The bridge to gap itnersectionality within health care

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Jibin Chacko, an incoming senior clerk & a bonafide medical student of Gullas College of Medicine , University of the Visayas, Philippines. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Intersectionality gets into play along with a domain of factors such as race, class, income, education, age, ability, sexual orientation, immigration status, ethnicity, indigeneity, and geography. This concept of intersectionality along with factors has shown in a large focus as to the barriers that have been brought about. Its hence time to find apt solutions to tackle the same & bring in ways to conquer this barrier. The outcome of the same would help to enforce better relationships within our communities.

The core solution to address this gap would be on the criteria of equality. The concept of equality would serve as a single term answer to make the product & facility of healthcare available to everyone in the most feasible manner.  By this innovation, a total uniformity comes in the way that our health system is running now.

Our society has different compositions of people to bulk with. This would contain the list of those who belong to different races according to their ancestry. It also is a social denotation to the class that they are entitled to. Interlinked with these reasons are also the factors of income, educational attainment , citizenship, age , sex & even more that can place the lower sections of the society at a lesser preferred choice than those in the higher class.

On a scale basis , these indifferences have even questioned the rights of the basic human as to universal health care & even other basic rights. The common man regardless of who he/ she is entitled to have all the privileges that have been set for.

The poor health of the poor, the social gradient in health within countries, and the marked health inequities between countries are caused by the unequal distribution of power, income, goods, and services, globally and nationally, the consequent unfairness in the immediate, visible circumstances of people’s lives– their access to health care, schools, and education, their conditions of work and leisure, their homes, communities, towns, or cities.

Intersectionality can be seen as an analytic lens that highlights the multiple nature of individual identities and how varying combinations of class, gender, race, sexuality, and citizenship categories differentially position every individual.

The idea of intersectionality itself would help raise this voice & help bridge this crisis with higher impact & the answer to  all the questions comes with equality which is the best tool to combat the same.

Jibin Chacko is an incoming senior clerk & a bonafide medical student of Gullas College of Medicine , University of the Visayas. He is an active member of ASTRA GCM, a community outreach organization that is having a strong stand in the college. Also an affiliate member of AMSA & IFMSA.

