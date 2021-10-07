You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The Case of Increased Anxiety in Youth Due to the Uncertainty Associated with the Pandemic

The Case of Increased Anxiety in Youth Due to the Uncertainty Associated with the Pandemic

October 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Aysha Noor, 3rd year MBBS student from Shifa College of Medicine in Islamabad, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Many falsely believe that the pandemic has left the youth untouched because we are the least infected demographic and the biggest change we faced are online classes. Such narratives are not comprehensive because the pandemic has had devastating effects on all of us, irrespective of age. Specifically, there has been an emergence of mental health problems among young people. Most of our mental health issues have manifested as anxiety caused by the lack of certainty associated with the pandemic. 

One of the first measures implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 was a lockdown including the shut down of educational institutes. The trials of online school have been well documented but we forget that online schooling, in underdeveloped countries, was only an option for wealthy students who attended private schools . In countries such as mine, Pakistan, the public schools did not have the resources to provide online classes and the impoverished students did not have access to the internet to begin with. Such students faced an uncertain future when schools were closed for months on end or even a year if the positivity rates were extremely high in their area. As the wait got longer, the students’ plans for graduation and advanced studies got further away leading to increased worries that negatively impacted their mental health.

Additionally, youth make up the largest age group of social media users therefore they are the most susceptible to online misinformation. In Pakistan, the literacy rates are low but the digital literacy rates are lower. Additionally, youth are among the most impressionable demographic as their minds are still developing. The impressionability of youth plus lack of digital literacy plus social media equals a dangerous combination that allows youth to become the target of online propaganda. They are inundated with messages like the “pandemic is signaling the apocalypse” while simultaneously being told the pandemic is “just a flu” or “a government hoax”. Such conflicting and grossly inaccurate information is a breeding ground for confusion about the truth leading to increased doubts and panic.

There is no aspect of our lives the pandemic has left unblemished. Of course, the healthcare system of many countries took a crushing blow but the economy was also impacted. Subsequently, the financial consequences struck the youth as well. The effects of such consequences are exhibited by the frustration of freshly graduated students unable to find jobs and by the dejection of teenagers witnessing the unemployment of their parents. The financial instability in recent times has added to the doubts and anxieties of the youth about our futures and has certainly taken a toll on our mental health.

The rise of anxiety and other mental health issues in youth caused by the unpredictable nature of the pandemic should be acknowledged. Furthermore, there should be steps taken to mitigate these problems lest the situation worsens. I only pray that the pandemic will come to an end soon and we can all emerge on the other side of the tunnel into the light. 

About the author

The author is Aysha Noor, a 3rd year MBBS student from Shifa College of Medicine in Islamabad, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the Pakistani branch of International Federation of Medical Students Association (IFMSA). Noor is passionate about raising awareness of mental health issues amongst youth and medical students. Noor wishes to educate the public in hopes that we can build a better and healthier society.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Fighting Depression In the Isolation of COVID-19

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

Free healthcare to saves lives

Key Brazilian border crossing for Venezuela refugees reopens as asylum numbers pass last year’s total

After John Lewis: 21 civil rights leaders who are shaping America

“BEUC cautions against TTIP that would seek to align EU and US chemicals management frameworks”

COVID-19: MEPs debate how to best protect cross-border and seasonal workers

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

Newly displaced fleeing attacks in northeast Nigeria, top 2,000

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s new risk assessment shows need to step up coronavirus response in the EU

What is long COVID?

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

The EU’s trading partners: US, China and the rest

The entire Australian state of New South Wales is in drought

UN Convention that promotes mediation to resolve trade disputes moves closer to entry into force

This start-up can turn dirty nappies into sustainable plastics

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

AI will drive the societies of the future. Will the governed consent?

What cybersecurity professionals can learn from triathletes

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium affecting the EU

MEPs want to fund crucial areas to stimulate European growth

The 3 traps when it comes to blockchain and business – and how to avoid them

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

BRICS’ New Development Bank turns four: what has it achieved?

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Eaton Hydraulics by Danfoss, subject to conditions

One in three fish caught never gets eaten

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

Deadly Mali attack to be investigated by UN rights experts

MEPs adopt greener funds for regional development and cooperation

UN health agency to gauge global threat, as China confirms coronavirus transmission between humans

Draghi left alone with no hope of boosting EU growth as Merkel just focuses on next elections

This entrepreneur is helping farmers get food to consumers during lockdown

Solidarity Corps: more opportunities for young people

World Digital Media Awards winners announced at WNMC.19 in Glasgow, in association with The European Sting

Mergers: Commission prohibits Siemens’ proposed acquisition of Alstom

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Launch of CREWS, climate risk & early warning systems

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

‘The best-selling brand today is fear’: UN chief highlights urgent need to address global ‘deficit of trust’

Inclusion and diversity isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for the bottom line

Better transit metrics could bridge equity gaps. Here’s how

5 ways you can protect insects if you live in a city

A new era of sustainable travel prepares for take-off

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

These charts show that even before COVID, most children weren’t doing enough exercise

South Sudan: UN official welcomes release of women and children abducted by armed group

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

Coronavirus and sourdough – this is what we searched for online in 2020

EU founding values: Commission starts legal action against Hungary and Poland for violations of fundamental rights of LGBTIQ people

Why strive for Industry 4.0

Monsanto lawsuit ruling a ‘significant recognition’ of victims’ human rights, say UN rights experts

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa on 16-18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

Europe can be at the heart of tech with purpose

Future fit: 3 ways fashion can be more sustainable

Summer pause gives time to rethink Eurozone’s problems

What we need for a better European Solidarity Corps

Caravan of Mothers of Missing Migrants kick off a global migration search movement

This is how climate change is impacting the ocean – and what we can do about it

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s