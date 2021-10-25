You are here: Home / Policy / MEPs to discuss possible EU budget fraud with Slovakian minister of Agriculture

MEPs to discuss possible EU budget fraud with Slovakian minister of Agriculture

October 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Potential large-scale fraud involving a Slovakian paying agency will be discussed on Monday at 16:45 with Slovakian Minister of Agriculture Samuel Vlčan.

The debate in the Budgetary Control Committee will focus on following up on the investigation conducted by the EU Anti-Fraud office (OLAF) that found irregularities in the disbursement of the EU agricultural funds in Slovakia.

European Commission and OLAF representatives and the Slovakian Minister of Agriculture Samuel Vlčan will join the discussion.

WHERE: Spinelli 3E2

WHEN: Monday 25 October at 16:45 CET

Follow the live streaming

Background

OLAF closed three cases on EU agricultural funds in Slovakia in January this year, finding irregularities in direct payments and systemic weaknesses in national verification procedures, as well as several weaknesses in the control and management system for direct payments in Slovakia.

The Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture has also carried out an audit, the follow-up phase of which is still ongoing.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Save Tuvalu; save the world’; UN chief echoes rallying cry from front lines of global climate emergency

The Japanese have a word to help them be less wasteful – ‘mottainai’

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

I have a rare disease. This is my hope for the future of medicine

World Youth Skills Day: What you need to know for 2020

New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Cypriot scheme to support enterprises and self-employed individuals in context of coronavirus outbreak

What the Women’s World Cup can teach us about capitalism

Women and Medicine: A Late Story

Gender gap: This is how we can build an equal economic recovery

Commission reviews relations with China, proposes 10 actions

The gender gap of medicine in 2018

FROM THE FIELD: Green shoots of peace in South Sudan

Coronavirus: Commission proposes update to coordinated travel measures ahead of the summer

The price of centralization of human resources for health

Cancer research put at risk by General Data Protection Regulation? The possible dangers of a data privacy EU mania

Here are 5 security challenges Nigeria’s leader must tackle

Why digital inclusion must be at the centre of resetting education in Africa

Achieving a European Education Area by 2025 and resetting education and training for the digital age

Erasmus+ will finance existing UK-EU mobility in the event of no-deal Brexit

Singapore is building a ‘forest town’ with abundant green spaces and underground roads

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

EU institutions agree on priorities for coming years: A common agenda for our recovery and renewed vitality

It’s getting harder to move data abroad. Here’s why it matters and what we can do

How COVID-19 is making companies act for the long term

Investment, not debt, can kick-start an entrepreneurial Europe

Statement by President von der Leyen on CureVac

5G will redefine entire business models. Here’s how

4 simple ways to make your holiday season more sustainable

ECB: Euro area should smooth out the consumption and income shocks of its members

Problems Faced by Young Doctors and What We Can Do About Them

With lifelong learning, you too can join the digital workplace

Coronavirus variants: Commission calls for limiting essential travel from India

Mental health in primary care: a unique therapeutic project

Madagascar: UN chief commends nation on first round of peaceful elections

To realise the full potential of AI, we must regulate it differently

Crop yields are up in Syria, but higher prices still cause major strain: new UN report

To reinvent the future, we must all work together

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

Matilde and her struggle from the past, for the progress of the future

Parliament demands democratic scrutiny over national recovery efforts

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

Measuring consumer confidence isn’t useful anymore. Here’s what we should do instead

The use of technology in medicine: How to not deconstruct our ethics

Coronavirus: Commission stands ready to continue supporting EU’s agri-food sector

Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

Yemen: EU allocates over €70 million to help most vulnerable population

Postal workers in France are helping elderly people fight loneliness

How the tech sector can power the shift to a sustainable economy

Immigrant integration policies have improved but challenges remain

Human rights breaches at the Spanish/Moroccan border, in Russia, and in Sri Lanka

Better air pollution data is helping us all breathe easier. Here’s how

FROM THE FIELD: New sensors protect vulnerable Malawians against deadly lightning

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

A Sting Exclusive: why the environment is important to your health, by UNEP’s Head for Europe

Energy: new target of 32% from renewables by 2030 agreed by MEPs and ministers

What the G7 wants to do in eastern Ukraine

UN global counter-terrorism strategy review an ‘overarching vision for the future’: Assembly President

More Stings?

Filed Under: Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: