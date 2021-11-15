EU Budget 2022 conciliation talks suspended

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament and Council have suspended the talks on the EU budget for 2022 on Friday without agreement.

The discussions will continue on Monday 15 November, the last day of the conciliation period.

Should the Conciliation Committee fail to find an agreement on a joint text within a 21-day-period – which ends on Monday 15 November at midnight –, a new draft budget must be submitted by the Commission. If the Conciliation Committee does agree on a joint text within the deadline, then Parliament and the Council have 14 days from the date of that agreement in which to approve the joint text.

Parliament’s position on the 2022 budget: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20211014IPR14925/eu-budget-for-2022-meps-want-focus-on-covid-19-crisis-recovery