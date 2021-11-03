You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and European Investment Bank advance partnership in climate technologies

Commission, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and European Investment Bank advance partnership in climate technologies

November 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Bill Gates, the Founder of Breakthrough Energy, together with European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer, have officially entered into a pioneering partnership that will boost investments in critical climate technologies. Today’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding follows up on the initial announcement made in June this year at the Mission Innovation Ministerial Conference.  

The partnership between Commission, European Investment Bank and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will mobilise up to €820 million ($1 billion) between 2022-2026 to accelerate the deployment and rapidly commercialise innovative technologies that will help deliver European Green Deal ambitions and the EU’s 2030 climate targets. Each euro of public funds is expected to leverage three euros of private funds. Investments will be directed towards a portfolio of EU-based projects with high potential in four sectors:

  • clean hydrogen;
  • sustainable aviation fuels;
  • direct air capture; and
  • long-duration energy storage.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said:“The time for action is now. The climate challenge requires us to invest in high-risk innovations and to eliminate the ‘green premium’ involved in commercialising new technologies. I cannot wait to see the technologies coming to the market. The EU-Catalyst partnership is another step on the way to making Europe the first climate neutral and climate innovation continent. I look to Member States, industry and others to join the climate innovation race.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, said: “To meet the Paris climate goals we need a global technological revolution and massive investments in game-changing innovations. The European Investment Bank has a strong track record of financing early stage technologies, helping scale them up to become more affordable. Today we are using this expertise to reach the EU’s ambitious climate targets. I am delighted that we can announce today a new partnership with the European Commission and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to support the green solutions of tomorrow and build a green future for all of us.”

Bill Gates, Founder of Breakthrough Energy, said: “Reaching net-zero will be one of the hardest things humanity has ever done. It will require new technologies, new policies, and new partnerships between the private and public sector at a scale we have never seen before. This partnership with the European Commission and European Investment Bank will help accelerate the widespread adoption of climate solutions, which will build clean industries, and create job opportunities throughout Europe for generations to come.” 

The EU-Catalyst partnership will target technologies with a recognised potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but which are currently too expensive to get to scale and compete with fossil fuel-based technologies. It will bring together the public and private sectors to invest in large-scale demonstration projects.

Both the European Investment Bank (using Commission resources) and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will provide equivalent amounts of grants and financial investments in the projects. As part of its contribution, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will mobilise partners to invest in projects and/or purchase the resulting green products.  

By supporting these technologies in this phase of the demonstration process and creating a market for those green products, the EU-Catalyst partnership will drive down their ‘green premium’, i.e. reduce their costs to a level that is eventually competitive with fossil-fuel based options. This will help to accelerate their global adoption and lead to independence from public support schemes. 

EU funding for the partnership will be drawn from Horizon Europe and the Innovation Fund, and will be managed under InvestEU according to established governance procedures. Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will leverage equivalent private capital and philanthropic funds in support of key climate-smart technologies to speed up the transition towards sustainable industrial ecosystems in Europe. The EU-Catalyst partnership will be open to national investments by EU Member States through InvestEU or at project level. The first projects are expected to be selected in 2022.

European Commission

The European Commission has a range of policies and programmes to deliver on its climate ambitions. Under the European Green Deal, the ‘Fit for 55′ package was adopted in July 2021 with the aim of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

EU funding for projects supported under the Commission-Catalyst partnership will be channelled through the InvestEU programme and implemented by the European Investment Bank and other interested financial institutions.

For the purpose of this partnership, InvestEU funding is guaranteed by the Innovation Fund and Horizon Europe, the Europe’s research and innovation framework programme worth €95.5 billion (2021-2027). Horizon Europe dedicates 35% of its budget to climate action, while the programme also supports a range of partnerships which mobilise private funding to deliver on pressing global challenges and modernise industry through research and innovation.

The Innovation Fund is a new funding instrument for delivering the EU’s economy-wide commitments under the Paris Agreement and its climate objectives, by supporting the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies.

The Commission supports together with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst the second phase of Mission Innovation to bring about a decade of action and investment in research, development and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all.

European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. Also, as part of the Roadmap, from the start of 2021, all new EIB Group operations will be aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement.

Breakthrough Energy

Founded by Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy is dedicated to helping humanity avoid a climate disaster. Through investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities, Breakthrough Energy is committed to scaling the technologies the world needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a first-of-its-kind model designed to accelerate the critical climate technologies that will underpin a zero-carbon economy. Catalyst seeks to bring together the public and private sectors to fund commercial-stage demonstration projects for critical decarbonisation solutions. Catalyst will address the early deployment funding gap for these technologies and provide a structure to accelerate their commercialisation. Catalyst will start by funding projects across four technologies: green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, direct air capture, and long-duration energy storage. In the future, Catalyst intends to expand the same framework to other necessary innovations, like low-carbon steel and cement.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

E-energy declaration: will energy digitalization be beneficial to the climate?

UNICEF urges governments to repatriate thousands of foreign children stranded in northeast Syria

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

COP25: Global investors urge countries to meet climate action goals

Digital was our lifeline in 2020, and we are more positive about it since

What is ‘South-South cooperation’ and why does it matter?

Teaching medical ethics and technology: Are our future doctors prepared for this merger?

“Hasta la vista” Google says to Spain and now Europe is next?

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

The known truth of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

2,300 migrant children in Central American ‘caravan’ need protection, UNICEF says

Aviation: EU and Qatar sign landmark aviation agreement

UN launches new project to address link between terrorism, arms and crime

Mergers: The Commission adopts a Statement of Objections in view of adopting interim measures following Illumina’s early acquisition of GRAIL

Politicization of migrant ‘crisis’ in Hungary making them scapegoats, independent UN human rights expert warns

‘The time for action is now’ senior UN peacekeeping official says, urging support for regional force combating Sahel terrorism

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

5 ocean success stories to chase away the blues

Palliative care: an ethical responsibility of health systems

3 ways to use digital identity systems in global supply chains

4 crazy things that are happening in the Arctic right now

Record-high number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN Report

Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines continues to rise, Ipsos-Forum poll shows

The Sting’s Values

A Sting Exclusive: EU Commission’s Vice President Šefčovič accentuates the importance of innovation to EU’s Energy Union

Coronavirus: Commission signs contract for the supply of a monoclonal antibody treatment

Emerging legislation on commercial uses of facial recognition shows the work ahead

Fairer food supply chain: Agriculture MEPs clamp down on unfair trading

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

Eliminating hepatitis calls for ‘bold political leadership, with investments to match,’ UN health chief says

Banking Union: ECOFIN and Parliament ready to compromise

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Apple on App Store rules for music streaming providers

To build a circular economy, we need to put recycling in the bin

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

We can meet the SDGs using the wisdom of crowds. Here’s how

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

How our global battle against coronavirus could help us fight climate change

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

EU-Turkey relations are at a historic low point, say MEPs

Trade war or not New York bankers will have it their way

Horse meat runs faster than authorities…

Are ECB’s €500 billion enough to revive Eurozone? Will the banks pass it to the real economy?

Social enterprises can change entire industries. This is how

MEPs wants to increase research funding to €120 billion in 2021-2027

Bad news for pasta lovers: the effect of climate change on food staples

Economic recovery won’t tackle youth unemployment problem

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

Why infrastructure is the only way to fight a COVID-19 recession in the US

Pay Transparency: Commission proposes measures to ensure equal pay for equal work

This Japanese company pays its employees to get a good night’s sleep

Terrorism ‘spreading and destabilizing’ entire regions, Guterres warns States, at key Kenya conference

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

How can we maximise the benefits of a system value approach?

Why we need a new social contract for data in healthcare

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: