You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The gender gap and health care: tackling the problem at its roots

The gender gap and health care: tackling the problem at its roots

November 16, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Feriel Arezki, a 5th year medical student from Bejaia, Algeria. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, health data: Statistics and Indicators, the female-to male ratio among trainee medical specialists was higher than 1 throughout the study period. After completion of specialist training, the proportion of women with temporary contracts more than doubled that of men. Less than 50% of women achieved permanent positions compared with 70% of men. For permanent non-hierarchical and hierarchical positions, the female-to-male ratio gradually decreased from 0.5 to below 0.2. Although more than 50% of trainee specialists were women, the number of female consultants remained 25% lower than that of men. In 2008, the final year of the study, the percentage of women who had achieved the grade of senior consultant was one-third that of men (29.5% of men vs 10.9% of women).

The significant differences in medical positions held by men and women illustrate the ‘leaky pipeline phenomenon’, consisting of a disproportionately low number of women achieving leading medical positions.

Albert Einstein reportedly said that if he had an hour to solve a problem, he’d spend 55 minutes thinking about the problem and five minutes thinking about solutions.

Thus, to tackle inequalities in health care, we need to start with understanding of where it comes from. What is its origin?

Human societies weren’t always male-dominated. The switch came when we became farmers – and that suggests ways to roll back towards a more equal system.

According to one school of thought, things changed around 12,000 years ago. With the advent of agriculture and homesteading, people began settling down. They acquired resources to defend, and power shifted to the physically stronger males. Fathers, sons, uncles and grandfathers began living near each other, property was passed down the male line, and female autonomy was eroded. As a result, the argument goes, patriarchy emerged.

If patriarchy originated in sedentary social structures that formalised male ownership and inheritance, then laws that give women the right to own property in their own name, for instance, can help.

But such laws exist in many 21st century societies – so why does the patriarchy persist? Ultimately, real change will only come when societies embody the values espoused by the laws.

We need to point out that patriarchy does not affect women exclusively, men too need to be freed from it. According to the World Health Organization, Western men are three to four times as likely to kill themselves as women. A recent study of suicide prevention in Ireland illustrates this. Men who were deemed to be at high risk of suicide reported that seeking help could be construed as a threat to masculinity, including “a loss of power, control and autonomy”.

In conclusion, patriarchy is the least noticed yet the most significant structure of social inequality. Therefore, my five minutes solutions reflection would suggest that equality will be reached by continuing efforts to implement reforms and strategies to overcome the systemic barriers that women health care providers are facing. The laws are the first step, the internalised values come later.

References

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Health data: Statistics and Indicators for 24 countries 2009; [consulted on 23/7/2021]. Available at: http://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?DataSetCode=HEALTH_STAT.

NewScientist The origins of sexism: How men came to rule 12,000 years ago; [consulted on 23/7/2021]. Available at: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg23831740-400-the-origins-of-sexism-how-men-came-to-rule-12000-years-ago/#ixzz71cLcJeB3

About the author

Feriel Arezki is a 5th year medical student from Bejaia, Algeria. Currently, she is working as National Officer on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights including HIV and AIDS within the IFMSA. She has a deep interest in medical research, gender equity, policy making and digital health.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

The mental health of our society

‘Our goal is to democratize the air.’ How aerial transportation will shape cities of the future

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

Millions of people eat octopus- here’s why we shouldn’t

Zero carbon by 2050 is possible. Here is what we need to do

UN chief calls for ‘solidarity, compassion and action’ on World Refugee Day

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

4 ways industry can make supply chains more sustainable

Blockchain is becoming key for global trade – but is that a gift for hackers?

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

EU-Republic of Korea trade grows twice as fast under trade agreement

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

Spread Her Wings: Let Her Fly

Open-plan offices make workers less collaborative, Harvard study finds

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

UN forum to bring ‘big space data’ benefits to disaster response in Africa

Finland should do more to improve job prospects of low-skilled youth

Endocrine disruptors: A strategy for the future that protects EU citizens and the environment

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

6 reasons why Africa’s new free trade area is a global game changer

Human rights on film: International festival celebrates mobile phone films for a cause

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

The European Green Deal sets out how to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, boosting the economy, improving people’s health and quality of life, caring for nature, and leaving no one behind

MEPs highlight impact of pandemic on children’s health and education

You can make a difference in North Korea. Here’s how

European Vocational Skills Week: ‘VET for Green and Digital Transitions’

Here’s how to prepare South-East Asia’s young people for the future

Does the Erasmus program really contribute to the construction of a solid EU identity?

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

Robots aren’t stealing all our jobs, says the World Bank’s chief economist

The UN went to one of the world’s richest countries to look at poverty – this is what it found

The three biggest challenges for India’s future

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

Time to say goodbye to the plastic straw. But what’s the best alternative?

Joint press release: Republic of Korea – EU Leaders’ video conference meeting

Guterres appeals for ‘maximum restraint’ over Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions rise

Energy: EU funding for priority projects should reflect 2050 climate objectives

UN agriculture agency chief calls on world’s mayors to make ‘global commitments local realities’

Commission adopts Recommendation on EU coordinated approach to travel and transport in response to new variant of coronavirus in the UK

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Mirrored classroom display highlights scale of massive education crisis

Financing the recovery must not burden the next generation

Human rights breaches in Belarus, Ethiopia, and Algeria

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

Syrians still living on ‘razor edge’ as UN launches $8.8 billion dollar appeal

Chinese economy to raise speed and help the world grow

iSting: Change the World with your Writing

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

How a possible EU budget deficit affects the migration crisis

Health Illiteracy: The second COVID-19 pandemic?

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

No improvement in respect for EU values: MEPs cut support for Turkey by €70m

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: