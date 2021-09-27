2030 SDGs: The change must come from the US

by

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development is a great futuristic proposition in tackling major global challenges that affect diverse world population. The third target of this significant task focuses on ‘good health and wellbeing’ and the importance of good health and wellbeing cannot be overemphasized. Future health care professionals need to comprehend that ‘The future starts today, not tomorrow’. Hence, all hands must be on deck.

They can make an impact to this course in the ways outlined below;

Firstly, they must totally grasp that critical thinking, communication and an analytical mind-set are basic skills that they must possess so as to be well equipped for what lies ahead. The realization of the need to essentially develop and possess these skills will give rise to more proficient health care professionals who are competent in carrying out their duties.

Secondly; Awareness campaigns and enlightenment programmes educating the public on diverse aspects of health would help. Due to the advent of various social media, awareness has now become less challenging hence; they need to be passionate about formulating interesting health related contents for their audience in a bid to enlighten them. This notwithstanding, there are still a lot of people who live in rural areas and are not opportuned to various social platforms. Hence, there is still the need for planned campaigns and awareness.

Furthermore, future health care professionals must be ready to work effectively with their various governments. Essential issues like: availability of modern medical equipment to treat patients, provision of free medical care to individuals who need it are pressing concerns which ought to be discussed. Also, the government can do more like ‘provision of quality roads’ which will tackle the preventable problem of global deaths from road traffic accidents. In scenarios where these accidents occur, they must be equipped with the right training on first aid in emergency situations, performing CPR and other measures that can be of help in preventing sudden death.

Fourthly, there is the need for future health care professionals to treat not just the disease of their patient but the whole patient. There are a lot of issues that patients can be going through mentally due to their disease and just reassurance from their doctor can make them better.

Conclusively, much work still needs to be done but there is the need to start with what we have. What are we doing in our local communities to make an impact? Are we using the social media to enlighten people? Are we attending conferences with the aim of self-improvement and networking with other health care professionals in the field. These are rhetorical questions that I want future medical professionals to ponder upon. Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, there would have been some setbacks but with a determined spirit, we can pick back up from where we left making the 2030 agenda a reality.

About the author

Otumara Urowoli Jessica is a 5th year medical student currently studying in Sumy State University, Ukraine. She is from Nigeria and passionate about ‘health and wellness’ and this has propelled her to take part in various seminars and attend Conferences geared towards that course. She is a holder of a number of certificates with reputable institutions around the world and is currently a member of the European medical Student association, Ukraine.