You are here: Home / Policy / Commission strengthens cybersecurity of wireless devices and products

Commission strengthens cybersecurity of wireless devices and products

November 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission has taken action to improve the cybersecurity of wireless devices available on the European market. As mobile phones, smart watches, fitness trackers and wireless toys are more and more present in our everyday life, cyber threats pose a growing risk for every consumer. The delegated act to the Radio Equipment Directive adopted today aims to make sure that all wireless devices are safe before being sold on the EU market. This act lays down new legal requirements for cybersecurity safeguards, which manufacturers will have to take into account in the design and production of the concerned products. It will also protect citizens’ privacy and personal data, prevent the risks of monetary fraud as well as ensure better resilience of our communication networks.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said: “You want your connected products to be secure. Otherwise how to rely on them for your business or private communication? We are now making new legal obligations for safeguarding cybersecurity of electronic devices.”

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market said: “Cyber threats evolve fast; they are increasingly complex and adaptable. With the requirements we are introducing today, we will greatly improve the security of a broad range of products, and strengthen our resilience against cyber threats, in line with our digital ambitions in Europe. This is a significant step in establishing a comprehensive set of common European Cybersecurity standards for the products (including connected objects) and services brought to our market.”

The measures proposed today will cover wireless devices such as mobile phones, tablets and other products capable of communicating over the internet; toys and childcare equipment such as baby monitors; as well as a range of wearable equipment such as smart watches or fitness trackers.

The new measures will help to:

  • Improve network resilience: Wireless devices and products will have to incorporate features to avoid harming communication networks and prevent the possibility that the devices are used to disrupt website or other services functionality.
  • Better protect consumers’ privacy: Wireless devices and products will need to have features to guarantee the protection of personal data. The protection of children’s rights will become an essential element of this legislation. For instance, manufacturers will have to implement new measures to prevent unauthorised access or transmission of personal data.
  • Reduce the risk of monetary fraud: Wireless devices and products will have to include features to minimise the risk of fraud when making electronic payments. For example, they will need to ensure better authentication control of the user in order to avoid fraudulent payments.

The delegated act will be complemented by a Cyber Resilience Act, recently announced by President von der Leyen in the State of the Union speech, which would aim to cover more products, looking at their whole life cycle. Today’s proposal as well as the upcoming Cyber Resilience Act follow up on the actions announced in the new EU Cybersecurity Strategy presented in December 2020. 

Next Steps

The delegated act will come into force following a two-month scrutiny period, should the Council and Parliament not raise any objections.

Following the entry into force, manufacturers will have a transition period of 30 months to start complying with the new legal requirements. This will provide the industry with sufficient time to adapt relevant products before the new requirements become applicable, expected as of mid-2024.

The Commission will also support the manufacturers to comply with the new requirements by asking the European Standardisation Organisations to develop relevant standards. Alternatively, manufacturers will also be able to prove the conformity of their products by ensuring their assessment by relevant notified bodies.

Background

Wireless devices have become a key part of the life of citizens. They access our personal information and make use of the communication networks. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the use of radio equipment for either professional or personal purposes.

In recent years, studies by the Commission and various national authorities identified an increasing number of wireless devices that pose cybersecurity risks. Such studies have for instance flagged the risk from toys that spy the actions or conversations of children; unencrypted personal data stored in our devices, including those related with payments, that can be easily accessed; and even equipment that can misuse the network resources and thus reduce their capability.  

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Is Data Privacy really safe seen through Commissioner’s PRISM?

Draghi: printing a full extra trillion non negotiable to help all borrow cheaply

How drones in cities can help distribute medical supplies

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

VP McGuinness on women’s rights: “Not an option, but a duty”

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

Companies have a new skill to master – innovation

Can ocean health lead to wealth? Our latest House on Fire podcast tackles blue finance

Why we need a ‘great new contract in health and healthcare’

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

Refugee crisis update: EU still lacks solidarity as Hungary and Slovakia refuse to accept EU Court’s decision

800,000 people commit suicide every year: WHO

EU-US trade war? EU calls for logic while Trump’s administration is a loose cannon in a dangerous lose-lose situation for global prosperity

EU to manage external borders against the will of member states; Greece to be the first target

COP24: World sports join team UN in race against climate change

The future of suicide and depression prevention

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

Commission initiates an investigation to decide whether to prolong the steel safeguard measure

Deep chasm still divides Athens and Brussels; can Eurozone use the nuclear arm of liquidity against Greece?

Removing sweets from supermarket checkouts could help fight obesity

How energy infrastructure is shaping geopolitics in East Asia

Why a green economy is needed to stop Amazon deforestation

This is the biggest risk we face with AI, by Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Far from a healthy Health Workforce: lack of workforce planning leaves our citizens without access to proper care

4 ways to create productive and committed teams

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

5 ways social entrepreneurs are helping farmers feed the world

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

Two shipwrecks add to ‘alarming increase’ in migrant deaths off Libya coast: IOM

Easing fears and promoting gender equality in Chad’s girls-only classrooms

The Commission breathless behind the horsemeat scandal

Boris as UK Premier to be cornered if attempting a no-deal Brexit

8 ways ASEAN consumer habits will change by 2030 – shaped by COVID-19, tech and more

Rule of law: First Annual Report on the Rule of Law situation across the European Union

Is Germany’s political landscape becoming a breeding ground for extremism?

China hopes EU Commissioner De Gucht drops super anti-dumping tariff on solar panels

Financing the 2030 Agenda: What is it and why is it important?

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

Seaweed, enzymes and compostable cups: Can ‘Big Food’ take on plastic and win?

MEPs criticise “America first” policy

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

Where does our food come from? Here’s why we need to know

Here’s how the EU is doing on gender equality

Pledging ongoing UN support during visit to cyclone-hit areas, Guterres praises resilience of Mozambicans

Strict alcohol laws which cut intake more than 40 per cent in Russia, linked to historically high life expectancy

“A sustainable economy, low-carbon, resource-efficient, resilient and more competitive on the global stage”, EU Commissioner Vella in a Sting Exclusive

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

Closing the global gender gap – whose job is it anyway?

Medical Devices Regulation: Commission welcomes Council support to prioritise the fight against coronavirus

How can we ensure energy is clean, secure and affordable?

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

99 per cent of intravenous drug users lack access to health, ‘social services with dignity’ says UNAIDS chief

Should we be worried about third-hand smoke?

Syria: UN-backed watchdog says chemical weapon ‘likely used’ in February attack

This company lets you set your own salary

3 steps to boost your digital safety while working from home

Will the EU ever tackle the migration crisis despite the lack of political will?

Parliament approves seven-year EU budget 2021-2027

Skills: Five new cross-border collaboration projects selected for Erasmus+ funding to develop excellence in vocational training in Europe

More Stings?

Filed Under: Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: