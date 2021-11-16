Aviation: EU and Armenia sign aviation agreement

by

Today, the European Union and Armenia signed a common aviation area agreement, based on common high standards in aviation safety, security and air traffic management. The signing means new opportunities for consumers, airlines and airports in Armenia and the EU.

The benefits include new air transport opportunities, more direct connections and economic benefits to both sides:

All EU airlines will be able to operate direct flights from anywhere in the EU to any airport in Armenia, and vice versa for Armenian airlines.

All limitations and restrictions on flights between Armenia and the EU will be removed and the provisions on open and fair competition will guarantee a level playing field.

The Agreement will facilitate people-to-people contacts and expand commercial opportunities and trade between the EU and Armenia. It will also be a valuable instrument in the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Commissioner Adina Vălean, responsible for mobility and transport, said: “The Agreement signed today will allow the EU and Armenia to strengthen their aviation relations through gradual market integration. It is a key stepping-stone in our strategy to achieve closer cooperation with our neighbours. The agreement will allow for more travelling choice for citizens, new opportunities for the aviation industry, and better connectivity with new routes and destinations to the benefit of consumers, the tourism sector and people-to-people contacts.”

The Common Aviation Area (CAA) is intended to allow gradual market opening between the EU and its neighbours, alongside regulatory convergence through the gradual implementation of EU aviation rules. The result will be new opportunities for operators and wider choice for consumers. Gradual market opening and regulatory convergence take place in parallel to safeguard fair competition and the implementation of common high safety, security, environmental and other standards.

With the agreement, Armenia will further align its legislation with EU aviation rules and standards in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, security, the environment, economic regulation, competition, consumer protection and social aspects.

Similar comprehensive air transport agreements have been signed with other neighbouring countries, namely those of the Western Balkans, Morocco, Georgia, Jordan, Moldova, Israel, and recently with Ukraine. A neighbourhood aviation agreement has also been negotiated with Tunisia, which is expected to be signed in the near future.

