You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission adopts contingency plan for food supply and food security in times of crisis

Commission adopts contingency plan for food supply and food security in times of crisis

November 15, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Following the COVID-19 crisis and as announced in the Farm to Fork Strategy, the EU intends to step up coordination at European level to ensure citizens do not face food shortages during crises. The contingency plan adopted today acknowledges the overall resilience of the EU food supply chain, identifies existing shortcomings, and puts forward actions to improve preparedness at EU level. To do this, the Commission will establish a European Food Security Crisis preparedness and response Mechanism (EFSCM), a group of food supply chain experts coordinated by the Commission to exchange data, practices and strengthen coordination.

Lessons learnt from the COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the resilience of the agricultural, fisheries, aquaculture, and food sectors, avoiding that the health crisis also resulted in a food security crisis. To support these sectors, the EU took exceptional measures.

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP), for instance, provided tools to counter market imbalances or producers’ cash flow issues. Furthermore, to ensure the movement of goods and of essential workers in the single market, the Commission established green lanes and published guidelines that enabled close coordination between Member States for smooth border crossings.

Today’s Communication acknowledges that further improvement is needed in some areas to continue to ensure food supply and food security in times of crisis.

The EU contingency plan for food supply and food security

With the growing impact of climate change and environmental degradation on food production, as well as risks related to public health, cyber threats or geopolitical shifts threatening the functioning of the food supply chain, an EU contingency plan for food supply and food security is ever more relevant.

Key to improving EU preparedness, this contingency plan embraces a collaborative approach between all public and private parties being part of the food supply chain. From the private sector, this includes farmers, fishers, aquaculture producers, food processors, traders and retailers as well as transporters and logisticians for instance. EU, national and regional authorities will also be central to this plan.

The plan itself will be rolled out by the European Food Security Crisis preparedness and response Mechanism, to be launched by the Commission.

The EFSCM will rely on a group of experts, combining Member States and some non-EU countries representatives and actors from all stages of the food chain, and a set of rules of procedures governing its functioning. The group will meet periodically, and in the event of a crisis, at very short notice and as frequently as necessary.

It will focus on specific activities and a set of actions to be completed between mid-2022 and 2024:

  • foresight, risk assessment and monitoring: improve preparedness by making use of available data (including on weather, climate, markets); further analysis of vulnerabilities and critical infrastructure of the food supply chain;
  • coordination, cooperation and communication: sharing information, best practices, national contingency plans; development of recommendations to address crises; coordination and cooperation with the international community.

Background

In May 2020, the Commission adopted the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies. These two mutually reinforcing strategies were presented as core parts of the European Green Deal to enable the transition to sustainable food systems and to tackle the key drivers of biodiversity loss.

The Farm to Fork Strategy announced several important initiatives, including the contingency plan for ensuring food supply and food security in times of crisis and the adoption, by end of 2023, of a framework legislation for sustainable food systems, to further accelerate the transition towards a sustainable food system. 

Members of the College said

Janusz Wojciechowski,Commissioner in charge of Agriculture, said: “Our food supply chain showed strong resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no food shortages for our citizens, avoiding a food crisis on top of the health one. This is also thanks to our Common Agricultural Policy. In times with evolving risk factors, we need to be prepared for future crises that could affect food supply and food security. Food security will continue to be at the core of our policies. It is paramount to make our food systems more resilient and more sustainable. The contingency plan presented today ensures the EU preparedness and a thorough coordination between the EU, Member States and the public and private sectors to avoid unilateral decisions and a more effective crisis management.”

Stella Kyriakides,Commissioner in charge of Health and Food Safety, said: “The Farm to Fork Strategy is our compass towards a resilient and sustainable food system that can deliver in all circumstances. The EU’s extraordinary response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows us that coordination between all Member States, the EU institutions and key stakeholders is crucial to tackle emergency situations. Today’s contingency plan will help us to be better prepared and ensure food supply and security in times of crises. Our health is linked to the availability and quality of the food we eat, and our food systems cannot be resilient to crises such COVID-19 if they are not sustainable.”

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said:“The pandemic tested the resilience of our food supply chain, and we saw that our policies and legislative framework are solid. Yet we also saw where the vulnerabilities are and that there is scope to enhance the preparedness of our food system to withstand pressures from external factors and risks. Our fishing and aquaculture sector has to cope with a certain level of dependencies and vulnerabilities linked to the supply and retail shocks for example. The contingency plan adopted today ensures that we are ready to address potential shocks, while continuing the supply of sustainable seafood to consumers.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

UN chief ‘commends’ leadership of Greece and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as name dispute draws to final close

How health privatization increases health inequities

Is ECB helping Germany to buy cheaply the rest of Europe?

Member states must stop selling EU passports immediately, MEPs demand

Here’s how China is going green

DR Congo: UN food agency triples aid in strife-hit Ituri province

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

Pandemics are here to stay. Here’s how to prepare for the next one

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

Why embracing human rights will ensure Artificial Intelligence works for all

On Youth Participation: Are we active citizens?

Telemedicine and the Brazilian reality

EU free-trade agreements with Canada and US: imagine the fallout if put to national referendums

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

ITU Telecom World 2017: exploring smart digital transformation

Coronavirus: EU grants €314 million to innovative companies to combat the virus and support recovery

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

European Solidarity Corps: Commission opens new call for project proposals

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

New EU farm to fork strategy to make our food healthier and more sustainable

Security Council downsizes AU-UN mission in Darfur, eying eventual exit

Team Europe mobilises to support African economies

State aid: Commission refers United Kingdom to European Court for failure to fully recover illegal tax exemption aid of up to around €100 million in Gibraltar

Main results of G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

‘Beyond reasonable doubt’, international court convicts notorious DR Congo rebel leader of war crimes

Statistics show the ugly face of youth training schemes

Trump’s Syrian hit the softest option vis-a-vis Russia

LIFE Programme: Member States to benefit from quarter of a billion euros of investments in environment, nature and climate action

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

AI could be a silver bullet for healthcare in ASEAN

Parliament to allow COVID-19 vaccines to be developed more quickly

How a demand-driven approach could accelerate zero-emission freight transportation

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Common charger: a long-awaited proposal requested by Parliament

Stand for healthcare workers’ safety

Children suffering ‘atrocities’ as number of countries in conflict hits new peak: UNICEF

These countries are home to the highest proportion of refugees in the world

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

UN’s AIDS agency ‘greatly encouraged’ by latest scientific breakthrough showing cure is possible

College meeting: European Commission reorganises the “Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom” into the “Service for the EU-UK Agreements”.

MEPs boost support for EU research and Erasmus

Contribution of Future Health Care Professionals in Health Governance

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

Ocean conservation: EU leads the international effort to establish new Marine Protected Areas in Antarctica

Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support

Parliament to vote on new European Commission on 27 November

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

Deal on stronger role for EU medicines regulator

Trump denies climate change existence while Paris Agreement is not fully supported by G20 ahead of COP24

Europe’s dirty air kills 400,000 people every year

EU Digital COVID Certificate enters into application in the EU

Austerity lovers to put a break on Renzi’s growth vision for Europe? the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Mental Health: starting with myself

This Japanese politician is making history – by taking paternity leave

The story of 2018, in 10 charts

Service and Sacrifice: Ugandan ‘Blue Helmets’ support UN efforts to bring peace to Somalia

Violence will not deter Somali people in their pursuit of peace, says UN chief, in wake of lethal attacks

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: