You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Mental Health Implications of COVID-19 in Young Adults

Mental Health Implications of COVID-19 in Young Adults

October 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Claudia Manzano Herrera, a second-year medical student at UNIBE (Universidad Iberoamericana), located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Mental wellbeing is a health aspect that is often overlooked because there might be no visible signs associated with it. Mental health issues are real and can influence a learner’s academic performance, the human immune system, and social functioning in general. These are reasons to evaluate how unprecedented changes in society might impact human mindfulness. It became a fact in 2020 that individuals from all ages and regions were concerned with the pandemic situation, college students are not an exception. 

In the United States, there have been rapid changes due to the coronavirus-19 pandemic. For some of us, adapting to new situations became challenging. For instance, some universities changed their face-to-face classes to virtual sessions, limiting social interactions for students. Similar restrictions triggered anxiety and depressive states among students. This concerning issue calls for further research and intervention to prevent undesirable health consequences. 

 Those aged 18-24, as mentioned by CDC, are among the groups of people reporting more mental health conditions compared with the general population (Czeisler, 2020). Some young individuals began their careers or started to look for a new job during this time. With the pandemic closing a handful of restaurants, small businesses, and shops, millions struggled to afford their food, medical supplies, and paying bills. Others had to embrace online schooling which hindered in-person collaboration and created a sense of insecurity about their educational development. 

According to foreign studies, anxiety and depressive states are among the most frequently reported psychological implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. A study conducted in 194 cities from China established the incidence of anxiety (28.8%), depression (16.5%), and stress (8.1%) among 1,210 young people (Silva, 2020). The development of these symptoms could be linked to the uncertainty about the pandemic, the long-term health impacts of the virus, its economic aftermath, and confinement due to quarantine. Many have wondered whether they or their families would contract a respiratory syndrome and how this would affect their health, work, or studies. Doubt, insecurity, and isolation are three factors that either individually or combined can favor the development of stress, anxiety, or depression. The correlation is even stronger when there is no emotional support system, such as family members, a friend cycle, or professional help. 

           When the human being faces a sudden distressing event, all our body, including its psychological machinery, is impacted and tries to overcome and react to this stimulus. Mental health can take a toll under stressful circumstances even if the symptoms are not identified right away. Under the circumstances and complexities of the coronavirus-19 pandemic, young adults are at risk of developing mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, chronic stress, PTSD. Such problems can interfere with the learning process of college students, resulting in poor academic achievements. Evaluating the mental health effects of this pandemic in young individuals might help to better understand the full array of health effects associated with the pandemic. 

References

Czeisler MÉ , Lane RI, Petrosky E, et al. (2020). Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic -United States, June 24–30, 2020. Retrieved from: Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020 | MMWR (cdc.gov)

Silva Junior FJGda, Sales JCeS, Monteiro CFdS, et al. (2020). Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health of young people and adults: a systematic review protocol of observational studies. BMJ Open 2020;10:e039426. doi:10.1136/ bmjopen-2020-039426

About the author

Claudia Manzano Herrera is a second-year medical student at UNIBE (Universidad Iberoamericana), located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She is member of ODEM (Organizacion Dominicana de Estudiantes de Medicina) which is representative of IFMSA in the Dominican Republic. She is interested in Internal Medicine as her future specialty inspired by her father and other members of her family. She hopes to become more involved in advocacy for patient’s health and human rights through writing and research.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

Situation in central Mali ‘deteriorating’ as violence, impunity rise, UN rights expert warns

Markets are more sensitive to Greece’s woes than Merkel

Ride-hailing apps are making the developing world’s traffic problems worse

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths: Lockdown by a novel coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is bad for US business. Here’s why.

EU’s Mogherini visits Turkey “to step up engagement” and highlight interests

5 ways students can graduate fully qualified for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

Security Council must ‘come together’ to address the plight of children trapped in armed conflict, says UN envoy

Sri Lankan authorities must work ‘vigorously’ to ease simmering ethno-religious tensions, urges UN rights expert

Statement following the European Medicines Agency review of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

How secure is blockchain?

These refugee children have danced in the snow for the first time

COP24: Paris agreement remained alive but fragile while the EU attempts to slow down CO2 emissions for new cars

Track the spread of coronavirus around the world

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

3 ways to protect your mental health during – and after – COVID-19

How cities can lead the way in bridging the global housing gap

Challenges remain in DPRK despite ‘slight’ improvements in health, wellbeing: UNICEF

Here are 5 reasons why the ocean is so important

EU adopts €130 million support package for Syrian refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

Closing VAT loopholes for sales through online platforms

Berlin repels proposal for cheaper euro

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: EU mobilises almost €100 million to support the most vulnerable in the Horn of Africa

Statement of the European Commission on the methodology used to determine the allocation of doses of vaccines under the Advance Purchase Agreements

Statement of the UK Coordination Group and the leaders of the political groups of the EP

Understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

These countries are leading the charge to clean energy

‘Starvation’ now a reality for displaced Syrians stranded in camp near Jordanian border

The UK option: An overarching alternative for the whole Brexit options

NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Romania’s €29.2 billion recovery and resilience plan

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

The Chinese retail revolution is heading west

Commission proposes fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and North Sea for 2019

How do we really feel about women leaders?

EU and Georgia sign Financing Agreements for COVID-19 Recovery worth €129 million

Digitalising and modernising judicial cooperation: Council endorses provisional agreement reached with the European Parliament on service of documents and taking of evidence

Germany loves a strong euro; the new Fiscal Councils can deliver despite the Greek chaos and a wider questioning of austerity

Youth Forum welcomes European Commission proposal to speed up financing for youth employment

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

Ecofin: ‘The Friday battle’ for the banking union

Canada has high levels of well-being and solid growth but trade tensions and housing market pose risks while inclusiveness could be improved

How China can build a nature-positive and net-zero economy

A Sting Exclusive: “On the road to Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement”, by Ambassador Katakami of the Japanese Mission to the European Union

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

The creation and maintenance of smoke-free public spaces in the UK

Brain Drain remains a crucial and unresolved issue

Botswana has decriminalized gay sex. But, it’s still illegal in 70 countries

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

Women Empowering inside Medical Schools

Team Europe: EU provides €100 million to Mozambique for education, health and social protection

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: