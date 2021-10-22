You are here: Home / Policy / Health / A wide look on the mental health status of the cream of the community, the youth

A wide look on the mental health status of the cream of the community, the youth

October 22, 2021
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Jibin Chacko, an incoming senior clerk & a bonafide medical student of Gullas College of Medicine , University of the Visayas, Philippines. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The current scenario of the COVID 19 virus is engulfing the hope & needs of the people. The ongoing pandemic has largely affected the human population in one or the other way causing a havoc. One among the notable one can be on the mental health of our youth.

Youth are infact considered to be the force of the country. Their contribution & strength to the tasks of the society is something that is to be highly noted. But the real question here is as to how this pandemic has shaped their minds in floating amidst the strong wave. Well, without any further debate, it is to be agreed upon that the growth of this pandemic has struck the normal overall flow at some or the other angle. This can be due to various factors such as the lockdowns & social distancing measures that are implemented, that has in huge, restricted the access to cross check & keep in coordination. The other main issue that cannot be neglected is on the economic crisis that the world is facing. Many families have even lost jobs which has weakened their functioning at all levels. The reports & studies conducted by the WHO(WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION ) & UNICEF(United Nations Children’s Fund) give a clearer idea.

It is seen that a recent poll conducted by UNICEF shows that the COVID-19 crisis is having a significant impact on the mental health of adolescents and young people in Latin America and the Caribbean. This study assessment has brought out the voices of 8,444 adolescents and young people between the ages of 13 and 29 in nine countries and territories in the region.

 The detailed report summary will give a clear indication as to the account of the feelings they faced in the first months of the response to the pandemic.

In this study, it was seen that the younger women faced a higher level of anxiety comparatively ( 27% as with the anxiety rates & 15% as with depression). On a focus , it was found that the core reason for around 30% was with their financial burdens. The youth also resulted in feeling less motivated to do with their usual chores. The data from the study showed that 46% had less motivation to do activities they usually enjoyed & 36% feel less motivated to do their regular chores.

On a birds eye view , it is to be summarized that infact it was the female population who suffered more into this crisis than the male. On a close up , it is thus made understood that the mental health is to be prioritized & is to be well taken care of. This intervention would stand good with the apt measures such as in connecting with other members of the society who could extend help along with the health centers, specialized hospitals worship centers and online services.

About the author

Jibin Chacko is an incoming senior clerk & a bonafide medical student of Gullas College of Medicine , University of the Visayas. He is an active member of ASTRA GCM, a community outreach organization that is having a strong stand in the college. Also an affiliate member of AMSA & IFMSA.

