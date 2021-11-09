You are here: Home / Business / Women are burning out doing invisible ‘office housework’

Women are burning out doing invisible ‘office housework’

November 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Women say extra evening, weekend and vacation hours spent supporting colleagues is ignored.
  • Burnout is increasing, finds the Women in the Workplace 2021 report.
  • Employers say they hugely value this wellbeing and inclusion work – but only a quarter formally recognize it.

Women are working harder – and getting more burned out – but their efforts are being overlooked, according to a new study.

COVID-19 has seen women take on extra work supporting the wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion of their colleagues. But it’s “invisible” labour – because companies aren’t recognizing or rewarding it.

This is a key finding of the Women in the Workplace 2021 report, by management consultancy McKinsey & Company and the women’s campaign group LeanIn.Org.

“This mission-critical work is in danger of being relegated to ‘office housework’: Necessary tasks and activities that benefit the company but go unrecognized, are underappreciated, and don’t lead to career advancement,” says report co-author Marianne Cooper in an article for management magazine Harvard Business Review.

a chart showing that women at work are managing more “emotional labour”
Women at work are managing more “emotional labour”. Image: Women in the Workplace 2021, McKinsey & Company/LeanIn.org

Unrecognized and unrewarded

Women leaders are more likely to be exhausted and chronically stressed at work, compared to men in similar roles, Cooper notes.

And almost 40% of them have considered quitting work altogether, or downshifting to part-time hours.

a chart showing that more women report feeling burned out often or almost always.
More women report feeling burned out often or almost always. Image: Women in the Workplace 2021, McKinsey & Company/LeanIn.org

Yet almost seven in 10 companies say the work employees do to promote diversity, inclusion and equity – opportunities for all – is “very” or “extremely critical”.

Women managers quoted in the Women in the Workplace report say they are doing this “emotional labour” “after hours in the evenings, on weekends and on vacation” – but it’s being “taken for granted,” with no formal recognition.

The report states that less than a quarter of companies are recognizing this work to a substantial extent in formal evaluations like performance reviews.

a chart showing that the work women do to support wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion is seen as vital – but is only formally recognized by about a quarter of companies.
The work women do to support wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion is seen as vital – but is only formally recognized by about a quarter of companies. Image: Women in the Workplace 2021, McKinsey & Company/LeanIn.org

Fewer women at the top

Women in the Workplace 2021 also finds that women – especially women of colour – are still significantly underrepresented in leadership roles.

For every 100 men promoted to manager, only 86 women are promoted. And women of colour represent only 4% of “C-suite” leaders – executive-level managers who typically have the word “chief” in their job title.

Women in the Workplace 2021 is based on information from 423 participating organizations with 12 million employees and a survey of more than 65,000 employees. The authors also interviewed women with diverse colour, gender and disability identities.

a chart showing how women are still underrepresented in management, with only 4% of women of colour
Women are still underrepresented in management, with only 4% of women of colour. Image: Women in the Workplace 2021, McKinsey & Company/LeanIn.org

Women’s gender gap widens

The Women in the Workplace 2021 findings mirror those of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021. It found the impact of COVID-19 had delayed the likely timetable to gender parity by a generation, from 99.5 years to 135.6 years.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in ten countries across three regions. Accelerators are established in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Panama in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean, Egypt and Jordan in the Middle East and North Africa, and Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

All Country Accelerators, along with Knowledge Partner countries demonstrating global leadership in closing gender gaps, are part of a wider ecosystem, the Global Learning Network, that facilitates exchange of insights and experiences through the Forum’s platform.

In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

The gap is almost twice this length when measured by participation and opportunity for women in the world of work. On this measure, it will take another 267.6 years to close the gender gap, the Forum found, with only “marginal” improvement since last year’s report.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Myanmar military target civilians in deadly helicopter attack, UN rights office issues war crimes warning

4 steps to using AI in an environmentally responsible way

Berlin and Paris pursue the financial fragmentation of Eurozone

Instability in Africa’s Sahel, spreading outwards, Security Council told

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

These bike shelters are made from wind turbines

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

UPDATED: Guterres condemns armed attack against UN peacekeepers in Mali

UN blue helmets in South Sudan use Sustainable Development Goals to help build peace

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

Team Europe increased Official Development Assistance to €66.8 billion as the world’s leading donor in 2020

This is how flu season might affect the COVID-19 curve

Telemedicine and the Brazilian reality

This is how university students can emerge from the pandemic stronger

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

Desires for national independence in Europe bound by economic realities

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

Sassoli to EU institutions: “Be brave on EU recovery plan”

What’s really driving corporate climate action?

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

Trade and sustainability: Commission proposes new EU Generalised Scheme of Preferences to promote sustainable development in low-income countries

This is how attitudes to vaccines compare around the world

Parliament seals 2014 EU budget and the spending ceiling until 2020

How to future-proof India’s economy

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

Regional policies slowed down by EU bureaucracy

MEPs call for an EU-wide “right to disconnect”

Egypt: The road to hell paved with western advices for democracy

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

“Joining forces to #BeatPollution”, a Sting Exclusive by the Head of UNEP in Brussels

One year on: How we’re grappling with a world changed by COVID

How a new encryption technique can help protect privacy amid COVID-19

EU4FairWork: Commission launches campaign to tackle undeclared work

Commission tries to solidify the EU statistical system

Pro-EU forces won a 70% triumph in the European elections

DiscoverEU: 15,000 travel passes up for grabs to explore the EU this summer

NextGenerationEU: Questions and answers on the Recovery and Resilience Facility

How the creative manufacturing and handmade sector can craft a post-COVID-19 future

Georgia: EU report highlights the need for political compromise to continue the reform momentum

South Sudan: ‘Horrific acts’ by government may constitute ‘war crimes’ says UN, demanding justice

‘Once lost, hearing doesn’t come back,’ World Health Organization warns on World Hearing Day

Horn of Africa: UN chief welcomes Djibouti agreement between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia

EU-wide rules for safety of drones approved by European Parliament

How smarter machines can make us smarter humans

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

The final countdown towards achieving the 2030 Agenda: The contribution of future health(care) professionals

Eurozone to enter the winter…

New Zealand Prime Minister opens door to 4-day working week

10 lessons from the COVID-19 frontline for a more gender-equal world

5 amazing schools that will make you wish you were young again

Why do medical students need to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

ECB: A revolutionary idea to revitalize the European economy with cheap loans to SMEs

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

Relieving the suffering of dying: Home Palliative Care as a spiritual coping strategy

Professional practices of primary health care for Brazilian health and gender inequality

International trade statistics: trends in third quarter 2019

From cheeseburgers to coral reefs, the science of decision-making can change the world

The financial war touches Frankfurt and Berlin

After a year of pandemic, has Brazil learned anything?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: