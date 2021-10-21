You are here: Home / European Union News / Climate change: raise global ambitions to achieve strong outcome at COP26

Climate change: raise global ambitions to achieve strong outcome at COP26

October 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament pushes for accelerated climate action worldwide and for the EU to remain a world leader in fighting climate change.

Parliament has adopted its position on the UN COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, taking place from 31 October to 12 November, with 527 votes for, 134 votes against and 35 abstentions.

In the resolution, MEPs express concern that the national targets announced in Paris in 2015 would result in warming well above three degrees by 2100, compared to pre-industrial levels. They say that the EU must remain a world leader in the fight against climate change and that MEPs will work to ensure that the EU’s “Fit for 55 in 2030” climate package is fully in line with the Paris Agreement.

To accelerate the pace of climate action, MEPs want the EU to replace the current 10-year plan with a five-year timeframe for all countries. They also say that all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies should be phased out in the EU by 2025 and call on all other countries to take similar measures.

MEPs recall that biodiversity plays a crucial role in enabling humans to combat and adapt to global warming and stress that nature-based solutions are win-win solutions, ones which involve protecting, restoring and sustainably managing fragile ecosystems.

G20 must lead the way

All G20 nations should show global leadership and commit to achieving climate neutrality at the latest by 2050, according to MEPs. They also call on the Commission to create an international climate club with other major greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters with the aim of setting common standards and raising ambition across the globe, including through a common carbon border adjustment mechanism.

They welcome the return of the US to the Paris Agreement and President Biden’s commitment to cut US GHG emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005. MEPs expect concrete policy measures and financing to meet this goal.

While MEPs acknowledge China’s willingness to be a constructive partner in global climate negotiations, they are concerned with the country’s dependency on coal. They underline their position that China should increase its ambition and that its climate targets should cover all GHG emissions and not only carbon dioxide emissions.

More climate finance to developing countries

MEPs say that developed countries must deliver on their promise to raise at least $100bn in climate finance per year for developing countries, increasing that amount from 2025, when emerging economies should also start to contribute. A roadmap outlining each developed country’s fair contribution to this financing plan should be agreed. They also want to ensure that all developing countries can participate in COP26 despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Next steps

A delegation from Parliament led by Pascal Canfin (Renew, FR) will be in Glasgow from 8-13 November.

Background

Parliament has been pushing for more ambitious EU climate and biodiversity legislation and declared a climate emergency on 28 November 2019. In June 2021, the European Climate Law was adopted by Parliament. It transforms the European Green Deal’s political commitment to EU climate neutrality by 2050 into a binding obligation for the EU and member states. It also increases the EU’s target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 40% to at least 55%, compared to 1990 level. In July 2021, the Commission presented the “Fit for 55 in 2030” package to enable the EU to reach the more ambitious 2030-target.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Agreement reached on new EU Solidarity Corps

UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

Making money from meeting the SDGs? An overarching approach to sustainable development.

GSMA & UNDP announce an ‘Impact Partnership’ Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals at MWC Barcelona 2021

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

Thai citizenship means ‘dream of a brighter future’ for cave rescue boys, says UN Refugee Agency

Parliament backs a modernised EU electoral law

COVID-19 has left many employees in the lurch. What’s next for the global workforce?

A Sting Exclusive: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Regional Forum

The latest emoji are more inclusive – but who approves them?

MEPs debate Brexit and relations with China following EU spring summit

Natural gas: Parliament extends EU rules to pipelines from non-EU countries

ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly: strengthening the partnership

At last Britain considers a super-soft Brexit

Eurogroup president swallows statement on savings confiscation

Why India can show us how to achieve growth with purpose

This plastic drinks bottle is made from plants

Prevent future crises and empower youth – now!

COP21 Paris: The Final Agreement Adopted-full text

Migrants and asylum seekers on the Greek islands: committee debate

Victims of terrorism remembered

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

Why we need both science and humanities for a Fourth Industrial Revolution education

This is why attractive cities do better economically

New UN report shows record number of children killed and maimed in conflict

Cape Town’s crisis shows us the real cost of water

Importance of teaching ethics in Brazilian Medical Schools

EU Solidarity Fund: Commission puts forward financial assistance worth €823 million for the Croatia earthquake, floods in Poland and the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to activate fiscal framework’s general escape clause to respond to pandemic

‘Cataclysmic events’ in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, began ‘global push’ against nuclear weapons says Guterres, honouring victims

UN civil society conference to focus on sustainable solutions for challenges of urban life

Has the treacherous theory about the ‘French patient’ finally prevailed?

Cohesion Policy after 2020: preparing the future of EU investments in health

5 ways the world is rallying around Australia as bushfires rage

EU-US trade agreement talks to be affected by American bugs

COP21 Breaking News_10 December: UN Climate Chief Calls for Final Push to Meet Adaptation Fund Goal Very Close to Target

The EU Consumer Policy on the Digital Market: A Behavioral Economics View

Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar from accusations of genocide, at top UN court

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

From Graduation to professional career: has medicine, in Brazil, become more feminist?

“They are trying to make improvements, but of course they are quite slow for my generation”, Vice President of JADE Victor Soto on another Sting Exclusive

What the world can do to solve the Afghan refugee crisis

Why support for Latin America’s early tech hubs is vital for the region

What does leadership mean in an age of perpetual change?

Brexit: the Commission proposes the creation of a Brexit Adjustment Reserve

COVID-19 vaccination: MEPs call for EU and global solidarity

Recognize, celebrate and ‘stand in solidarity’ with persons with albinism

To Brexit or not to Brexit: British exceptionalism doesn’t allow any Obama telling Brits what to do

Draghi left alone with no hope of boosting EU growth as Merkel just focuses on next elections

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

How can we build a workforce for our digital future?

EU adopts €130 million support package for Syrian refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

European Union and African Union sign partnership to scale up preparedness for health emergencies

How a start-up in India is pioneering a way to tackle the global e-waste problem

Resolving Israel-Palestinian conflict, ‘key to sustainable peace’ in the Middle East: Guterres

Smart cities are great but we also need smart villages

5 facts you should know about the world’s refugees

If we don’t protect the ocean, humanitarian disaster awaits

How COVID-19 and ‘work from anywhere’ can build the city of the future

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: