You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission approves contract with Valneva to secure a new potential vaccine

Coronavirus: Commission approves contract with Valneva to secure a new potential vaccine

November 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission approved the eighth contract with a pharmaceutical company with a view to purchasing its potential vaccine against COVID-19. The contract with Valneva provides for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase almost 27 million doses in 2022. It also includes the possibility to adapt the vaccine to new variant strains, and for Member States to make a further order of up to 33 million additional vaccines in 2023.

The contract with Valneva comes in addition to an already secured broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts already signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNtech-Pfizer, CureVac, Moderna, and Novavax. This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.  Member States could decide to donate the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries or to re-direct it to other European countries.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “The contract allows for the vaccine to be adapted to new variants. Our broad portfolio will help us to fight COVID and its variants in Europe and beyond. The pandemic is not over. Everyone who can should get vaccinated.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “Our EU Vaccines Strategy continues to deliver, at a time when COVID-19 case numbers are unfortunately rising again across the EU. The Valneva vaccine adds another option to our broad portfolio, once it is proven to be safe and effective by the European Medicines Agency. We continue to support Member States in their vaccination efforts, and the message remains the same: trust the science, and vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.”

Valneva is a European biotechnology company developing an inactivated virus vaccine, made of the live virus through chemical inactivation. This is a traditional vaccine technology, used for 60-70 years, with established methods and high level of safety. Most of the flu vaccines and many childhood vaccines use this technology. This is currently the only inactivated vaccine candidate in clinical trials against COVID-19 in Europe.

The Commission, with the support of EU Member States, has taken a decision to support this vaccine based on a sound scientific assessment, the technology used, the company’s experience in vaccine development and its production capacity to supply all EU Member States.

Background

The European Commission presented on 17 June 2020 a European Strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and deployment of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19. In return for the right to buy a specified number of vaccine doses in a given timeframe, the Commission finances part of the upfront costs faced by vaccines producers in the form of Advance Purchase Agreements.

In view of the current and new escape SARS-CoV-2 variants, the Commission and the Member States are negotiating new agreements with companies already in the EU vaccine portfolio that would allow to purchase rapidly adapted vaccines in sufficient quantities to reinforce and prolong immunity.

In order to purchase the new vaccines, Member States may use the REACT-EU package, one of the largest programmes under the new instrument Next Generation EU that continues and extends the crisis response and crisis repair measures.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

Consumers to be better protected against misleading and unfair practices

The Tears of lovely Memories

Social justice, inclusion and sustainable development need a ‘Great Reset’. Here are 3 key steps we can take

COVID-19 and its Implications on Mental Health of Youth

Trade negotiations with US can start under certain conditions

Financing the 2030 Agenda: What is it and why is it important?

UN migration agency: young Rohingya girls, largest group of trafficking victims in camps

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

28 million elective surgeries may be cancelled worldwide: how non-COVID-19 medical care is suffering

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

What does artificial intelligence do in medicine?

10 ways to accelerate grassroots innovation and build a more inclusive future

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

Innovation can transform the way we solve the world’s water challenges

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

This country is restarting air travel. Here’s how

Travel the world, find yourself

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

Execution of juvenile offender in Iran ‘deeply distressing’ – UN rights chief

State aid: Commission approves €550 million German support to compensate Deutsche Bahn for damages suffered by its subsidiary DB Fernverkehr due to the coronavirus outbreak

Learning lessons from across Europe – the hidden costs of COVID-19 on lung cancer

This Scottish forest is both a home for wildlife and a boost for the local economy

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

Public opinion misled by the Commission on air transport safety

Violence against women a ‘mark of shame’ on our societies, says UN chief on World Day

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Is history a new NATO weapons against Russia?

8 steps towards a sustainable economic recovery

Two-thirds of global drug deaths now from opioids: UN drugs report

Young? You should work out the entrepreneurial heart before the mind

Statement by President von der Leyen on recent developments related to Iran and Iraq

European Junior Enterprise Network – Ready to take the Step Into the Future?

State aid: Commission approves a Polish scheme to compensate large companies for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak and provide liquidity support

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here’s why

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

Scotland wants to create an ethical stock exchange (Post Brexit)

The 27 EU leaders did nothing to help May unlock the Brexit talks

Happens now in Brussels: Green Week sets the EU and global climate policy agenda

The Linde Group Logo (Source: The Linde Group website, Press Services, 2018)

EU starts in-depth investigation of Linde-Praxair merger over competition concerns

The Commission neglects the services sector and favours industry

‘New tech’ business model threatens decent work conditions, warns UN

Banks cannot die but can be fined

Addressing climate change through carbon taxes

New UN data tool shows ‘mismatch’ between government aid and places modern slavery exists

NextGenerationEU: Commission presents next steps for €672.5 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility in 2021 Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

UN chief hails victory of ‘political will’ in historic Republic of North Macedonia accord

The 13th round of TTIP negotiations hits a wall of intense protests and growing concerns

CO2 can be a valuable raw material, not just a climate killer. Here’s how

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

Zoom chief: Digital tax policy should be a ‘set of carrots’ not sticks

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

Huge data gaps’ hampering ‘evidence-based’ national migration policies

EU to relocate 40,000 migrants across the bloc: first step of a long due substantial reform?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: