You are here: Home / European Union News / European Health Union: Commission establishes portfolio of 10 most promising treatments for COVID-19

European Health Union: Commission establishes portfolio of 10 most promising treatments for COVID-19

October 22, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Delivering on a key action from the EU Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics, the Commission is today establishing a portfolio of 10 potential COVID-19 therapeutics. The list established is based on independent scientific advice, and focuses on COVID-19 treatment candidates that are likely to be authorised and therefore available on the European market soon. These therapeutics will bring treatment to patients across the EU as fast as possible provided that their safety and effectiveness has been confirmed by the European Medicines Agency.

Vaccination against COVID-19 offers the best preventive protection against infection, severe disease, loss of life and long-term consequences of illness. While vaccination offers the best way to end the pandemic and get back to normal life, in parallel, we are ensuring that the COVID-19 therapeutics are available to treat those who are infected.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas said: “As we continue to face the challenge of COVID-19, it is important to shield ourselves in addition to vaccination. The establishment of 10 COVID-19 therapeutics will ensure that citizens receive the most promising treatments against the virus.”

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said: “Vaccination is the only tool to prevent COVID hospitalisations and deaths, and as such, it is the only way out of this pandemic. In the meantime however, COVID-19 patients do need safe and effective treatments to fight the infection, improve their prospect of a swift recovery, reduce hospitalisations and most importantly, to prevent loss of life. We have already signed four joint procurement contracts for different COVID-19 treatments and we stand ready to negotiate more. Our goal is to authorise at least three therapeutics in the coming weeks and possibly two more by the end of the year and help Member States gain access to them as soon as possible.”

The EU Strategy on COVID-19 Therapeutics is an integral element of the work to build a strong European Health Union, and is modelled on the successful EU Vaccines Strategy.

A group of independent scientific experts has screened 82 therapeutic candidates in late stage clinical development and identified 10 candidates as the most promising for the EU portfolio of COVID-19 treatments, taking into account that different types of products are needed for different patient populations and at different stages and severity of the disease. The list of ten is divided in three categories of treatments and will continue to evolve as new scientific evidence emerges:

  • Antiviral monoclonal antibodies that are most efficacious in the earliest stages of infection:       
    • Ronapreve, a combination of two monocolonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Roche.
    • Xevudy (sotrovimab) from Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline.
    • Evusheld, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab from AstraZeneca.
  • Oral antivirals for use as quickly as possible after the infection:
    • Molnupiravir from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and MSD.
    • PF-07321332 from Pfizer.
    • AT-527 from Atea Pharmaceuticals and Roche.
  • Immunomodulators to treat hospitalised patients:  
    • Actemra (tocilizumab) from Roche Holding.
    • Kineret (anakinra) from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.
    • Olumiant (baricitinib) from Eli Lilly.
    • Lenzimulab from Humaningen.

Next Steps

Six of the selected therapeutics are already under rolling review or have applied for marketing authorisation to the European Medicines Agency. They could receive authorisation soon, provided the final data demonstrate their quality, safety, and efficacy.

The selection of the 10 candidates is independent from and does not replace the scientific assessment by the European Medicines Agency or the authorisation of the medicines by the European Commission. A selected product may not be authorised, if the available scientific evidence does not meet the regulatory requirements.

The four other candidates on the list all received scientific advice from EMA, and once enough clinical data is collected, further rolling reviews can start.

As announced in the Therapeutics Strategy, an innovation booster will support those therapeutics at earlier stages of development.

The Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) will set up an interactive mapping platform for promising therapeutics. A call for tender to design the platform has been launched.

In November, a pan-European matchmaking event for therapeutics industrial production will be organised to help accelerate the development of new and repurposed medicines for COVID-19 therapeutics and mobilise the EU’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

Background

The EU strategy on COVID-19 therapeutics complements the EU Vaccines Strategy, which remains the EU’s primary tool for ending the pandemic by preventing and reducing transmission of cases, as well as hospitalisation rates and deaths caused by the disease.

The Therapeutics Strategy aims to build a broad portfolio of COVID-19 therapeutics with the goal of having three to five new therapeutics available by the end of the year. It covers the full lifecycle of medicines from research, development, selection of promising candidates, fast regulatory approval, manufacturing and deployment to final use. A first list of five promising therapeutics was published in June 2021.

The Strategy forms part of a strong European Health Union, using a coordinated EU approach to better protect the health of our citizens, equip the EU and its Member States to better prevent and address future pandemics, and improve resilience of Europe’s health systems.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Ukraine: EU allocates €25.4 million in humanitarian aid

European Youth Event 2020: giving a voice to young people to influence EU policy

Marked improvement in Europe’s air quality over past decade, fewer deaths linked to pollution

Knowledge management and entrepreneurship: short term vs. long term perspective

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

Strawberries and child support; a Thai partnership

‘Being open about my mental health created a better work culture’

UN health agency identifies 5-year-old Congolese boy as first confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

What to expect in the new IPCC report on climate change

Climate change is speeding up. Our response needs to be even faster

Could a Digital Silk Road solve the Belt and Road’s sustainability problem?

5G in Russia: a local and global view on the way forward, in association with The European Sting

European Development Days 2021: driving the global debate on green action ahead of Kunming and Glasgow Summits

UN envoy commends successful conclusion of Guinea-Bissau presidential election

As many as 330,000 displaced by heavy fighting in south-west Syria – UN agency

“As long as we work together through thick and thin, more benefits can be delivered to the people of Eurasia”, China’s Premier Li Keqiang highlights from ASEM in Brussels

The G7 adopted dangerous views about Ukraine and Greece

GSMA Reveals Virtual Event Details Welcoming a New Era of Connected Impact at MWC Barcelona

Hospitals in Yemen attacked, disrupting healthcare for thousands of vulnerable civilians

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

These countries spend the most on education

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €1.49 billion for abusive practices in online advertising

How to harness the energy of social innovators for an inclusive recovery

G20 GDP growth nudges up to 1.0% in the second quarter of 2018

China Unlimited – The chinese tourism in Lisbon

Protector or polluter? The impact of COVID-19 on the movement to end plastic waste

How trade-based money laundering works and its impact on world finances

Four things the UN chief wants world leaders to know, at key COP24 climate conference opening

ECB money bonanza not enough to revive euro area, Germany longs to rule with stagnation

What’s needed to protect food security in Africa during COVID-19

Food system failures in our age of abundance

Obesity rates soar due to dramatic global diet shift, says UN food agency

UN rights expert calls for civilian protection as fighting escalates between military and armed group

We need natural solutions to fight ocean and climate risk

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

A neo-liberal toll free Paradise for the super rich and tax hell for wage earners

OECD Steel Committee concerned about excess capacity in steel sector

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

GDPR and the World Cup have these 4 things in common

Here’s what COVID-19 teaches us about ‘social learning’ and the environment

How blockchain can cut the cost of new medicine

UK: Customs Union with EU or a longer delay of Brexit

Trump ostracized by his party and world elites but still remains in course; how can he do it?

What we can learn from Europe’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

Water scarcity is a growing problem across the Middle East. Is this how we solve it?

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Third EU-Western Balkans Media Days: EU reaffirms comprehensive support to media freedom in the region

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

EU: The Member States to pay for national banking problems

Predatory labour taxation not an issue for the Commission

Electronic cigarettes, a better alternative or a well-advertised product

Why business schools can’t “return to normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic

Trump in London poisons UK and Europe

This city sent health workers instead of cops to hundreds of cases. This is what it found

How to eliminate cervical cancer – an expert explains

The vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion spreads fast engulfing more children

The refugee crisis brings to light EU’s most horrible flaws and nightmares

India’s economy is an ‘elephant that is starting to run’, according to the IMF

Social Committee slams the 28 EU leaders for false promises

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: