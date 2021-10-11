You are here: Home / European Union News / EU announces vital €92 million contribution in support of UNRWA’s operations

EU announces vital €92 million contribution in support of UNRWA’s operations

October 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Union has disbursed an essential payment of €92 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission, Josep Borrell, said: “We remain determined to support UNRWA both politically and financially, including by providing long term reliability. The Agency plays an essential role in providing vital services to millions of Palestine refugees and stabilising the region. Our support to UNRWA is not only a humanitarian duty; it also helps to keep alive the prospects of sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians. UNRWA’s services remain key to contribute to a viable negotiated two-State solution, including a fair, agreed and realistic solution to the refugee issue.

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, said: “The EU is reliable and predictable partner, and a top donor of UNRWA. UNRWA plays a stabilising role in the region. It must continue to do so, with a clear focus on its core mandate. We will leave no issue off the table in finding innovative approaches to find a sustainable financing model. Others need to step up and join the EU and EU Member states in providing predictable multiannual funding. We will continue to work with UNRWA to strengthen the Agency’s governance systems and help step up transparency and sound management. We remain also firmly committed to promote quality education for Palestinian children and ensure full compliance with UNESCO standards in education material.

This funding constitutes the annual EU financial assistance to UNRWA and will contribute to maintaining basic living conditions and support the human development of Palestinian refugees by ensuring the continuity of essential services in the framework of its programme budget (€90 million) and by supporting UNRWA reforms (€2 million).

Background

Since 1971, the strategic partnership between the European Union and UNRWA has been based on the shared objective of supporting the human development, humanitarian and protection needs of Palestinian refugees and to promoting stability in the Middle East.

In June 2017, the EU and UNRWA signed a “2017-2020 Joint Declaration”, strengthening the political nature of their partnership and reaffirming the European Union’s commitment to promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees. The Declaration also confirmed the EU’s support for the long-term financial stability of the Agency in a context of intensified budgetary constraints and operational challenges.

UNRWA is experiencing significant challenges in fulfilling its mandate due to recurrent financial shortfalls.

There is an urgent need for UNRWA to reform and to identify innovative ways to maintain the provision of services to the refugees. The Commissions supports UNRWA in taking forward these needed deep reforms. This is why €2 million (out of today’s €92 million Contribution) has been earmarked for the implementation of a pilot action to improve the efficiency and quality of solid waste management in and around one refugee camp in the West Bank, to develop synergies and complementarities with the efforts of the Palestinian Authority.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How learning through play as a child can help you succeed as an adult

5 ways collaborative action can transform primary care

Commission welcomes agreement on the Connecting Europe Facility to fund greener, more sustainable transport and energy networks, and digitalisation

Russia to cut gas supplies again: can the EU get back to growth without a solid energy market?

After decades of instability, what does the future hold

EU-Republic of Korea trade grows twice as fast under trade agreement

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €4 billion in pre-financing to Greece

State aid: Commission approves €300 million Austrian scheme to support organisers of events affected by coronavirus outbreak

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

Autumn 2020 Economic Forecast: Rebound interrupted as resurgence of pandemic deepens uncertainty

Pesticides: MEPs propose blueprint to improve EU approval procedure

UN and partners call for solidarity, as Venezuelans on the move reach 4.5 million

New rules on drivers’ working conditions and fair competition in road transport

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

Statement by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

Engaging world’s youth vital to preventing violent extremism, building sustainable peace, UN official tells Baku Forum

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

Telemedicine and the Brazilian reality

Better Regulation principles: at the heart of the EU’s decision-making process

What does leadership mean in an age of perpetual change?

This is how climate change is impacting the ocean – and what we can do about it

The Future Health Professionals: Continuity of the Goals in Brazil

Amazon, a pair of shoes and my Data Privacy walks away

UN chief urges India and Pakistan to dial down tensions in wake of Kashmir attack

G20 LIVE: the EU trade gold rush continues as EU and Australia agree to launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) live from Antalya Turkey

Resolving banks with depositors’ money?

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

Imaginary Journeys Into Eternal China

This opera company is helping people in their recovery from COVID-19

5 things you may not know about elephants

Most people on the internet live in this country

AI technologies must prevent discrimination and protect diversity

Six ways to cut through the Middle East’s geopolitical fog

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

COVID-19: This is what worries young people the most

Be your all to give your all

Women in Iceland have walked out of work to dispute the gender pay gap

Commission welcomes European Parliament adoption of EU4Health programme

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

COVID-19: How multilateral development banks can lead through a crisis

A busy year in the UN Security Council: more openness, diversity mark 2019

COVID-19 amplifies inequality. Fight back with long-term thinking

Why press freedom should be at the top of everyone’s agenda

How face masks, gloves and other coronavirus waste is polluting our ocean

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

5 surprising ways major cities are going green

UN chief welcomes decision to delay formation of South Sudan unity government

Home working has exposed us all to more cybercrime. Here’s how to close the breach

European Semester Autumn Package: Bolstering inclusive and sustainable growth

Threatened by rising sea levels, the Maldives is building a floating city

How creative are you? This simple test will tell you in under 4 minutes

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

Independent UN rights experts call for ‘immediate investigation’ into alleged Bezos phone hack by Saudi Arabia

This company is using plants to make handbags, shoes and clothes

‘Make healthy choices’ urges UN agency, to prevent and manage chronic diabetes

These countries spend the most on education

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s