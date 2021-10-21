You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs call for minimum social standards for artists and cultural workers

MEPs call for minimum social standards for artists and cultural workers

October 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament calls on the Commission to propose a “European Status of the Artist”, setting out a common framework for working conditions and minimum standards for all EU countries.

Member states should also ensure that freelancers and the self-employed, including artists and cultural workers, have access to collective bargaining, MEPs say in a resolution adopted on Wednesday by 543 votes in favour 50 against and 107 abstentions.

Cross- border mobility

They point to the differences in national legislation on the legal status of artists that hinder collaboration and cross-border work. Member states should work towards mutual recognition of cultural and creative qualifications and diplomas and remove all other barriers to cross-border movement and work, for example, by revising administrative requirements on visas, taxation, and social security.

MEPs also call for specific programmes to support young creators and innovators to move and work across Europe.

Copyright income and streaming platforms

Due to the pandemic, both artists and audiences are becoming more dependent on digital streaming platforms, which impose “buy-out clauses” on authors, purchasing full copyright from them in exchange for a one-off payment, thus depriving authors of being paid every time their work is played. MEPs ask the Commission to address this and ensure that revenues are duly and fairly distributed to all creators, artists and rights holders.

Defend artistic freedom

MEPs urge member states to foster and defend artistic freedom and ensure that EU citizens can freely enjoy artistic creations. They urge the Commission to penalise EU countries that fail to uphold this freedom.

Quote

Rapporteur Monica Semedo (Renew, LU) said: “Even before the pandemic, many artists were struggling and needed a second income to make a decent living. We urge member states and the Commission to take specific measures to tackle unstable income, unpaid work and job insecurity, and to safeguard a minimum standard of income for artists and cultural professionals. We also need to avoid bureaucratic burdens, such as work permits or permits for holding festivals and double taxation for artists working across borders”.

Background

In 2020, the cultural and creative sector in the EU experienced losses in turnover of over 30%, a cumulative loss of EUR 199 billion – with the music and performing arts sectors experiencing losses of 75% and 90% respectively.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Antitrust: Commission opens formal investigation into possible trade restrictions by Mondelēz

How public private partnerships must evolve to create social impact

Parliament pushes for cleaner cars on EU roads by 2030

Commission proposes a trusted and secure Digital Identity for all Europeans

Forced Vaccination in COVID-19 Pandemic: Ethically Justified Intervention or Draconian Measure?

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘ReturnthePlastics’ initiative on plastic bottle recycling

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

Millennials aren’t voting – but these young leaders have a plan to change that

What Merkel and Macron are to tell Trump in Davos?

Assault on key Yemeni port would endanger 300,000 children and ‘choke off’ aid for millions more: UNICEF chief

Web Summit: EIB finances Worldsensing with €10 million to develop next-generation industrial monitoring solution

Eliminating gender based bias in medicine: the role of medical students

Busting the myths about coronavirus

The result of European Elections 2019 seals the end of the business as usual era in Brussels

The moment of truth for global energy transition is here

How can we safeguard and improve the future of global health?

How to make PHC a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

More international support needed to curb deadly measles outbreak in DR Congo

Young people struggling in digital world, finds latest OECD PISA survey

ECB is about to lend trillions to banks

UN underscores the need to celebrate indigenous peoples, not confine them

Union of Equality: European Commission presents Strategy for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2021-2030

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

Mergers: Commission announces evaluation results and follow-up measures on jurisdictional and procedural aspects of EU merger control

This robot has soft hands. It could be the future of sustainable production

How banking with blockchain can stamp out corruption and increase financial inclusion

6 ways the COVID-19 pandemic could change our approach to human capital

Human capital is the key to a successful ESG strategy

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €289 million in pre-financing to Lithuania

As many as 330,000 displaced by heavy fighting in south-west Syria – UN agency

MEPs approve new CO2 emissions limits for trucks

The importance of exchanges for the medical students of the world

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

Cambodia loses duty-free access to the EU market over human rights concerns

A Sting Exclusive: “Regional Policy: a fully-fledged investment policy”, Commissioner Cretu reveals live from European Business Summit 2015

Macron has the deputies but not the people’s consent for his far reaching reforms

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

Commerce is on the cusp of radical change. Is your organization ready?

Why transparency in drug pricing is more complicated than it seems

The gender gap of medicine in 2018

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Finland submits official recovery and resilience plan

4 things President Trump could learn from Jimmy Carter

Failure to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia is a mistake

Climate change: Direct and indirect impacts on health

Coding in Namibia: UN supports young women’s computing career dreams

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Assembly of European Regions @ European Business Summit 2014: The European regions on the path to recovery

It’s a lie Eurozone isn’t competitive

Black historical figures who shook the world, from a warrior queen to a Mexican president

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

The Sichuan Province of China presents its cultural treasure to the EU

Palliative Care: Medicine for the “Moribund”?

Data protection: Commission adopts adequacy decisions for the UK

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties exceed 10,000 for sixth straight year

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

Impact Investment needs global standards and better measurement

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: