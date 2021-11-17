You are here: Home / EUGlobe / What South Korea’s vaccine industry success teaches us about global trade policy

What South Korea’s vaccine industry success teaches us about global trade policy

November 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Jennifer Brant, CEO and Founder, Innovation Insights & Godfrey Firth, Director, Government Relations, GE Healthcare

  • South Korea has positioned itself as a global vaccine hub, with its biologics industry benefitting from investment.
  • The investments will be complemented by human capital development, partnerships with foreign governments and technology providers, and lower tariff barriers on vaccine inputs.
  • The example of South Korea highlights how action on tariffs, trade facilitation, and regulatory harmonization can streamline the global response to health crises such as COVID-19.

South Korea: A global vaccine hub

In August 2021, President Moon Jae-in announced that South Korea would launch new initiatives to position the country as a global vaccine hub, including for COVID-19 vaccines.

He announced investments of nearly $2 billion to be disbursed over the next five years. This funding could help move the South Korean biologics industry (responsible for a range of products such as vaccines, blood components and gene therapy) beyond biosimilars (biological medicines) and towards the development and manufacturing of innovator products.

The investments will be complemented by other important policy actions, including human capital development, partnerships with foreign governments and technology providers, and ramping up local materials production of key components. Korea also announced it will lower tariff barriers on vaccine inputs.

The goal of these measures is to position South Korea as a global leader in biologics development and manufacturing, while ensuring it is self-sufficient in terms of the relevant technologies and inputs.

Korea is already home to leading biosimilars producers such as SK Bioscience, GC Pharma, and Samsung Biologics. Korean companies have also figured prominently in the global COVID response, providing contract manufacturing services to diverse vaccine developers.

The country built its production capacity over many years, starting in the 1990s, through targeted investments to build technological capacity, train the workforce, and put the right infrastructure in place. Pharmaceutical industry development, and the growth of the biologics sector, in particular, is a strategic goal laid out in Korean industrial development plans for more than a decade.

The current health technologies plan, which ends next year, sets goals including enhancing R&D capacity, further developing human capital, fostering infrastructure development for the biopharmaceutical sector, and reinforcing engagement with the global economy and global players.

Streamlining regulations in recent years has also supported the evolution of the biologics industry in Korea. Further, its geographic location offers a significant advantage as the Asia-Pacific region continues to experience rapid growth in manufacturing and R&D investment.

Image: Genentech, 2021

Lifting trade tariffs for vaccine development inputs

Removing tariffs on inputs and equipment for biologics manufacturing can have a big impact.

Limiting these costs in biologics value chains can support a country like Korea’s efforts to build capacity in the biopharmaceuticals sector. In addition to the practical effect of lowering costs for domestic producers, it sends the signal that the country is serious about creating the right enabling environment for knowledge partnerships and the evolution of the industry.

Ideally, Korean leadership in facilitating the flow of goods along global value chains for vaccines will be acknowledged and emulated by other WTO Members. For Korea’s strategy to succeed and for rapid global innovation in biotech to continue, an open trading environment for biopharma and vaccine inputs and products is essential.

What is the World Economic Forum doing on trade facilitation?

The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation is a collaboration of international organisations, governments and businesses led by the Center for International Private Enterprise, the International Chamber of Commerce and the World Economic Forum, in cooperation with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

It aims to help governments in developing and least developed countries implement the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement by bringing together governments and businesses to identify opportunities to address delays and unnecessary red-tape at borders. Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation | Benefits of Trade

For example, in Colombia, the Alliance worked with the National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute and business to introduce a risk management system that can facilitate trade while protecting public health, cutting the average rate of physical inspections of food and beverages by 30% and delivering $8.8 million in savings for importers in the first 18 months of operation.

Opportunity for meaningful trade contribution

The WTO Ministerial this month is the right moment for WTO Members to launch new talks to remove tariff costs from biologics value chains. Tariffs raise costs for domestic producers, adding to the strain and complexity already caused by surging demand and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tariff removal improves the business case for domestic or regional manufacturing, across regions. As part of the core business of the WTO, there is no reason that tariff reduction should not be on the table at this time.

The clock is ticking, but there is still time for the WTO Trade and Health Initiative proposed by 20 delegations to deliver tangible, positive impact through action on tariffs, trade facilitation, and regulatory harmonization.

A group of stakeholders, including the World Customs Organization and the World Health Organization, has been working with the WTO Secretariat to develop a list of classification codes for COVID-19-relevant medical supplies.

To provide the best foundation for impact, should tariff elimination be pursued by the WTO Member States, this list could include tariffs on inputs and equipment in addition to finished products relevant to the COVID-19 response.

As recognized by the Korean Government, this is one important part of an enabling policy environment that will support the extension of R&D and bio-manufacturing capacity globally, and therefore aid with future pandemic preparedness.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in all EU countries

How neuroethics can advance innovations for positive social impact

These are the 3 key skill sets workers will need to learn by 2030

How long are COVID-19 vaccines effective?

The 10 most common types of plastic choking Europe’s rivers

Russia: MEPs deplore military build-up, attack in Czechia and jailing of Navalny

Shinzō Abe, on the right, and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU-Japan Summit in Tokyo last week. (Copyright: European Union, 2018 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte)

EU and Japan ratify first FTA ever to include Paris Climate Agreement provision

3 lessons from running an AI-powered start-up in Africa

Renovation Wave: doubling the renovation rate to cut emissions, boost recovery and reduce energy poverty

‘By no means is this over’: WHO briefing

UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’

Labels for tyres: deal for greener and safer road transport

EU-US Trade and Technology Council Inaugural Joint Statement

Suicide Prevention: Using Graduation as a Transformative Tool

The fires in the Brazilian amazon rainforest may be related to the increase in the number of hospitalizations for respiratory complications in the state of PARÁ

Coronavirus response: over €1 billion from EU Cohesion policy to support Spain’s recovery

It’s time for financial services to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Here’s why

This mobile laundry gives homeless people free showers and washes their clothes

Australia wants to build a giant underground ‘battery’ to help power the nation

Could Europe become the first climate-neutral continent?

Mental Health x Meditation, in times of pandemic: cognitive and behavioral modifications

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

Civil society organisations disenchanted with “Youth Guarantee”

Europe is progressing most towards these UN Sustainability Goals: A report card for Europe

Education critical to ensure future of forests, and reverse their destruction

Eurozone: How safe are our deposits? Which banks will survive?

The World Bank’s 2020 country classifications explained

The hidden risk of virtual reality – and what to do about it

GSMA Reveals Virtual Event Details Welcoming a New Era of Connected Impact at MWC Barcelona

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

Here’s why we need a global agreement on cross-border science to beat COVID-19

Investing in handwashing facilities to protect communities and kickstart economies

COVID-19 increased the use of AI. Here’s why it’s here to stay

Beyond representation: appreciation and recognition of women in medicine

Commission proposes coordinated measures for the safe reopening of the cultural and creative sectors

Risks to kids online are growing. Here’s what we can do 

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

Presentation of Juncker’s Investment Plan: Can 315 billion euros save the EU?

The Effects of COVID-19 on The Mental Health of Youth

OECD joins with Japan to fight financial crime by establishing new academy

Is data privacy a thing of the past in a digital world?

The five stages of the Chief Digital Officer – and why they often fail

Here’s how to prepare South-East Asia’s young people for the future

State aid: Commission approves €150 million Austrian subordinated loan to compensate Austrian Airlines for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

Artificial Intelligence in policing: safeguards needed against mass surveillance

France, Germany, UK, US and EU launch ground-breaking International Just Energy Transition Partnership with South Africa

Scoring for the environment: what Mathieu Flamini’s top-flight football career taught him about leadership

Migrant caravan: UN agency helping ‘exhausted’ people home

Good Governance in developing modern quality infrastructure systems

UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023

Although Greece is struggling to pay salaries and pensions Varoufakis is “optimistic”; the Sting reports live from EBS 2015

Moldova: EU highlights the need for continued implementation of the reform agenda

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

This Belgian start-up allows anyone to become an urban farmer

Don’t take African generosity towards refugees for granted, says UN refugee chief

FIRST PERSON: An artist’s ‘obsession’ with New Orleans tradition

2030 SDGs: The change must come from the US

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

More Stings?

Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: