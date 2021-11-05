You are here: Home / Business / The planet is in peril and business is ready to do its part

The planet is in peril and business is ready to do its part

November 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Joe Myers, Writer, Formative Content

  • COP26 offers an opportunity for the public and private sectors to come together for climate action.
  • The World Economic Forum and US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry launched the First Movers Coalition.
  • This new partnership of the world’s leading companies across emissions-intensive sectors will make proactive purchasing commitments for emerging green technologies.

Our planet is in peril.

Rising temperatures and harsh weather patterns—once risks that were on the horizon—have arrived. Tragic flooding in Europe and Asia this summer, intense storms rolling across the Americas this fall, and record heatwaves in the Arctic this year all tell the same story: climate change is unfolding in real-time.

The devastation to our environment should come as no surprise. In the last three decades, global greenhouse gas emissions have shot up by more than 60 percent. Temperatures are now 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial levels—uncomfortably close to the 1.5-degree limit needed to preserve our environment.

These are dark developments.

But fortunately, there is hope. We live in an era of immense innovation, with breakthrough technologies reshaping our economies and societies. If we steer this innovation together, we can stave off the worst environmental outcomes.

The potential for technology to address climate change is clear. The rapid expansion of solar and wind power—key components of our efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels—has been possible because of advancements that led costs to drop by as much as 89 percent over the last decade. https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/5pXi0auUnNVRJasCLCYSlk?utm_source=generator

There are so many more possibilities ahead.

According to estimates by the United Nations, artificial intelligence and digitization can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 to 20 percent this decade. Indeed, the Paris Climate Agreement states that “accelerating, encouraging and enabling innovation is critical for an effective, long-term global response to climate change.”

Yet, we are not near where we need to be with green innovation. Half of the technologies necessary for helping us reach net-zero emissions by 2050 are still in prototype phases today. All told, we need between $78 trillion and $130 trillion of new investment to accelerate this pipeline.

The only way to realize the promise of innovation is through deeper collaboration between business and government. We need business to invest in R&D and government to set enabling frameworks to help unlock the capital necessary to fund green technologies.

Indeed, a key conclusion this past spring of the Technology Executive Committee—the UN body helping countries develop green technologies—is that “attention needs to be paid to the ‘how’ of private sector participation”. Because while there are a host of collaborative climate efforts around the world, few focus on funding or implementing new technologies.

We need business and government to unlock the potential of technology, together. — Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum

This is why the World Economic Forum and the US Department of State launched the First Movers Coalition at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow. Steered by US climate envoy John Kerry, this new partnership of the world’s leading companies across emissions-intensive sectors will make proactive purchasing commitments for emerging green technologies.

In leveraging the collective purchasing power of its members, the coalition will send a strong demand signal to the market and incentivize the development of technologies that can eliminate carbon emissions in sectors such as trucking aviation, shipping and steel production. Ultimately, the aim is to scale green technologies across industries that today account for a combined total of 30% of carbon emissions.

There is momentum for action. Over the past year, President Joe Biden pledged the United States would cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, President Xi Jinping pledged China would peak carbon emissions by 2030, and the EU, the UK, Japan and other major economies have committed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

And the private sector has shown it is a committed partner. The World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders is working with a fifth of the world’s largest 2,000 public companies to meet net-zero targets by 2050.

Now we need business and government to unlock the potential of technology, together. It is the only way we will be able to meet our climate objectives.

COP26 is what US climate envoy John Kerry has called “the last best chance” the world has to make meaningful progress on the environment. This is why there is an unprecedented level of business engagement in the climate negotiations. It is why the Forum, as the international organization for public-private cooperation, is working with the State Department to launch the First Movers Coalition.

If we collaborate in unlocking the potential of innovation, together we can shape a more sustainable future.

Members of the First Movers Coalition, led by the World Economic Forum and the US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, meet on the sidelines of COP26.
Members of the First Movers Coalition, led by the World Economic Forum and the US Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, meet on the sidelines of COP26. Image: Image: Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Employment: Commission proposes €1.6 million from Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 400 workers made redundant in Carrefour Belgique

3 things to know about India’s space programme

UN condemns ‘cowardly’ attack on Libya’s national oil corporation headquarters

5 lessons from Africa on how drones could transform medical supply chains

Poland: Constitutional Tribunal is illegitimate, unfit to interpret constitution

Sweden is a top performer on well-being. Here’s why

Abandonment or Humanization? A medical reflection on palliative care

EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030

Successful third issuance of EU SURE bonds by the European Commission

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

Go early, go hard and keep it simple: how Senegal is staying ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic

Colourism: How skin-tone bias affects racial equality at work

Living in a pandemic: what are the effects of COVID-19 on the mental health of the youth?

8 things we need to do to tackle humanitarian crises in 2019

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

Juncker Investment Plan for Europe welcomed by European Youth Forum

“Access denied”: the Greek health system under pressure

A third of humanity could be on the move if climate change isn’t curbed, scientists say

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

Veteran public official from Portugal elected to lead UN migration agency

Telecommunications and Internet: A Jungle with no principles?

Consumer protection: Commission revises EU rules on product safety and consumer credit

‘Great cause of concern’ UN chief tells Security Council, surveying ‘bleak’ state of civilian protection

As people return to work, here’s how we can make commuting more inclusive and sustainable

Prisoner executions in Belarus ‘simply unacceptable’, says UN rights body

Defence Industry: the Commission kick-starts the European Defence Fund with €1.2 billion and awards 26 new industrial cooperation projects for more than €158 million

Fifth-generation cyberattacks are here. How can the IT industry adapt?

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

Migration and asylum: EU funds to promote integration and protect borders

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

Role of the healthcare professionals in achieving the 2030 agenda, as the final countdown begins

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

European Commission welcomes the endorsement of the new €79.5 billion NDICI-Global Europe instrument to support EU’s external action

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

ISIS fighters fleeing Mosul for Syria can topple Assad. Why did the US now decide to uproot them from Iraq?

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

State aid: Commission approves €525.3 million German aid in favour of airline Condor in context of coronavirus outbreak

We need to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. This is how we can do it

Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’

How to tell reality from a deepfake?

Seaweed, enzymes and compostable cups: Can ‘Big Food’ take on plastic and win?

Coronavirus: EU guidance for a safe return to the workplace

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

VP McGuinness on women’s rights: “Not an option, but a duty”

5 ways to break down the barriers for women to access leadership roles

Three steps to clean up electric vehicle supply chains

Just 24% of news sources are women. Here’s why that’s a problem

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

UN chief underscores value of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

What cybersecurity professionals can learn from triathletes

Devastating storms like Hurricane Florence ‘unusual this far north’: UN weather agency

‘Beyond reasonable doubt’, international court convicts notorious DR Congo rebel leader of war crimes

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: