You are here: Home / European Union News / The EU provides €36.4 million to tackle COVID-19 and support police reform in the Republic of Moldova

The EU provides €36.4 million to tackle COVID-19 and support police reform in the Republic of Moldova

September 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Union has disbursed a grant of €36.4 million for the Republic of Moldova to continue supporting country’s fight against COVID-19 and police reform. Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi confirmed the disbursement during the visit of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu in Brussels.

Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said: “The EU provided this support after the Republic of Moldova met the conditions for disbursement, notably progressing on key reform priorities in the law enforcement sector and in the fight against COVID-19. They demonstrate the EU’s commitment to supporting a pro-reform for the Republic of Moldova, as announced in the Economic Recovery Plan for the Republic of Moldova, published on 2 June. This assistance will help the Republic of Moldova to strengthen the resilience of its health sector, support the economic recovery process, and support the fight against COVID-19 in the law enforcement area.”

As part of the EU’s Economic Recovery package of up to €600 million over the next three years to promote investments in Moldova and support recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in the country, today’s disbursements consists of:

  • Support to Police Reform in the Republic of Moldova (€21.4 million): Since 2016, this EU programme has supported the Moldovan police force in modernising and professionalising its structures. When COVID-19 broke out, front line workers in the law enforcement sector were put at risk. Against this background, €21.4 million worth of grant funding under the Police Reform Programme was mobilised to combat COVID-19 in the law enforcement sector. In addition, progress on the police reform and public trust continued to increase: In October 2020, the percentage of people expressing trust in the police reached 41%, up from 39.5% in 2019. The share of women in the police force also continued its upward trend, reaching 19.9% in 2020. Moldovan police improved their record with respect to human rights, and continued the roll-out of community policing. Finally, the promotion of a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption continued through awareness campaigns and training for police employees.
  • Support to mitigating socio-economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic (€15 million): This EU programme, which was adopted in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, has supported the resilience of the Moldovan health system, as well as the economic recovery of micro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs). Loans with subsidised interest rates, financial guarantees and grants were granted to SMEs, including in rural areas, to help them mitigate the negative economic impact of the pandemic. When physical shops had to close, SMEs were supported to go digital through a dedicated programme. Additional measures such as unemployment benefits, tax relief, extension of the period of the VAT refund programme for agricultural producers, among others, were also put in place.

All EU assistance is subject to strict conditions. The European Union closely monitors the political situation and assesses the fulfilment of the conditions ahead of any budget support payment. In addition to progress on key reforms, there must be no backsliding in the protection of fundamental rights and the rule of law in Moldova.

Today’s budget support payment is part of Team Europe’s overall support to Moldova to overcome the pandemic, and builds on joint efforts with EU Member States. Earlier this year, Moldova was the first European country to receive donations of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility and the EU vaccine-sharing mechanism. To date, Moldova has received more than 1 million doses of vaccines (more than 500,000 from the COVAX facility, and more than 500,000 from the EU vaccine-sharing mechanism).

Background

The European Commission has quickly mobilised a tailor-made COVID-19 response package specifically for Moldova, worth over €127 million in grants from the EU budget. As part of the overall Team Europe response, this package is used to deliver concrete support to the people of Moldova. For example, a €5 million bilateral programme with the World Health Organisation (WHO) was launched in January 2021 to provide additional equipment for the healthcare system and support the roll-out of the vaccine.

In addition, an emergency COVID-19 macro-financial assistance programme for Moldova, worth €100 million in loans on highly favourable terms, was adopted in April 2020. The first instalment of €50 million was disbursed in November 2020. The second instalment of €50 million is set to be paid in October 2021.

On 2 June 2021 the European Commission announced an Economic Recovery Plan for the Republic of Moldova. This is an unprecedented effort: the Commission will mobilise up to €600 million over the next three years to promote investments in Moldova and support recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in the country, in exchange for structural reforms. Budget support programmes offer grant funding to partner countries to advance on agreed reform priorities.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Coronavirus has shown us why we urgently need to make a basic income a reality

COVID-19: MEPs free up over €3 billion to support EU healthcare sector

The results of Finland’s basic income experiment are in. Is it working?

Rule of Law: The Commission opens a debate to strengthen the rule of law in the EU

‘We need to do more’ to transform the world, deputy UN chief tells African audiences

The Greta effect? Why businesses are more committed to climate action in 2020

How the world’s best teacher is changing lives in Africa

It is now the era to evolve mutually as the bacteria do

As the year closes out, UN political chief talks the art of diplomacy – and crises to watch in 2019.

Sustainability reporting: five ways companies should prepare

Debunked: 5 myths about the future of work

COVID-19: Both WHO and Europe must learn from the current pandemic, say MEPs

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

YOUTH RIGHTS AT RISK FROM RISE OF EXTREME-RIGHT AND POPULISTS IN THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Eurozone’s central bank leadership prepares for shoddier prospects

Are we at a turning point for tackling online extremism?

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

The EU pretends not knowing what happens in the Western Balkans

Eurozone: Economic Sentiment Indicator recovering losses

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

With field schools in Kenya, UN agriculture agency teaches techniques to combat drought

Cleaner Air in 2020: 0.5% sulphur cap for ships enters into force worldwide

How do we really feel about women leaders?

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

State aid: Commission approves €300 million public support for the development of ultrafast broadband network in Greece

Social, cultural diversity ‘an enormous richness, not a threat’ Guterres declares calling on investment for a harmonious future

What Thailand can teach us about mental health

Promoting Health in the Brazilian Amazon: one nation but many cultures

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €2.25 billion in pre-financing to Germany

Nearly four million North Koreans in urgent need, as food production slumps by almost 10 per cent

E-commerce is globalization’s shot at equality

‘Millions facing starvation’ – Global political and business leaders on the economic impact of COVID-19

Yemen ceasefire deal: ‘Potential’ now to restore humanitarian lifeline to millions

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

EU to set up new European Partnerships and invest nearly €10 billion for the green and digital transition

How traditional Islamic giving can play a role in the future of aid

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

Internet Forum: Prioritize technologies most needed for sustainable development

Obama turns the G20 summit into warmongering platform

UN’s Bachelet addresses progress and setbacks in human rights worldwide

Covid-19 vaccines: understanding and taking up challenges

Guterres says UN stands ready to support Brazil’s search and rescue effort in wake of tragic dam collapse

The more we learn about Antarctica, the greater the urgency to act on climate change

‘Ghost fishing’ is threatening our oceans. Here’s how we can tackle it

‘We cannot lose momentum’ on the road to peace in Yemen, UN envoy warns

Medical students: The need for emigration

The latest emoji are more inclusive – but who approves them?

Regional policies slowed down by EU bureaucracy

“Airbnb and YouTube are two great examples of a crowd based capitalism”, key stakeholders outline the boundaries of the 4th Industrial Revolution in Davos

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

Russia accepts what the EU has to offer and settles to negotiate with Ukraine

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

How the diaspora is helping Venezuela’s migration crisis

Children are so hungry in one British town they are eating from bins

‘An unprecedented fiscal response’ – political and business leaders on managing the coronavirus crisis

The 5 biggest challenges cities will face in the future

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s