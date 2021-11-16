You are here: Home / European Union News / Launch of the Start-up Village Forum: delivering the vision for EU’s rural areas

Launch of the Start-up Village Forum: delivering the vision for EU’s rural areas

November 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission launched the Start-up Village Forum to gather insights on challenges for and potential of rural start-up companies. As part of the EU’s June 2021 long-term vision for rural areas and the Commission Action Plan for Rural areas, the annual Start-up Village Forum contributes to boosting research and innovation in rural communities and help build up a more innovative entrepreneurship that will attract more young and talented people.

The Forum aims at becoming an open space where local, regional, national and European institutions and stakeholders can meet, discuss and shape action for start-up-driven innovation in rural areas. The Forum for rural innovation will connect rural innovation actors across the EU and enhance the development of rural innovation ecosystems. The Start-up Village Forum seeks to provide knowledge on rural innovative start-ups, the types of innovations they are involved in, the gaps in the services that they expect from innovation ecosystems and how these could be strengthened in the future.

The launch event should also contribute to inform entrepreneurs and rural innovation actors on existing opportunities they may benefit from, under EU rural development and Cohesion Policy programmes for instance. It will also provide a common understanding of the concept of Start-up Village, how it relates to the concept of Smart Villages, and pave the way for further editions over the coming years.

The broader objectives of the Start-up Village Forum are to:

  • Support the further development of rural innovation ecosystems;
  • Identify and analyse triggers for innovation in rural areas;
  • Connect rural innovation actors across the EU, with a focus on start-ups; and
  • Provide a common understanding of the concept of Start-up village and highlight the link with the concept of smart village.

Members of the College said:

Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President for Demography and Democracy, said: “Today’s launch of the Start-up Village Forum is a new beginning for rural areas. It is a reflection of the importance that the Commission attaches to supporting rural areas, because it is in rural areas that the demographic transition is most visible. Through the Start-up Village Forum we want the best and brightest of Europe to remain in these and contribute to building prosperity as they grow their start-up companies to real long term drivers of our economy, all while using the natural potential of Europe’s rural areas.”

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said:  “The nature and sources of innovation are changing. Innovation is increasingly coming from sources other than research, be it from social entrepreneurs, end users, citizens, youth or through collaborative patterns. Connecting all actors wherever they are – including rural areas – matters more now than ever before. So let’s take this opportunity, the Start-up Village Forum, to start creating our common future together. Let us synchronise our efforts across territorial levels and policy domains to empower our rural start-ups now and in the coming years.”

Januzs Wojciechowski, Commissioner for Agriculture said: “Today, rural areas offer a wealth of opportunities to seize, as laid out in the long-term vision for rural areas. Fostering rural innovation should largely contribute to the green and digital transition, benefiting our rural communities, our farmers and society as a whole. The Start-up Village Forum plays an important role, by connecting start-ups, rural actors and public authorities to share knowledge and experiences. I look forward to this year’s discussions and upcoming editions.”

Elisa Ferreira, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms said: “Cohesion Policy plays a crucial role in building the rural innovation ecosystem by investments in research and academic institutions, investments on broadband and to help rural businesses to innovate, harness digitalisation, and build on the strengths of the rural and remote areas as part of their smart specialisation strategies. These investments also enhance the role of rural areas in the transition to a green and sustainable Europe.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

The mental health of our society

‘Our goal is to democratize the air.’ How aerial transportation will shape cities of the future

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

Millions of people eat octopus- here’s why we shouldn’t

Zero carbon by 2050 is possible. Here is what we need to do

UN chief calls for ‘solidarity, compassion and action’ on World Refugee Day

Thursday’s Daily Brief: impact of bad working conditions, Syria and Libya humanitarian news, human rights in Bahrain, families reunified in South Sudan

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

4 ways industry can make supply chains more sustainable

Blockchain is becoming key for global trade – but is that a gift for hackers?

The US reject EU proposal for prudential financial controls

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

EU-Republic of Korea trade grows twice as fast under trade agreement

UN chief saddened at news of death of former US President George H.W. Bush

Spread Her Wings: Let Her Fly

Open-plan offices make workers less collaborative, Harvard study finds

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

UN forum to bring ‘big space data’ benefits to disaster response in Africa

Finland should do more to improve job prospects of low-skilled youth

Endocrine disruptors: A strategy for the future that protects EU citizens and the environment

China answers clearly to the European Commission’s investment negotiations with Taiwan

6 reasons why Africa’s new free trade area is a global game changer

Human rights on film: International festival celebrates mobile phone films for a cause

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

The European Green Deal sets out how to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, boosting the economy, improving people’s health and quality of life, caring for nature, and leaving no one behind

MEPs highlight impact of pandemic on children’s health and education

You can make a difference in North Korea. Here’s how

European Vocational Skills Week: ‘VET for Green and Digital Transitions’

Here’s how to prepare South-East Asia’s young people for the future

Does the Erasmus program really contribute to the construction of a solid EU identity?

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Ukraine: EU report notes continued implementation of the reform agenda though challenges remain

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

Robots aren’t stealing all our jobs, says the World Bank’s chief economist

The UN went to one of the world’s richest countries to look at poverty – this is what it found

The three biggest challenges for India’s future

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

Time to say goodbye to the plastic straw. But what’s the best alternative?

Joint press release: Republic of Korea – EU Leaders’ video conference meeting

Guterres appeals for ‘maximum restraint’ over Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions rise

Energy: EU funding for priority projects should reflect 2050 climate objectives

UN agriculture agency chief calls on world’s mayors to make ‘global commitments local realities’

Commission adopts Recommendation on EU coordinated approach to travel and transport in response to new variant of coronavirus in the UK

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Mirrored classroom display highlights scale of massive education crisis

Financing the recovery must not burden the next generation

Human rights breaches in Belarus, Ethiopia, and Algeria

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

Syrians still living on ‘razor edge’ as UN launches $8.8 billion dollar appeal

Chinese economy to raise speed and help the world grow

iSting: Change the World with your Writing

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

How a possible EU budget deficit affects the migration crisis

Health Illiteracy: The second COVID-19 pandemic?

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

No improvement in respect for EU values: MEPs cut support for Turkey by €70m

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: