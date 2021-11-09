You are here: Home / Policy / Health / A Call to Action for a Stronger Global Healthcare Workforce

A Call to Action for a Stronger Global Healthcare Workforce

November 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Dr. Vedant Shukla, an intern doctor from India with various passions ranging from Research, Global Surgery, SRHR, Mental Health, Public and Global Health. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has severely impacted many spheres of life and society as we know it, some quantifiable, some immeasurable. Health is not the only aspect of life that has borne the brunt of this malicious and elusive disease, housing, employment and even education have had disastrous outcomes. It has even caused a tectonic shift in the socio-cultural landscapes, pushing vulnerable and underserved communities and people further into the margins, exacerbating the already existing plethora of inequities. WHO research on Social Determinants of Health and Health Inequities show that these factors also affect health, not just physical but also mental and social health. 

The global youth has suffered disproportionately from the tremors of the pandemic and will feel its aftershock for years to come. With many investing substantially in higher education to obtain better paying jobs and to achieve a better quality of life, their ambitions and hopes have come to vain, with loss of employment and poor job prospects due to the economic repercussions of lockdown and restrictions. These restrictions also have dulled the ever dynamic life of young people, not being able to meet loved ones, share intimate life moments or even give them a hug. The lack of opportunity to attain economic stability and lead a fulfilling life, social isolation and touch starvation have had detrimental effects on the emotional and mental well-being of the youth, whose ripple effects will manifest for years to come.

There is a certain sub-section of this global youth that has but by far suffered the most during the pandemic, the youth of the global healthcare workforce including medical students, interns and resident doctors.

COVID-19 and the Global Healthcare Workforce Youth

In addition to all of the above stated effects of the pandemic except for unemployment, the youth of the global healthcare workforce are facing more crippling effects that are hampering their mental well-being. From poor to no payment for their labour in COVID-19 wards, to lack of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) while serving and long gruelling working hours, all have played a role. Intern and resident doctors, even medical students are being shunted away from learning and academics to bolster response to surge of cases, depriving them of the quality medical education they deserve. The gargantuan number of deaths they have witnessed along with the increased frequency and severity of violence they have faced from relatives of patients, has only added to their grief in this pandemic.  

With poor mental healthcare infrastructure and access globally especially in LMICs, we have a mental health crisis looming in the global healthcare workforce, whose repercussions could not only impact the workforce but also those who they pledge to serve. This is a call to action to the governments, to invest in their workforce, the backbone of any healthcare system, to stop using young doctors and students as cheap and expendable labour, enforce laws and mechanisms that protect them from brute violence and to materialize their promise on strengthening healthcare systems including mental healthcare services.

About the author

Dr Vedant Shukla is an intern doctor from India with various passions ranging from Research, Global Surgery, SRHR, Mental Health, Public and Global Health. He has worked towards the same and actively contributed in the capacity of a member and various leadership roles at different organisations on a local, national and international level. He aspires to work as a future doctor and global health researcher and policy maker with a vision of a future where quality healthcare is accessible to all and looked upon as a fundamental human right.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Statement of Trade Committee Chair

FROM THE FIELD: Green shoots of peace in South Sudan

Banning out-of-hours work emails could make some employees more stressed, research finds

Thousands flee fresh violence in South Sudan, many ‘suffering from trauma’

The race to net zero is on: Here’s how partnerships can get us there faster

COVID-19: EU helps to deliver vaccines to Moldova and medical items to Montenegro and North Macedonia

Microplastics, microbeads and single-use plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans, says UN Environment

Conflict and climate change challenge sustainable development effort: UN report

‘Climate change is the battle of my life’, UN chief tells students living on the frontline in Fiji

State aid: Commission approves Danish public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

European Commission statement on the adoption of the new energy lending policy of the European Investment Bank Group

Trade Committee MEPs give greenlight to landmark EU-Japan trade agreement

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

Protecting European consumers: Safety Gate efficiently helps take dangerous COVID-19 products off the market

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

Will the end of QE come along with ECB’s inflation target?

EU: 13 major banks may pay fines 10% of worldwide turnover

Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD – Updated: February 2020

The challenge to be a good healthcare professional

The West is struggling to hit its climate targets. What would the developing world do differently?

Brexit: European Council adopts decision to extend the period under Article 50

New tech infrastructure will help economies recover after COVID-19

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

The undead banks

Women Win in the West

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Fitbit by Google, subject to conditions

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

Digital sovereignty: Commission kick-starts alliances for Semiconductors and industrial cloud technologies

Coronavirus: the Commission approves third contract to ensure access to a potential vaccine

Smart toys: Your child’s best friend or a creepy surveillance tool?

How to bring precision medicine into the doctor’s office

Hungary and Poland plans should be approved only if concerns are addressed

Challenges that surround the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Why natural climate solutions are about much more than carbon

World Health Day: Statement by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Canada leading the way on women’s inclusion and empowerment, says OECD

These are the world’s 10 most innovative economies

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

Parliament adopts major reform of road transport sector

This AI-powered app aims to help people with autism improve their social skills

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

How will the EU face the migration crisis when the Turkish threats come true?

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

This is how much data we’re using on our phones

Learn from the margin, not the center: digital innovation with social impact as transformative force bridging digital divide

Suicide in postpartum depression

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

New UN Global Climate report ‘another strong wake-up call’ over global warming: Guterres

Palestine refugee crisis ‘expanding’; leaving highest number at risk this century across Gaza

Recognizing, protecting and empowering youth rights in Europe and the world

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

What are underwater farms? And how do they work?

More women than ever before are running for political office in the US

Syria still suffering ‘staggering levels’ of humanitarian need, Security Council hears

Syrian Refugees in Germany face distinctly different challenges than those in Lebanon

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: