Contribution of Future Health Care Professionals in Health Governance

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Laveeza Fatima, a 19 years old medical student at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Authority and governance include guaranteeing key arrangement structures exist and are joined
with viable oversight, alliance building, guidelines, consideration regarding framework plan, and
responsibility. Three primary classes of partners who collaborate to decide the health governance
and its framework are the State, the health service providers, and service users.

The action of
governments and different actors to guide networks, entire nations or even gatherings of nations
chasing health as fundamental to prosperity through both entire of-government and entire of-
society approaches contributes to health governance.


Youth can play a significant role in global health governance. Recently, federations have put forth
attempts to incorporate youth into programming, including backing endeavors, administration, and
governance as they are more adaptive to change and have a huge stake in making a solid future.
Youth integration in health governance can promise a positive social change, including policies,
approaches, and systems that are direly needed to address the health needs of their nations as
well as for future nations.

Participation of young people in health governance can provide them learning opportunities and experience which can create knowledge, skill, and access to rights. Youth make up a quarter of the total world’s population, however, were avoided concerning the Millennium Development Goals.

Youthful pioneers can ensure that youth and their need to have reasonable and quality medical care are important for the post-2015 advancement plan. The primary hindrances to youth involvement are social, monetary, and institutional.

To begin with, the predominant cultural mentality towards youngsters is that they are troubled and troubling. Segregation dependent on different variables, like gender, identity, sexual direction, religion, or even age, can likewise be an obstruction to their role in health policymaking. Secondly, pay disparity limits cooperation.

Besides, there can be clashes with the authoritative culture and strategies. Youth can play their role at different levels. The primary level of participation is informing them. Youth is impartially educated regarding arrangements chosen by the authorities.

At the level of consultative participation, the policy-making is fundamentally overwhelmed by adults, yet youngsters’ viewpoints are taken into consideration. In the third degree of participation, collaborative participation, youngsters can share the policymaking authority with adults. This degree of involvement is still chiefly under the authority of adults, yet youngsters can make self-coordinated moves, and impact and challenge processes and results.

Youth can ensure a positive contribution in health governance at different levels of participation. They can be counseled through deliberative surveys, overviews, studios, center gathering conversations, public remarks, public gatherings, formal proceedings, and public youth committees.

About the author

Laveeza Fatima is a 19 years old medical student at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan. She
strongly believes in a world with medical students having the power to change the face of public
health.

