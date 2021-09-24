You are here: Home / European Union News / Sakharov Prize 2021: Parliament to announce candidates

Sakharov Prize 2021: Parliament to announce candidates

September 24, 2021
MEPs will be presented with the nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in a joint committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

MEPs from the Foreign Affairs Committee, Development Committee and Subcommittee on Human Rights will meet to assess the nominees put forward for this year’s Sakharov Prize. Nominations for the annual award can be made by a political group or by at least 40 MEPs.

WHEN: Monday 27 September, 13.45 – 15.15 CET.

ROOM: József Antall 4Q2 + remote participation


You can follow the meeting live here.

Next steps

The committees on foreign affairs and development will meet again on 14 October to narrow the list of nominees to a three-candidate shortlist. The winning 2021 laureate will be announced on 21 October by the Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (President and political groups’ leaders). The Prize will be presented to the winner at an awards ceremony during the December plenary meeting, on 15 December.


Background

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. It was set up in 1988 to honour individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Last year, the Sakharov Prize was awarded to the democratic opposition in Belarus, represented by the Coordination Council, an initiative of brave women and political and civil society figures. It was presented to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veranika Tsapkala in Brussels on 16 December 2020.

