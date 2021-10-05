You are here: Home / Business / This is best practice for using facial recognition in law enforcement

This is best practice for using facial recognition in law enforcement

October 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Lofred Madzou, Project Lead, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, World Economic Forum, John Riemen, Lead Biometric Specialist, Center for Biometrics, Netherlands Police, Sébastien Louradour, Independent AI Governance Consultant,, Luc Garcia, Face Examiner, International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), Odhran McCarthy, Programme Officer, Centre for AI and Robotics, UNICRI, Maria Eira, Information and Technology Officer, Centre for AI and Robotics, UNICRI

  • Facial recognition technology has the potential to help conduct faster investigations, bring offenders to justice and, thus, resolve, stop and prevent crimes.
  • Eventual widespread use by law enforcement agencies raises concerns over the potential risk of wrongful arrests, surveillance and human rights violations.
  • A new white paper from the World Economic Forum, in partnership with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and the Netherlands police, offers a framework to ensure the responsible use of facial recognition technology.
  • Tests of this framework will start in January 2022.

In April 2021, the European Commission (EC) released its much-awaited Artificial Intelligence Act, a comprehensive regulatory proposal that classifies AI applications under distinct categories of risks. Among the identified high-risk applications, remote biometric systems, which include facial recognition technology (FRT), were singled out as particularly concerning. Their deployment, specifically in the field of law enforcement, may lead to human rights abuses in the absence of robust governance mechanisms.

Law enforcement and facial recognition technology

Across jurisdictions, policymakers are increasingly aware of both the opportunities and risks associated with law enforcement’s use of FRT. Here facial recognition refers to the process of the (possible) recognition of a person by comparing a probe image (photos or movies/stills of suspects or persons of interest) to facial images of criminals and missing persons stored in one or multiple reference databases to advance a police investigation.

On one hand, FRT has the potential to help resolve, stop and prevent crimes and bring offenders to justice. More specifically, it could be useful for various types of investigations, including finding the identity of an ATM fraud criminal, looking for a terrorist in public spaces, fighting child abuse or even finding missing persons. On the other hand, early experience shows that without proper oversight, FRT could result in abuses of human rights and harm citizens.

In this context, striking the right balance appears difficult. Policymakers may explore various options ranging from an outright ban to the introduction of additional accountability mechanisms to limit the risk of wrongful arrests. In the US, cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and Boston have banned the use of FRT by public agencies, while the states of Washington, Virginia and Massachusetts have introduced legislation to regulate its use. In other regions, court decisions play an important role in shaping the policy agenda. The UK Court of Appeal ruled unlawful the deployment of FRT by the South Wales Police to identify wanted persons at certain events and public locations where crime was considered likely to occur.

At a more global level, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) recent report on the right to privacy in the digital age recommends governments halt the use of remote biometric recognition in public spaces in real-time until they can show there are no significant issues with accuracy or discriminatory effects. It also suggests that these AI systems must comply with robust privacy and data protection standards. https://www.youtube.com/embed/U15FWjOWqgQ?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Facial recognition technology requires a robust governing structure

Despite these important developments, most governments around the world recognize the potential of facial recognition systems for national safety and security but are still grappling with the challenges of regulating FRT because crucial considerations have been largely overlooked. If we were to authorize the proportional use of FRT for legitimate policing aims, what oversight body should be in charge of assessing the compliance of law enforcement activities with human rights and following potential complaints from citizens? How might we maintain a high level of performance of the FRT solutions deployed? What procurement processes should be in place for law enforcement agencies?

To address these challenges, the World Economic Forum – in partnership with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics of the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and the Netherlands police – has released a white paper that introduces a governance framework structured around two critical components:

  • A set of principles for action that defines what constitutes responsible use of facial recognition for law enforcement investigations by covering all relevant policy considerations;
  • A self-assessment questionnaire that details the requirements that law enforcement agencies must respect to ensure compliance with the principles for action.

As such, this initiative represents the most comprehensive policy response to the risks associated with FRT for law enforcement investigations, led by a global and multistakeholder community.

A new initiative represents the most comprehensive policy response to the risks associated with FRT for law enforcement investigations
A new initiative represents the most comprehensive policy response to the risks associated with FRT for law enforcement investigations Image: World Economic Forum

Moving forward

This project is now entering the pilot phase. During this period, we will test the governance framework to ensure its achievability, relevance, usability and completeness. We will update it based on the observed results.

The Netherlands police force is the first law enforcement agency that has agreed to participate in the testing process. Yet, considering the sensitivity of this use case, we strongly encourage other law enforcement agencies to join us and contribute to this global effort. We also invite policymakers, industry players, civil society representatives and academics engaged in the global policy debate about the governance of facial recognition technology to join our initiative.

Once this pilot phase is completed, we will update the principles and the self-assessment questionnaire, and the final version will be published.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How supply chain transparency can help businesses make the right calls

Here’s how drone delivery will change the face of global logistics

The global economy is woefully unprepared for biological threats. This is what we need to do

Sexuality and ageing: challenges of achieving sexual rights in people with HIV

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

MEPs adopt revised rules for road haulage operations in another EU country

New committees begin their work

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

We need to deep clean the oceans. Here’s how to pay for it

Technology and public healthcare: the basis to fight COVID-19

6 things to know about coronavirus today, 1 April

Here’s why leaders need to care about mental health

Haitian Foreign Minister calls for development reboot to close ‘striking gap’ between promises and action on ending poverty

OECD presents analysis showing significant impact of proposed international tax reforms

UN condemns attack on Ebola treatment centre in DR Congo which left doctor dead, two others injured

New Zealand Prime Minister opens door to 4-day working week

Five things everybody needs to know about the future of Journalism

Merkel’s triumph will make Berlin more unbending

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

Can ocean health lead to wealth? Our latest House on Fire podcast tackles blue finance

‘Everything is still to be agreed’: informal talks between Parliament and Council on Rule of law conditionality continue

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

Investing in new energy infrastructure: Green light for EU grants worth nearly €1 billion

Feel no shame, change the game

European Semester Spring Package: Recommendations for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic

Schools in Florida now have to teach mental and emotional health

Women and sustainable finance: fuel for the engine of COVID recovery

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

Multiculturalism, social diversity and tolerance

Commission statement on the vaccine export authorisation scheme

EU27 leaders unite on Brexit Guidelines ahead of “tough negotiations” with Theresa May

Teaming up to decarbonize real estate: This is how cities can achieve net-zero

UN launches new project to address link between terrorism, arms and crime

Is a uniform CO2 emission linked car taxation possible in the EU?

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2019: more work needed

Trump’s Pandemic Failure: A Missed Opportunity

This woman solved one of the biggest problems facing green energy

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

India’s 1.3 billion residents start 21-day lockdown – Today’s coronavirus updates

Vaccination campaigns are wars against fake news

How to make your business thrive by doing good

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Horse meat runs faster than authorities…

Threats from mammoth banks and Brussels fuel May’s poll rates

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

UN member states express their will to tackle global migration but specific actions are still missing

Why ignoring women is costing financial services money

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

Lagarde’s metamorphoses, not a laughing matter

Medical students, climate change and health: an unorthodox combination

Data Protection Regulation one year on: 73% of Europeans have heard of at least one of their rights

Banning caged farming in the EU: Hearing on the European Citizens’ Initiative

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

FROM THE FIELD: Urban Mexico moves toward better livelihoods, cleaner cities

What is the UN General Assembly and what does it do?

“We need to accelerate our negotiation on the China-EU Investment Treaty”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights from the 21st EU-China summit in Brussels

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s