You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19, youth and the impacts on mental health: it is time to change society’s mindset

COVID-19, youth and the impacts on mental health: it is time to change society’s mindset

October 27, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Leonardo Baracat Caria is a 5th year medical student at Faculdade de Medicina de Jundiai (FMJ), in Jundiaí-SP, Brazil. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared what would be a milestone for the last years and generations, the COVID-19 pandemic went literally and metaphorically viral around the world. However, what seemed to be just a case of public health, started to show its way through a more social and cultural factor. The pandemic of a virus with systemic inflammatory repercussions has been impacting significantly the mental health of the population obliged to discuss a topic that it has been trying to hold back. Besides talking about the complications of COVID-19, experts, the media and the health systems had to deal with a topic so poorly addressed previously – the mental health. With the advent of technology, those who were closer to digital media were able to access a variety of contents on this matter, mainly in the new platforms and social media, but also following the new strategies for distance education. Yes, we are talking about the youth.

It is no news that youth are frequently technologically connected; as a result, perhaps previous generations may have considered young people to fell a lower impact in a life with physical distancing. In fact, at first it could be a relief to think about a life far from schools and college, from in-person exams and other mandatory tasks. Nevertheless, let a teenager confined at home for a few days, without their friends, no fun, not taking their voices to the streets, not properly living their youth, in the middle of so many deaths, risks of contamination and political scandals, and the impacts will soon come up.

For those working with public health, the occurrence of mental health complaints within kids and teenagers is notable. Emergencies receiving young people with anxiety attacks;

Hebiatry ambulatories addressing depression, difficulties to keep interpersonal relations, and substance abuse; and Pediatricians at public health centers attending phobias, fear, insomnia and bad nutrition. At home, there could be more disagreements, less patience, more stress and less quality of life. In a time of life in which personal experiences and insights are essential to develop the human being one wants to be, how can young people express themselves beyond the screens, which they cannot stand anymore?

If in the past there was not enough reasons to discuss mental health issues nationwide, now is the time to change our mindset. The “out of sight, out of mind” culture is a fallacy that turns the situation even worse. Both the youth and the whole population suffer from the psychological/psychiatric discomforts intensified by the taboo of mental health. Our kids and teenagers are getting sick before us and behind the screens. Viral memes and Tik Tok jokes used as criticism to this new reality are not only entertainment, but also a call for help.

About the author

Leonardo Baracat Caria is a 5th year medical student at Faculdade de Medicina de Jundiai (FMJ), in Jundiaí-SP, Brazil. His interest in public health and psychiatry moves him to participate in social projects for the population in vulnerable situations and more recently in voluntary programs during the pandemic. He believes that a broad and accessible communication can contribute to bring the population closer to the Health field. For him a good information exchange is a key step to break the barriers and prejudice against mental health.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Why informal networks will be key to the COVID-19 recovery

Pandemic versus fear

Russia – US in Syria: Selling Afrin to Turkey but facing off ruthlessly for Ghouta

Superbugs: MEPs advocate further measures to curb use of antimicrobials

Trade protectionism and cartels threaten democracy

Coronavirus Dashboard: EU Cohesion Policy response to the coronavirus crisis

Cambodia: Giving back to UN peacekeeping

As Dubai switches on its first 5G, what is all the fuss about?

No more lead in PVC to protect public health, say MEPs

EU agricultural production no more a self-sufficiency anchor

Every year, South Korea comes to a standstill for an exam marathon

Climate change: new rules agreed to determine which investments are green

As Houthi forces withdraw from key Yemeni ports, UN monitoring chief welcomes ‘first practical step on the ground’

Responding to the anger

EU plans to exploit the Mediterranean Sea and the wealth beneath it

How our Europe will regain its strength: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

MasterCard @ MWC14: Innovation in times of regulatory uncertainty

Improvements to pension systems have made them better placed to deliver pensions

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

On eve of Gaza border protest anniversary, UN’s top humanitarian official for Palestine calls for calm

One year on: EU-Canada trade agreement delivers positive results

MWC 2016 LIVE: EC adds Brazil to partner tally

Reimagining the future for skills: What we learned from young people

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

Here’s how smart construction could transform home-building after COVID-19

‘Alarmingly high’ number of children malnourished worldwide: UNICEF report

From Shadows to Sunlight, Paraguay’s Road to Transparency

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

The Great Reset and digital trust: 3 lessons on digital tools from the COVID-19 crisis

The banks want now free capital from taxpayers

A Sting Exclusive: “The EU Cybersecurity Act for a more secure and cyber-resilient European Digital Single Market”, by EU Commissioner Gabriel

A new catastrophic phase in the Syrian carnage

The third bailout agreement for Greece is a done deal amid European economies full of problems

Regionalization vs globalization: what is the future direction of trade?

These innovations could keep us cool without warming the planet

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

WHO working to save lives following powerful earthquake in Albania

Eurobarometer: Trust in the European Union has increased since last summer

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions stall growth in Latin America and Caribbean region, UN says

David McAllister underlines the need for rapid progress in EU-UK negotiations

Mental and comportamental health in the pandemic context

Post the pandemic: keeping our worlds turning

Trade MEPs promise thorough scrutiny of the EU-UK agreement

Antitrust: Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on draft revised Vertical Block Exemption Regulation and Vertical Guidelines

China, forever new adventures

What are the real debates surrounding immigration in an increasingly globalized world?

EU’s new environmental policy on biofuels impacts both the environment and the European citizen

Cultural diversity can drive economies. Here are lessons from India and South Asia

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

EU seeks foreign support on 5G from Mobile World Congress 2015 as the “digital gold rush” begins

One-third of young people still optimistic despite COVID’s dramatic hit on education and jobs

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

The future of the plastics industry is green

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Humanitarian Aid: EU announces €18.5 million additional package for Latin America and the Caribbean

Did young people just kill television?

Armed groups kill Ebola health workers in eastern DR Congo

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants new market authorisations

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: