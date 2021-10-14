You are here: Home / European Union News / European Innovation Council announces new wave of start-up champions

European Innovation Council announces new wave of start-up champions

October 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission’s European Innovation Council has selected 65 innovative start-ups and SMEs to receive €363 million of funding for breakthrough innovations. Each company will receive a combination of grant financing and equity investment of up to €17 million to develop and scale up their ground-breaking innovations in healthcare, digital technologies, energy, biotechnology, space and other. This is the first batch of companies that will be funded under the fully-fledged European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “The EIC Accelerator is a unique European funding instrument of the European Innovation Council. It supports the development of top-class innovations through crowding-in private investors and offers a portfolio of services to support their scaling-up. With the European Innovation Council we aim to bring Europe to the forefront of innovation and new technologies, by investing in new solutions for the health, environmental and societal challenges we are facing.”

The companies were selected following a new two-step process, introduced under Horizon Europe. Applications are rigorously assessed by external experts and followed by an interview with a jury of experienced investors and entrepreneurs. Among the companies selected are:

  • Dutch Sensius BV that developed a thermotherapy system to treat the head and neck cancer without negative side effects;
  • French Alice & Bob that invented a new type of self-correcting quantum hardware to build the world’s first fault-tolerant commercial quantum computers;
  • Lithuanian UAB INOVATYVI MEDICINA that developed a smart, sensory, tele-operated robotic system, which allows an endovascular procedure to be performed without exposure to harmful X-rays;
  • Norwegian Bluegrove AS that introduced the most advanced salmon welfare monitoring and prediction solution to take care of fish welfare.

The 65 successful companies are established in 16 countries. The demand for equity financing through the new EIC Fund was particularly high, with 60 out of the 65 companies. This means that €227 million out of the total €363 million are expected to be in the form of investment component.

Background

The EIC Accelerator offers start-ups and SMEs grants of up to €2.5 million combined with equity investments through the EIC Fund ranging from €0.5 to €15 million. In addition to financial support, all projects benefit from a range of Business Acceleration Services that provide access to leading expertise, corporates, investors and ecosystem actors. 

The EIC was launched in March 2021 as a major novelty under the Horizon Europe programme, and following a successful pilot phase between 2018 and 2020. It has a budget of over €10 billion of which approximately €1.1 billion is available in 2021 for the EIC Accelerator. The majority is open to breakthrough innovations in any field, while €495 million is earmarked for Strategic Health and Digital technologies and Green Deal solutions.

There were two rounds of direct equity investments under the EIC Pilot earlier this year, in January and in June, with 111 highly innovative start-ups and SMEs receiving more than €500 million to scale up breakthrough innovations. Among them there were two ‘unicorn’ companies.

A new start-up friendly application process has been introduced this year, under Horizon Europe, where companies can submit their ideas at any time for an immediate fast assessment. Successful candidates are invited to prepare a full application with the help of free business coaching. The full applications are then evaluated at regular cut-off dates approximately every 3 months. Since March over 4,000 start-ups and SMEs have sent their ideas, of which 801 presented full applications to the first cut-off on 16 June 2021 and a further 1098 to the second cut-off on 6 October, which are now being assessed. The results of this second batch of EIC Accelerator companies will be announced by the end of the year and the next cut-off date is expected in the beginning of 2022.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

JADE Testimonial #2: Jacques @ Process mapping

The Juncker Plan at work: bringing investment back on track in Europe

4 ways to keep the momentum rolling on mental health

These 2 teenagers have helped change the law on plastic pollution in Indonesia

COVID-19: MEPs free up over €3 billion to support EU healthcare sector

It’s a good time for a day dedicated to fostering tolerance and equality

EU job-search aid worth €2 million for 500 former shipbuilding workers in Spain

Human rights breaches in Bangladesh, Cuba and Vietnam

This fascinating map shows how food moves around the US

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Kenya wants to run entirely on green energy by 2020

Key quotes from China’s Premier Li on COVID-19, the economy and US relations

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the proposal for a Public Sector Loan Facility of the Just Transition Mechanism

What are antibody tests and can they get the world back to work?

Zeid calls for ICC probe into Myanmar Rohingya crisis

We need to talk about big data and genomics. Here’s why – and how

Can we create an empathic alternative to the capitalist system?

Guterres underlines climate action urgency, as UN weather agency confirms record global warming

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

Postal workers in France are helping elderly people fight loneliness

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

Yemen conflict: ‘Fragile’ hopes rise, as violence decreases and life-saving humanitarian funding surges

The big five EU telecom operators in dire straights

Banks launch green charter to help shipping reduce its carbon footprint

Agriculture must rethink carbon to deliver natural climate solutions

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

International community agrees on a road map for resolving the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy

The implications of Brexit on European business, youth entrepreneurship and junior enterprises.

Climate action: 4 shifts the UN chief encourages Governments to make

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

Don’t believe the hype: offices are here to stay

The European Sting’s 2018 in most critical review

The future of science could be in your gut. Here’s why

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

3 ways to make technologies more inclusive for people with disabilities

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

Planetary health and environment for poor populations: how can health professionals help?

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

Guinea-Bissau needs ‘genuinely free and fair elections’ to break cycle of instability

Vaccine equity will define how global economies recover from COVID-19

Simpler EU energy labels for lighting products applicable from 1 September

The US pipeline attack shows the energy sector must act now on cybersecurity. Here are 6 ways how

Cameron readies to support ‘yes’ for Britain in the EU

UN rights chief Bachelet appeals for dialogue in Sudan amid reports ‘70 killed’ in demonstrations

Turkey: MEPs strongly condemn repression of opposition

Commission initiates an investigation to decide whether to prolong the steel safeguard measure

Fairness in the food supply chain: Commission proposes to increase price transparency

Fears for food security and the future of farming families, as Fall Armyworm spreads to Asia

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

Rural Bangladesh has already embraced renewable energy. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn

How COVID-19 has affected international labour migration – and the path to enduring reintegration

How to change the world at Davos

Only a few months away from the single European patent space

Commission presents review of EU economic governance and launches debate on its future

Why do humanitarian crises disproportionately affect women?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: