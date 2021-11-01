You are here: Home / European Union News / Legal migration: an EU talent pool and more options for immigrant entrepreneurs

Legal migration: an EU talent pool and more options for immigrant entrepreneurs

November 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs call for new EU rules on legal labour migration to respond to Europe’s demographic challenges and to effectively match immigrants’ skills with labour market needs.

The European Union should offer third-country nationals new avenues for legal migration, ensure decent working conditions and end exploitation, says a report adopted by the Civil Liberties Committee today with 50 votes to14 and 2 abstentions. This approach could generate considerable long-term positive gains for EU economies, say MEPs, who call on the Commission to submit by 31 January 2022 legislative proposals to facilitate and promote legal migration.

An EU pool, options for low-skilled workers and for entrepreneurs

MEPs recommend setting up an EU talent pool and a platform that matches applicants’ profiles to the needs of EU-based employers, an optional tool that member states could use if there are shortages in their workforce. Information about migrating legally to the EU for work could be disseminated through member states’ embassies or EU delegation offices abroad, MEPs say. MEPs call on the Commission to establish an ambitious admission scheme for low- and medium-skilled third country workers, also addressing the need to have skills and qualifications from outside the EU properly recognised.

Self-employed people and entrepreneurs should have the option to immigrate legally to the EU. MEPs call for a Union-wide admission scheme laying down conditions of entry and residence for those wanting to establish businesses and start-ups, and for highly mobile workers such as artists and cultural professionals. The Civil Liberties Committee asks the Commission to introduce a five-year multiple-entry visa for self-employed people and entrepreneurs (to enter the EU for up to 90 days per year).

Revision of existing legal migration legislation

MEPs stress that the current rules should be amended to facilitate intra-EU mobility and allow third-country nationals who are long-term residents in one member state to reside – on similar terms as EU citizens – permanently in another from the day their permit is issued. As a minimum, the number of years required to acquire an EU long-term residence permit should be reduced from five to three, they say.

Existing legislation should be amended to allow people to apply for a single permit from within the territory of a member state as well as from a third country. The entry visa procedure should be simplified so that people do not have to submit documents for a single permit twice, demands the Committee.

MEPs finally propose changing current rules to give seasonal workers three months to seek new employment after leaving their job, without having their permit revoked. The rules on sanctions and measures against employers of illegally staying third-country nationals should cover third-country nationals who are legal residents and address labour exploitation.

Quote

Abir Al-Sahlani (Renew, SE), rapporteur, said: “A strong and competitive Europe needs labour migration to properly address the demographic and economic challenges that the Union is facing. We need to make it easier for labour migrants to come to Europe and we need to tidy up the system”.

Next steps

This legislative own initiative report is scheduled for debate and vote in the 22-25 November plenary session. To be adopted by the Parliament, it needs the backing of a majority of MEPs.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Nuclear non-proliferation treaty an ‘essential pillar’ of international peace, says UN chief

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

Innovative investment could help solve the world’s water crisis – here’s how

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

Reforms in Latvia must result in stronger enforcement to tackle foreign bribery and subsequent money laundering risks

This man is turning cities into giant sponges to save lives

Trump reshapes the Middle East at the expenses of Europe

Leaders need hard data to make the hard decisions about sustainability

70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, this is why we need dignity more than ever

Assault on key Yemeni port would endanger 300,000 children and ‘choke off’ aid for millions more: UNICEF chief

Ending use of chemical weapons in Syria: ‘still work to be done’, says UN disarmament chief

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

Portugal: €4.66 million in aid for 1,460 dismissed workers and jobless young

Cameroon: Clear ‘window of opportunity’ to solve crises rooted in violence – Bachelet

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

UN chief encourages victims of terrorism to ‘raise up their voices’

Why building consumer trust is the key to unlocking AI’s true potential

Draghi joined Macron in telling Germany how Eurozone must be reformed

COVID-19 outbreak: Commission supports repatriation of EU citizens from cruise ship in Japan

A Sting Exclusive: “China is Making Good Stories not Bad Ones”, Ambassador Yang highlights from Brussels

Good Governance in developing modern quality infrastructure systems

‘The best-selling brand today is fear’: UN chief highlights urgent need to address global ‘deficit of trust’

Portugal can use its economic recovery to build up resilience

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

Vaccination campaigns and global cooperation: challenges to be overcome

Commission welcomes political agreement on EU4Health

Traditional knowledge at ‘core’ of indigenous heritage, and ‘must be protected’, says UN Forum

How interoperability establishes blockchain’s utility and effectiveness for trade finance

Sassoli: Meals for homeless and key workers a “good example of Parliament’s public spirit”

Europe is progressing most towards these UN Sustainability Goals: A report card for Europe

Sexual education in a school at the Brazilian Amazon

Inequality triggered protests across Latin America. Here’s how the youth can help

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

Why a multi-stakeholder approach is essential to our risk resiliency

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

Commission Statement: European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism

These countries have the most nuclear reactors

Swedish PM Löfven: “Our common values must guide us to an even better future”

Who is to lose from the 6-month extension of the EU economic sanctions against Russia?

Revolutionary technologies will drive African prosperity – this is why

Coronavirus COVID-19 wipes $50 billion off global exports in February alone, as IMF pledges support for vulnerable nations

6 ways countries can prepare for the next infectious disease pandemic

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Energy: EU priority projects should be aligned with 2050 climate objectives

Impact investment favours expats over African entrepreneurs. Here’s how to fix that

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

#Travelgoals: why Instagram is key to understanding millennial tourism

How to turn Africa’s manufacturing sector into a high-tech powerhouse

China Unlimited: an exclusive interview with the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

The umpteenth Italian overturn takes Renzi and PD to unprecedented victory at EU elections

Medical students against male supremacy

Why tourism policy needs to use more imagination

Here’s why China’s trade deal with Mauritius matters

The battle for the 2016 EU Budget to shake the Union; Commission and Parliament vs. Germany

Western Balkans’ leaders meeting: EU reinforces support to address COVID-19 crisis and outlines proposal for post-pandemic recovery

Almost all businesses expect to face a crisis. And how they deal with them really counts

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: