You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs vow to support the EU Public Prosecutor’s Office

MEPs vow to support the EU Public Prosecutor’s Office

October 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
EU chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi spoke to MEPs about staff shortages preventing the Prosecutor’s Office fulfil its duties© EP

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Issues hindering the EU Prosecutor’s investigation and prosecution of cross border crimes against the EU budget were discussed with chief prosecutor Kövesi.

In a debate on Friday, EU public prosecutor Laura Kövesi informed the Budgetary Control Committee that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is in urgent need of additional human resources to be able to carry out its work. At least 130 staff were needed (in addition to the existing 120 employees) in particular financial investigators, IT specialists and support staff.

Members of the Budgetary Control Committee committed to supporting the EU Prosecutor’s Office and promised to continue doing so in the upcoming negotiations on the 2022 EU budget, where additional financial assistance could be secured.

Kövesi told MEPs that, as of now, the EPPO has processed more than 2000 reports on potential criminal activities, launched more than 350 investigations, amounting to potentially 4.6 bn EUR worth of funding from the EU budget. She also confirmed that cases were already underway involving post-COVID recovery funds, and also mentioned an example of an investigation where searches were made in five member states simultaneously, amounting to potentially 0.5 bn EUR of EU budget funds.

Kövesi also condemned the failure of Slovenia to delegate its prosecutors to the EPPO, leading to a “prosecuting gap” and leaving the EU budget in Slovenia unprotected.

Other MEPs also enquired about the EPPO’s cooperation with OLAF, and working arrangements with national prosecutors and non-participating states.

Watch the full debate here

Background

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is the new independent public prosecution office of the European Union, responsible for prosecuting crimes against the financial interests of the EU, such as bribery, money laundering and tax fraud.

The participation of Member States is voluntary — currently 22 EU countries have opted to participate and delegate their prosecutors to conduct the investigations in their home country.

The EPPO started its operations on 1 June 2021.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mark Zuckerberg will be at the European Parliament today to meet President Tajani and the political group chairpersons

Bureaucracy in the member states again the obstacle for long due strong European Hedge Funds

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

New legislation on transparency and sustainability of the EU risk assessment model in the food chain

State aid: Commission approves €24.7 million of Italian support to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Less than half of EU travellers are aware of EU Passenger Rights

How I met the Panda Woman

EU’s core members are eyeing larger parts of arms trade and of world map

Link between conflict and hunger worldwide, ‘all too persistent and deadly’, says new UN report

We can save the Earth. Here’s how

Millennials are transforming African farming

12 steps to decarbonise your city

EU farm policy reform: press conference on outcome of latest round of talks

Heading back to the cinema, theatre or a concert? Here are 3 ways the arts are adapting to COVID-19

Free flow of non-personal data: Parliament approves EU’s fifth freedom

Meet the robot fighting back against coral reef destruction

The countries with the most satellites in space

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Topic: Mental Health in times of pandemic: What can each individual do to lessen the burden?

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

These 5 start-ups are shaping the future of Africa’s cities

Entrepreneur India Convention 2016: Bringing together Entrepreneurs, Investors, Startups and SMEs

5 inspirational women with important lessons for success in business

Commission paralysed before the banking leviathan

New roadmap toward healthier and cleaner oceans adopted by UN Environment and European Commission

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

These are the most innovative cities in the world

Almost all businesses expect to face a crisis. And how they deal with them really counts

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

Panama’s fight for a delayed right: women’s economic independence

The Impact of climates changes in health: a problem for all of us

Innovations for Content Professionals at the DCX exhibition 2018 in Berlin, in association with The European Sting

Daughter of 2019 Sakharov Prize winner Ilham Tohti receives prize on his behalf

6 ways data sharing can shape a better future

How industrialisation could future-proof MENA’s Gulf economies

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

Brexit poses ‘particular risk’ to British people in poverty: UN independent expert

Europe Day: discover the European Union on 9 May 2021

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

A robust cybersecurity culture is critical to the energy industry’s resilience. Here’s why

Can Pakistan make its energy sector greener, cheaper and more reliable? The government thinks so

At this Italian bookshop, children swap their recycling for something to read

South Sudan: ‘Outraged’ UN experts say ongoing widespread human rights violations may amount to war crimes

The hardships of career advancement for women in medicine

State of Health in the EU: shift to prevention and primary care is the most important trend across countries

Parliament to allow COVID-19 vaccines to be developed more quickly

Thursday’s Daily Brief: STIs worldwide, food safety and food prices, updates on Iraq and East Africa

Impact investment favours expats over African entrepreneurs. Here’s how to fix that

Understanding the Challenges Surrounding COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns

What kind of action on social justice should we expect from companies in the future?

‘Time is of the essence’ for refugees on Greek islands – UN agency

Here’s how to achieve an optimal student/tutor ratio

Young people demand a transparent job market: new campaign launches on international interns day

Huge areas of the Arctic are on fire – here’s what that means for the planet

Venezuela migrant crisis begs a ‘coherent, predictable and harmonized’ response: UNHCR

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

The Role of Medical Workers in Fighting Covid-19 in Indonesia             

Solutions for cultural understanding: medical students’ perspective

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s