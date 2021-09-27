You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / The COVID-19 pandemic in data visualizations

The COVID-19 pandemic in data visualizations

September 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andrew Berkley, Lead, Immersive Technology and Content, World Economic Forum & John Letzing, Digital Editor, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum

  • It’s been roughly a year-and-a-half since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
  • The World Economic Forum has been tracing its impact with data visualizations.
  • These excerpts reflect mounting caseloads and vaccination progress.

It’s been slightly more than a year-and-a-half since the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. For many people, it may be hard to believe it hasn’t been longer.

The global health crisis has changed the ways we work, travel, learn and socialize. It’s exacted an official death toll nearly equal to the population of Ireland (though that’s probably an undercount), permanently altered countless other lives, and exposed flaws in health care systems and the social fabric.

But it’s also prompted a period of scientific triumph, as vaccines have been developed at a relatively breathtaking pace (though not everyone with the ability to take one has).

The World Economic Forum has created a number of data visualizations tracing the pandemic’s impact. The following are selected excerpts.

The spread: The first cases of what would later be identified as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 were reported in China in late 2019. It quickly spread to multiple countries, and by the middle of this month there were about 226 million reported cases globally. Each country’s official caseload over time is represented here by expanding red dots:

US date format.
US date format. Image: World Economic Forum

Shifting hot spots: The spread of COVID-19 has been uneven within the US. New York City was an early epicenter last year, though other areas including Florida have more recently become hot spots. Official caseload levels over time are again represented here by expanding dots, but this time designated according to county:

US date format.
US date format. Image: World Economic Forum

The global response: Governments around the world implemented travel restrictions, closed schools, and started contact tracing efforts as the virus spread. In many instances these measures waxed and waned in terms of severity depending on the situation. Here, the darker red a country becomes, the more severe the measures over time – and the lighter they get, the less severe:

US date format.
US date format. Image: World Economic Forum

And then, the vaccines: In some places, vaccination efforts have stalled in recent months amid complacency and skepticism. In others, particularly in Africa, vaccines simply haven’t been made widely available yet. Here, countries turn from white to progressively darker green as the percentage of the population fully vaccinated increases over time:

US date format.
US date format. Image: World Economic Forum

The Delta variant seems to have made herd immunity unlikely in most countries, at least for now. While predicted future scenarios vary, most experts appear to agree on at least two things: COVID-19 is here to stay, and our ability to contain it will depend on the choices we make.

For more context, here are links to further reading from the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform:

  • A third shot is now being offered in several countries where people have already been fortunate enough to be fully vaccinated. This analysis delves into whether or not that’s even necessary. (The Conversation)
  • Latin America has been hit especially hard by the pandemic, according to this piece, making it even more difficult for the region to pursue rapid decarbonization and build climate resilience. (Project Syndicate)
  • The core logic of China’s COVID-19 containment policy has been “zero tolerance,” according to this piece. That’s required massive efforts from nearly every part of society, to do things like complete coronavirus testing for all 11 million residents of Wuhan within 72 hours. (The Diplomat)
  • Sixteen reasons why you should get vaccinated. Among those listed in this piece: by being fully vaccinated your risk of COVID-19 infection is reduced by five times, and your risk of requiring hospitalization if infected is reduced by 10 times. (Harvard Kennedy School)
  • Winter worries. As the change in seasons approaches and people head indoors, experts are concerned more contagious variants of the coronavirus could emerge, according to this piece. The upshot: rules and restrictions will be around indefinitely. (Der Spiegel)

On the Strategic Intelligence platform, you can find feeds of expert analysis related to COVID-19, Vaccination, and hundreds of additional topics. You’ll need to register to view.

Image: World Economic Forum

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Women in Medicine: An Equality Long Overdue

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

How the North Korea-U.S. detente is a leveling of the playing field

This is what the world’s youngest prime minister said at Davos 2020

What can each individual do to lessen the burden of mental health in times of the pandemic?

State aid: Commission approves Danish support for Thor offshore wind farm project

Coronavirus fears may have driven over 300,000 UK smokers to quit

China and the EU agree to protect each other’s food and drink specialities

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere break another record, UN report shows

COVID-19: Commission steps up research funding and selects 17 projects in vaccine development, treatment and diagnostics

The race to net zero is on: Here’s how partnerships can get us there faster

Death as a Global Public Health Issue

6 ways the COVID-19 pandemic could change our approach to human capital

Just 24% of news sources are women. Here’s why that’s a problem

The EU threatens to impose extra import duties on Chinese products

The hidden cost of the electric car boom – child labour

We could be sleepwalking into a new crisis. How should the business world prepare?

Four things the UN chief wants world leaders to know, at key COP24 climate conference opening

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Press Freedom Day, Tuna Day, cultural dialogue, #GlobalGoals awards, updates on Syria, Somalia, Mali

EU-Ukraine Summit: moving forward together in solidarity

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

World Economic Forum CEO Climate Leaders call for continued action toward net-zero emissions

European Super League: Why more football is an imperfect solution to sport’s business model problem

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

EU survey confirms citizens’ call for EU to have more powers to tackle pandemic

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

EU-US relations on the dawn of the Trump era

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community: Commission adopts second Action Programme for 2020

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

Commission puts forward new strategy to make the EU’s financial system more sustainable and proposes new European Green Bond Standard

Brexit negotiations: back to square one, tougher words, no good faith

10 things Europe does better than the rest of the world

European Commission recommends common EU approach to the security of 5G networks

An American duel in Brussels: Salesforce against Microsoft over Linkedin deal

How Britain’s backyard bird feeders are shaping evolution

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

Air Pollution Control: Does Your Action Matter?

European Defence Fund on track with €525 million for Eurodrone and other joint research and industrial projects

EP and EU ministers agree on Erasmus+ programme for 2021-2027

Access still an obstacle to reaching stricken communities on Indonesian island: UN agencies

EU job-search aid worth €9.9m for 1,858 former Air France workers

Statistics show the ugly face of youth training schemes

UN migration agency launches $10 million appeal to support hurricane recovery in The Bahamas

US pardons for accused war criminals, contrary to international law: UN rights office

EU is right place to tackle pandemic, but reform is needed, latest survey finds

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Do the EU policies on agro-food smell?

MEPs share concerns about COVID-19 variants

Quality Education on the table at the European Parliament

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Cohesion Policy: involving citizens to ensure better results

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

‘Jerusalem is not for sale’ Palestinian President Abbas tells world leaders at UN Assembly

Measles in Europe: infection rates highest in a decade, says UN health agency

How can education empower youth to become tomorrow’s leaders

eGovernmnet for more efficiency, equality and democracy

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s