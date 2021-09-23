You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Future Healthworker’s role in 2030 Agenda

Future Healthworker’s role in 2030 Agenda

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Mansey Varghese is a third-year Medical Student of SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Nashik, India. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Along the continuum of time, we’ve come to realize that a viable health workforce is an indispensable component of a sustainable and overall reliable health system, the need for which is timeless and universal. Undoubtedly, without capable health providers, there would be no services. Strengthening this core component of our system is thus crucial to attaining the 2030 Agenda.

The future of health care is highly determined by the constitution of the present. Our current health systems are coming to a crumbling decline as has been evidently revealed by the global Pandemic. This is our call to accept the fickle disposition of our existing health organization and to enable the visualization of a more resilient alternative. The apportionment of our world into several factions based on socio-cultural, economic, and classist differences has had a crippling impact on the stability of our health system. It stands to reason that a global problem of this scale requires a unified global solution of equal momentum.

Being at the center of service delivery, healthcare professionals have a great responsibility to uphold this cause and voice the need for a collaborative health approach. The level of the sparsity of our resources, unequal distribution of world wealth, degree of structural instability, and prejudiced nature of work practices cannot be adequately tackled by a divided effort.

The cultural differences that we have created, often deter us from adopting a synergistic perspective of health, but the issue of sustainability remains common to all.

On the historic eve of 25th September 2015, the world prepared for the countdown to the adoption of the 2030 Agenda, aiming for sustaining people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership for the next 15 years. Within just four years, the Pandemic opened our eyes to the gaping hole in our medical systems and the extent of reorganization required. Further, the tainted impression of corporate and commercialized healthcare has caused the dissolution of trust in its systems and requires critical restoration.

However, despite the calamitous impact of the infectious outbreak, there lies a ray of hope amidst all this disarray.

This hope stems from the astounding developments in the fields of TeleMedicine, Artificial Intelligence, Predictive medicine, genomics, and a multiplex of evolving technologies, moving us closer to feasible patient-rooted health thereby enriching the quality of our health information database.

The Foreseeable future is awash with unpredictable scientific and technical advancements.

The corporeal realm is dynamically evolving with the development of new delivery models, innovative health solutions, and multimodal strategies.

In view of this, health workers across the sphere must pledge to unitedly advance in accordance with these processes and efficiently utilize them for the advocation of patient-based and value-based health care.

The future starts now, and the design of an equitable regenerative system of health lies fragmented in our disjointed society, waiting to be unified.

References

About the author

Mansey Varghese is a third-year Medical Student of SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Nashik, India.

She is the Public Relations and Communications Assistant to the National Officer of SCOME, MSAI.

Mansey believes that the equitable distribution of health is possible through a collaborative effort and intersectoral coordination in the dispersal of efficient, affordable, and accessible health care for all.

