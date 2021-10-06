You are here: Home / European Union News / Citizens’ engagement: Launch of new centre for designing policies with citizens, for citizens

Citizens’ engagement: Launch of new centre for designing policies with citizens, for citizens

October 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the Commission is launching a competence centre on participatory and deliberative democracy in its Joint Research Centre (JRC). The competence centre will foster partnerships and provide guidance, tools and resources to strengthen citizen engagement in policy.

The rise in citizens’ assemblies, juries, and panels in recent years in Europe has shown both the increasing demand among citizens to take part in shaping laws and public policies, and that this participation is key to building trust in institutions and strengthening democracy as a whole.

The competence centre has been set up to help EU institutions and organisations across Europe build their capacities to support projects and policies on participatory or deliberative democracy. The ambition is for all policymakers to start any policy file by exploring how to involve citizens in the process. It is already working on several pilot projects, from green cities to future mobility solutions.

The competence centre supports the Commission’s priority for a new push for European democracy. The Commission aims to give Europeans a stronger role in decision-making, through initiatives such as the Conference on the Future of Europe and the European Democracy Action Plan.

Members of the College said:

Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Šuica said: This new competence centre on participatory and deliberative democracy shows the European Commission’s determination to engage with citizens on the issues that matter to them. The Conference on the Future of Europe is offering Europeans a central role in shaping the future of the EU, encouraging them to discuss our common challenges and help define our priorities. The ongoing European Citizens’ Panels are a truly unique exercise in deliberative democracy. They empower our citizens to have a greater say beyond elections, to help strengthen our democracy and make it fit for the future.

Vice-President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová said: “We need to do more to protect European democracy, but also to cherish and nurture it. The need to support a vibrant civil society and enhance democratic participation of citizens within a healthy digital ecosystem across the EU is at the core of the Commission’s work and will remain for the years to come. The new competence centre on participatory and deliberative democracy is an important new resource to help the Commission, and all other interested stakeholders, in achieving this objective.”

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel said: “The JRC, as the Commission’s science and knowledge service, is perfectly placed to become the meeting point for practitioners, researchers and policymakers, allowing them to work together on bringing participation into the heart of European policymaking.  Citizens’ input is more important than ever as the increasingly complex challenges we face as a society force us to rethink and reinvent many areas of our societies and our economies.”  

Background

Managed by the JRC, the new competence centre will work on:

  • Policy guidance, including advice and hands-on support to policymakers to co-design and manage their citizen participation actions;
  • Building capacity in-house, including through training events;
  • Experimentation, including pilot citizen engagement activities to experiment and innovate with new methods;
  • A knowledge repository, and a database of citizen engagement organisations and projects in the EU, as well as toolkits to engage citizens in science and policymaking;
  • Community and networking, including a platform for policymakers and researchers to connect and discuss their experiences.

As well as offering knowledge, resources and tools, the competence centre provides both virtual spaces (such as citizens’ engagement platform) and physical spaces (such as the JRC collaborative and makerspace) to share ideas. It will bring professionals and practitioners to collaborate across the EU.

The competence centre will also develop a framework to evaluate citizen engagement and deliberative democracy, including the extent to which these practices are being mainstreamed across the EU.

The JRC coordinates several competence centres, each focused on providing analytical tools and bringing together expertise in their respective field. The centres offer training courses in the use of tools for policy-making, they advise on the choice of tools and they also work directly with Commission policy departments to apply the tools to the policy problems in hand.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Outbreaks and pandemics periods can be stressful, but how can we turn it to a positive life-changing experience?

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

4 myths about corruption

Germany: A grand coalition may trouble employers and bankers

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

The Central Mediterranean migration route in times of COVID-19

Re-educating the angry brain amidst COVID-19

China-EU Trade and Economic Relations in Numbers

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “We need more Schengen but reinforce control!”, France’s Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron emphasises from Davos

It’s just electronic cigarette, don’t worry?

Vaccination: understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

Somalis ‘will not be deterred’ by Friday’s terror attacks – UN chief

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

10 of Albert Einstein’s best quotes

How to make trade single windows more efficient with blockchain

UN health emergency committee to re-convene on global threat posed by China coronavirus

A clean energy future with hydrogen could be closer than we think

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Why private investment in deforestation-free commodity production needs to be scaled up

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

COVID-19 Wave III: Were the lessons learned from last year implemented?

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

The EU accuses Russia of bullying Ukraine to change sides

Boosting adult learning essential to help people adapt to future of work

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

UN condemns Syrian ‘war on children’ as up to 30 reportedly killed in clashes

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

Cheese energy could power hundreds of UK homes

G20 to Germany: Abandon miser policies

The health of the human being in coexistence with a transformative biosphere

EU Banks still get subsidies from impoverished citizens

Happy workers are more productive, research shows

This AI technique could use a digital version of Earth to help fight climate change

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

A new global platform to unleash entrepreneurs on the world’s toughest problems

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change

At the edge of humanity: refugee healthcare in Greece and the EU

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada

5 droughts that changed human history

South Korea: A cherished partner for the EU

A Sting Exclusive: “On the road to Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement”, by Ambassador Katakami of the Japanese Mission to the European Union

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

New SDG Advocates sign up for ‘peace, prosperity, people’ and planet, on the road to 2030

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

UN chief condemns explosion at election rally in Zimbabwe that injured dozens, including senior politicians

Syria needs a greater financial and political response from the EU

The European Youth Forum needs better signal for its “call” for Quality Internships

Why the unconscious is the path of least resistance to eradicating bias in your workplace

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

World’s most powerful tidal turbine pumps out greener electricity in Scotland

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s