy with unprecedented scope and ambition.”

Since the creation of the European Union, competition policy has contributed to preserving and fostering the Union’s economic prosperity. Vigorous competition enforcement has served European consumers and businesses, and has helped nurture the dynamic and vibrant fabric of the European economy, made up of businesses of all sizes.

Today, the Union is facing new challenges: to climb the steep path to recovery following the coronavirus crisis, while enabling European industries to strengthen their resilience and to lead the twin green and digital transitions. An effective and well-calibrated competition policy can contribute the success of this agenda, which will require extraordinary public and private investments, innovation and a well-functioning Single Market.

To illustrate this by way of a few examples mentioned in the Communication:

-To contribute to Europe’s response to the coronavirus crisis and support the European recovery, the Commission has adopted a sixth amendment of the State aid Temporary with a limited prolongation of existing measures until end-June 2022. It sets the path for a progressive phase-out of crisis measures, while avoiding cliff-edge effects, and accompanies the recovery with new tools to kick-start and crowd-in private investment in the recovery phase (see further information here).

-To contribute to the green transition, the upcoming Climate, Environmental Protection and Energy Aid Guidelines aim at supporting industry’s efforts towards decarbonisation, circularity and biodiversity, as well as clean or zero-emission mobility and the energy efficiency of buildings.

Moreover, the Commission intends to provide guidance and legal certainty to enable cooperation to pursue more sustainable products and production processes,  as part of the update of the Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations and Guidelines.

-To contribute to the digital transition, the upcoming Broadband State aid Guidelines aim to foster digital infrastructure development by facilitating the deployment and take-up of broadband networks which respond to fast-evolving user needs.

Moreover, the Commission has strengthenedcontrol of potentially problematic acquisitions in digital sectorthrough its new guidance on the application of Article 22 of the Merger Regulation. This encourages Member States to refer potentially problematic transactions for its review, even if they do not meet national notification thresholds, and allows the Commission to review acquisitions of innovative companies having competitive potential beyond what their turnover would indicate, in particular in the digital sector.

-The Commission will continue to support ongoing Member State efforts to design pan-European Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) that jointly overcome market failures by enabling breakthrough innovation and infrastructure investments in key green and digital priorities, namely hydrogen, cloud, health and microelectronics. The upcoming IPCEI State aid Communication will further enhance the openness of IPCEIs, facilitate participation of SMEs and clarify criteria to pool national and EU resources.

-To contribute to resilience by means of open and competitive markets, European merger control will continue to allow companies to achieve greater scale, while making sure that markets remain competitive and supply chains diversified. Furthermore, antitrust policy allows businesses in the EU to join forces to advance their research and development efforts, to design, produce and commercialise products, or to jointly purchase products or services they may need for their operations.

Finally, in view of the exceptional situation as regards semiconductors, their relevance and the dependency on supply from a limited number of companies in a challenging geopolitical context, the Commission may envisage approving support to fill potential funding gaps for the establishment in particular of European first-of-a-kind facilities in the semiconductor ecosystem. Such aid based on Article 107(3) TFEU would be subject to strong competition safeguards as well as ensuring that benefits are shared widely and without discrimination across the European economy.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Gender equality in STEM is possible. These countries prove it

Is ECB helping Germany to buy cheaply the rest of Europe?

Global economy to see ‘steady’ growth of three per cent in 2019 despite risks, says UN

FIFA and UN kick off healthy living campaign, to harness global game’s ‘huge potential’

From Graduation to professional career: has medicine, in Brazil, become more feminist?

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

US jobseekers have a record 10 million openings to choose from – but why?

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

Detecting online child sexual abuse requires strong safeguards

Emerging legislation on commercial uses of facial recognition shows the work ahead

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the transitional rules for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)

COVID-19: Commission provides guidance on EU passenger rights

3 ways blockchain can revolutionize global supply chains

The 28 EU leaders don’t touch the thorny issues

How should cities prepare for self-driving cars? Here’s a roadmap

These are the 10 key actions needed to save the Amazon rainforest, scientists say

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

Virtual Doctor: a core part of modern healthcare?

Fairer and clearer rules on social benefits for EU mobile workers agreed

Employment MEPs want to ensure more flexibility and clarity for EU mobile workers

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

Panic buying of face masks and other supplies puts healthcare workers at risk, says WHO

Medicine regardless gender: a call for equity

Commission makes it easier for citizens to access health data securely across borders

Coronavirus update: UN addresses school disruptions, suspends public access to New York Headquarters

Big tech cannot crack down on online hate alone. We need to fund the smaller players

A European young student speaks about the Youth Policies of the European Commission

These countries are the most optimistic about economic recovery from the pandemic

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

China is among the 20 most innovative economies for the first time

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

Why vaccines are not just for children

5 urgent actions in the fightback against ransomware

COP24: World sports join team UN in race against climate change

Roma integration: fight social exclusion, poverty and anti-gypsyism, MEPs demand

The world’s supercomputers joined forces against COVID-19 – why such collaborations are critical for tackling future emergencies

State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian guarantee scheme to support trade credit insurance market in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

Climate change and health – can medical students be the solution?

Tax evasion and fraud threaten the European project

EU-US Trade: European Commission endorses rebalancing duties on US products

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

War in Syria: ‘Carnage’, flouting of rights and international law, must stop: Guterres

Turning urban sprawl into a net-zero city. Lessons from Melbourne

Eurozone stuck in a high risk deflation area; Draghi expects further price plunge

Colombia: EU and Colombia today open a new chapter to strengthen bilateral relations

Sovereign wealth funds could increase equality in a post-COVID world

Stakeholder Capitalism: over 50 companies adopt ESG reporting metrics

6 things to know about the General Assembly as UN heads into high level week

Pay Transparency: Commission proposes measures to ensure equal pay for equal work

EU commits €9 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families in Myanmar

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

We need to change the fast fashion model. Here’s how

Business is stepping up its fight against climate change. This is how

Importance of Mental Health and keeping it together in a Pandemic 

Zimbabwe facing man-made starvation, says UN expert

2021 State of the Union Address by President von der Leyen

Teenage girl’s death sentence spotlights Sudan’s failure to tackle forced marriage, gender-based violence – UN rights office

Trust is at breaking point. It’s time to rebuild it

What are variants of concern, and are COVID-19 vaccines effective against them?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: