Protecting media freedom from malicious lawsuits: press conference after EP vote

On Thursday, the co-rapporteurs of the Civil Liberties and Legal Affairs committees will present Parliament’s proposals to curb the use of legal actions to silence critical voices.

Roberta Metsola (EPP, MT) and Tiemo Wölken (S&D, DE) will hold a press conference on their report on “Strengthening Democracy and Media Freedom and Pluralism in the EU: the undue use of actions under civil and criminal law to silence journalists, NGOs and civil society”. Plenary will debate the text on Wednesday afternoon, and vote on it on Thursday around noon.

Background

Parliament has consistently called on the Commission to propose and apply several policies to safeguard media pluralism and journalists. The draft report, adopted by the Civil Liberties and Legal Affairs committees in October, proposes measures to counteract the threat that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) pose to journalists, NGOs and civil society.

