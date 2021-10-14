You are here: Home / Business / 4 ways media and entertainment could be more equitable and diverse

4 ways media and entertainment could be more equitable and diverse

October 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Hesham Zafar, Community Curator, Media, Entertainment, and Information Industries, World Economic Forum

  • There are examples of media, entertainment and sports brands that are bringing their diversity commitments to life.
  • Others can learn from their successes to implement their own programmes and raise the bar for the industry.
  • The World Economic Forum’s work to bring together companies, industry bodies, academia and leading non-profits in DE&I advocacy to drive transparency and collective action is addressing these challenges.

Media and entertainment companies are increasingly recognizing the challenge of closing the gap between intention and action on fostering diversity and inclusion.

In the aftermath of civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd last year, businesses were criticized for failing to act appropriately or failing to act at all, even with the best intentions. What became clear is that words don’t speak louder than actions, but hope emerged that the show of solidarity and empathy from business leaders would be a precursor to real change.

A recent McKinsey study shows that inequity is ‘deeply entrenched’ across film and TV, highlighting that “by addressing the persistent racial inequities, the industry could reap an additional $10 billion in annual revenues—about 7% more than the assessed baseline of $148 billion”. The study concludes that “fewer Black-led stories get told, and when they are, these projects have been consistently underfunded and undervalued, despite often earning higher relative returns than other properties.”

The World Economic Forum-Accenture paper on the The State of Diverse Representation in Media and Entertainment reinforces this view, asserting, “Organizations not only have a social responsibility to represent the consumers of their content, but by doing so also stand to gain significant financial benefits.”

Black representation in film and TV: The challenges and impact of increasing diversity Image: McKinsey & Company

The challenge is real but the incentives are compelling. Despite persistent inequity, tangible progress is being made by some brands. We asked leaders in media and entertainment, who are championing the shift, how they’re doing it. Four lessons emerged in specific areas where senior-level commitments are translating intention into results.

1. Diversify decision-making

Diverse leaders and decision-makers are essential for telling diverse stories. However, existing studies point to a lack of diverse creative leadership in the industry.

There is a pyramid problem; diversity in hiring falters at more senior levels. Hearst’s 2020 diversity report shows that, while 36% of new hires are people of colour, only around 20% are in management and leadership positions.

Retention and promotion among middle management is a priority area identified by leaders in the industry, focusing on targeting mid-level talent with development, skills-creation and promotion opportunities.

Identifying and eliminating some of the remaining systemic barriers to entry

—Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal

“NBCUniversal has been a longtime leader in delivering broad diversity in our content, both in front of and behind the camera, with decades of ‘firsts’ in the industry for historically underrepresented groups: the first LGBTQ+ sitcom, the first black morning show host, the first female commentator for the FIFA Men’s World Cup and the first live video description for the visual impaired, among others.

“Ongoing progress will depend on identifying and eliminating some of the remaining systemic barriers to entry for talented creators, whether they be socioeconomic, geographic, or a lack of access to get their ideas to the right people. And we will continue to be transparent on where we are getting it right and where we need to do better.”

2. Embed industry metrics and accountability

Demands for greater transparency have led to the creation of new initiatives, tools and metrics. Existing data largely skews towards visible forms of diversity and visual media (for example gender and race/ethnicity in film and TV and corporate diversity solutions) and less towards industry-wide commitments, metrics or initiatives.

Hold leaders accountable for their contributions

—Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership and Human Resources officer for Accenture

“Once goals are in place, a critical next step can be determining how to hold leaders accountable for their contributions — an essential step on any road to change. We have adopted a scorecard that measures our top 500 leaders globally on a range of activity, including: sales, revenue and profitability, and the extent to which they advance our inclusion and diversity goals. Putting people metrics on par with financial metrics can be a game changer to accelerate progress toward your goals.”

Embedding diversity and inclusion frameworks… in our creative and production processes

—Raashi Sikka, Vice President, Global Diversity & Inclusion for Ubisoft

“Played by billions around the world, video games are an increasingly influential part of our culture. At Ubisoft, we recognize the power and the responsibility that we have as a leading publisher and developer to create games that reflect the diversity of our players. By embedding diversity and inclusion frameworks in our creative and production processes, we ensure it is a priority our worldwide teams work toward together.

“To accelerate these efforts, we are building an Inclusive Games and Content team responsible for ensuring that diversity and inclusion are at the centre of our games. This team will help to include diverse perspectives at all stages of the development process and support employee led initiatives such as the diversity and inclusion global content review group. As we push forward, we know we must continue to engage in conversations with our teams, players and communities to keep learning and growing.”

3. Enable discourse and learning

The media and entertainment industry has often been reactive to social issues and has rarely pooled common resources and capabilities. But the reach and influence of the industry creates a unique opportunity to educate audiences, create content that challenges the status quo and bring social issues to the forefront of public consciousness.

Not only resonating with our consumers, but also empowering all of our employees

—Alexandra Wallace, Head, Media and Content for Yahoo

“Yahoo has a steadfast commitment to accurately reflect our diverse global audience of nearly 900 million people. Diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to Yahoo’s success in not only resonating with our consumers, but also empowering all of our employees. For example, we founded the Mind Together coalition to deliver education, awareness and learning on mental health to our workforce as well as our partner companies’ employees. Our tremendous growth has been a result of our efforts on creating an inclusive and safe environment for our employees and consumers, and we will strive to remain a leading internet destination for diverse audiences.”

4. Promote accurate portrayals

The industry should get ahead of social issues and proactively inform the public, advance the topics and shape the dialogue. Audiences demand authenticity and accurate portrayals. As companies are making efforts to remove stereotypes from their content, unstereotypical marketing is no longer a choice – it is the number one priority for marketers globally.

Re-wire the way we approach marketing

—Aline Santos, Chief Brand Officer and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Unilever

“Last year, we launched Act 2 Unstereotype our commitment and action plan to re-wire the way we approach marketing. We take a forensic approach to ensure ED&I is embedded at every point of the end-to-end marketing journey. This is our roadmap to help dismantle the societal ‘isms’ (sexism, racism, ableism, ageism, etc) that negatively impact our industry, our employees, our consumers and our communities.

“Championing inclusion is not just the right thing to do, it also drives real business results. We’ve known for some time the link between Brand Power and breaking stereotypical gender portrayals in advertising. Since the launch of Unstereotype in 2016, we have been measuring our progress and have seen that progressive portrayals of people in ads delivers 74% brand power as well as an increase in purchase intent and brand credibility.”

Categories of diversity
Categories of diversity Image: World Economic Forum-Accenture, Reflecting Society: The State of Diverse Representation in Media and Entertainment

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about diversity, equity and inclusion?

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social and political unrest have created a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequity.

The Forum’s work on Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice is driven by the New Economy and Society Platform, which is focused on building prosperous, inclusive and just economies and societies. In addition to its work on economic growth, revival and transformation, work, wages and job creation, and education, skills and learning, the Platform takes an integrated and holistic approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, and aims to tackle exclusion, bias and discrimination related to race, gender, ability, sexual orientation and all other forms of human diversity.

The Platform produces data, standards and insights, such as the Global Gender Gap Report and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 Toolkit, and drives or supports action initiatives, such as Partnering for Racial Justice in Business, The Valuable 500 – Closing the Disability Inclusion Gap, Hardwiring Gender Parity in the Future of Work, Closing the Gender Gap Country Accelerators, the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, the Community of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers and the Global Future Council on Equity and Social Justice.

Thanks to the global reach of their platforms, the organizations in the media ecosystem are uniquely positioned to drive inclusive change through more intentional investments in their content and creative production.

The Power of Media Taskforce will incrementally seek to establish sustainable change in the media ecosystem through better accountability, transparency, and awareness to advance voices of underrepresented groups and help break down systemic barriers.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief condemns attack in south-west Iran which killed dozens

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

How women are transforming the Arab world’s start-up scene

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

‘No country, no region’ can tackle global challenges alone says UN’s Mohammed

Has the EU economy truly revived from the financial crisis?

EuroLat plenary in Panama: control of trade talks and fight against crime

Benjamin Franklin was wrong: Amazon can tax evade

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

Alternative proteins will transform food, mitigate climate change and drive profits. Here’s how

MWC 2016 LIVE: BlackBerry acquires Encription, talks Microsoft and health

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

Nigeria floods: Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life and rising need

Top UN officials strongly condemn ‘horrible terrorist act’ in Nairobi

How music can help children with autism connect

Four million Syrian children have only known war since birth: UNICEF

Iraq: UN mission urges ‘maximum restraint’ following deadly attack on foreign troops

EU Code of Conduct against illegal hate speech online: results remain positive but progress slows down

Barriers to healthcare: are they real?

Providing mental health during pandemic times

Iran: UN rights chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by continuing executions of juvenile offenders

China’s New Normal and Its Relevance to the EU

Ambassador Zhang Ming Attends the EP Debate on China-EU Relations and Answers Questions

Doctors without borders

How to build a fairer gig economy in 4 steps

The EU Commission openly repudiates the austere economic policies

The United States divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials

The European Youth explains the age gap in European business in the 21st century

Flying cars and driverless buses – the future of urban mobility has landed

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

The increasing drug prices in Europe

Germany may have a stable and more cooperative government

FROM THE FIELD: 10,000 Indonesia quake survivors to receive UN tents

European Semester 2019 Spring Package: Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth

Businesses, governments and consumers to implement a more climate-friendly approach to #BeatPlasticPollution on World Environment Day 2018

We need to talk about integration after migration. Here are four ways we can improve it

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

UN News Daily #UNGA Guide: Mandela Peace Summit, Global Goals, Youth and Yemen

How cultural understanding can help in the cultural shock

This is what the world’s waste does to people in poorer countries

Coronavirus: Commission approves new contract for a potential COVID-19 vaccine with Novavax

EU Youth Conference in Amsterdam: enabling young people to engage in a diverse, connected and inclusive Europe

LUX prize will be awarded jointly by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

COVID-19 pandemic: The war inside our heads

An economist explains why women are paid less

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

EU Commission accuses Germany of obstructing growth and the banking union

Coronavirus: Commission launches call for innovative response and recovery partnerships between EU regions

The Brits are not an exception and that’s why they voted to leave

25 years on from genocide against the Tutsi, UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous trends of rising xenophobia, racism and intolerance’

UN, African Union make significant joint commitment to global health

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Climate change hits the poor hardest. Mozambique’s cyclones prove it

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

EU budget 2022: Speeding up Europe’s recovery and progressing towards a green, digital and resilient future

COVID-19: Revised rules to encourage banks to lend to companies and households

Time to utilise the full power of AI to accelerate our fight against climate change

European Parliament calls on Russia to end occupation of Georgian territories

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: