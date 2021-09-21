You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / This start-up is putting commercial air conditioning on ice to cool global warming

This start-up is putting commercial air conditioning on ice to cool global warming

September 21, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andrea Willige, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • A large share of peak electricity demand in the energy grid is driven by air conditioning, especially in hot climates, set to become a top driver for global energy demand in the next 30 years.
  • The energy-storing capabilities of ice could provide a more efficient, climate-friendly approach to cooling.
  • Thermal energy storage like this can also address the need for storing surplus renewable energy to balance out the grid at times of peak demand.
  • Applications range from district heating and cooling to power generation.

The cooling properties of ice don’t need to be explained. But did you know that ice can store energy and help companies reduce their carbon footprint in the process?

A huge portion of the peak demand in the energy grid is driven by air conditioning, especially in hot climates. Energy use for cooling buildings has doubled over the past two decades, with warmer temperatures being one of the main drivers, according to the International Energy Agency.

Air conditioners and electric fans account for around a fifth of total energy consumption in buildings. This equates to a tenth of all global electricity consumption. In the next three decades, air conditioning is set to advance to one of the top drivers for global energy demand – not just in hot countries – such as China and India – but also in the rest of the world.

Most of this energy is sucked up by chillers, which cool down the water and pump it through the building to lower temperatures. It’s a highly energy-intensive process, making a big dent in our ability to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions.

The energy-storing capabilities of ice could provide a more efficient, climate-friendly approach to cooling with the help of thermal energy storage.

this chart shows how demand for air conditioning is growing globally
How demand for air conditioning is growing globally. Image: International Energy Agency

Putting space cooling ‘on ice’

This is the premise behind start-up Nostromo’s ‘Icebrick’ technology, which promises to cut the environmental and financial cost of air conditioning for large commercial buildings.

The idea is simple: the Icebrick converts water to ice using electricity at times of low demand, for example at nighttime, or when there is a surplus of electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind farms. During the day, it discharges the energy by melting the ice and pumping the cold water through the building until temperatures drop in the evening.

In this way, it not only relieves the electricity grid from the intense energy demands of air conditioning and lowers electricity costs for building owners, but it also offers a storage solution for excess renewable energy that would otherwise go unused.

Storing surplus renewable energy is critical for balancing out the intermittent nature of renewables and one of the biggest challenges on the road to reaching net-zero emissions and halting climate change.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the transition to clean energy?

Moving to clean energy is key to combating climate change, yet in the past five years, the energy transition has stagnated.

Energy consumption and production contribute to two-thirds of global emissions, and 81% of the global energy system is still based on fossil fuels, the same percentage as 30 years ago. Plus, improvements in the energy intensity of the global economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018 energy intensity improved by 1.2%, the slowest rate since 2010.

Effective policies, private-sector action and public-private cooperation are needed to create a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system.

Benchmarking progress is essential to a successful transition. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index, which ranks 115 economies on how well they balance energy security and access with environmental sustainability and affordability, shows that the biggest challenge facing energy transition is the lack of readiness among the world’s largest emitters, including US, China, India and Russia. The 10 countries that score the highest in terms of readiness account for only 2.6% of global annual emissions.

To future-proof the global energy system, the Forum’s Shaping the Future of Energy and Materials Platform is working on initiatives including, Systemic Efficiency, Innovation and Clean Energy and the Global Battery Alliance to encourage and enable innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions.

Additionally, the Mission Possible Platform (MPP) is working to assemble public and private partners to further the industry transition to set heavy industry and mobility sectors on the pathway towards net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transitions Commission.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Renewable energy storage needs a boost

Making renewable energy dispatchable – which means easy to access on the grid, even when there is not enough sun or wind – is critical for maintaining energy security and flexibility. It also means that we can rely much more on renewable energy, where we currently still need backup power sources we can easily turn on and off to accommodate peaks in energy demand.

Batteries are the obvious choice for storing surplus electricity generated at times of low demand and tapping it up when demand peaks. But they cannot stand on their own. This is why the IEA, in its 2050 roadmap, has stressed the need to accelerate the development and commercialization of other forms of energy storage.

One of these is ‘Power to X’: technologies that use surplus electricity at times of low demand for example to generate green hydrogen for industry and transportation, or, as in this case, thermal energy storage (TES).

a diagram showing the applications of thermal energy storage
Applications of thermal energy storage. Image: International Renewable Energy Agency, November 2020

Source: International Renewable Energy Agency, November 2020

Scaling energy storage solutions

Nostromo’s Icebrick is not the only solution in this area, reflecting the multitude of efforts underway to resolve the energy storage challenge. TES solutions cover both heating and cooling media as interim repositories for electricity.

Nor is the application of the technology limited to commercial buildings. TES can be used in district heating and cooling, in the transportation of chilled or frozen products (cold chain) and in solar power generation, where molten-salt storage is already commonly deployed.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has stressed the need for more investment in developing thermal energy storage technology and for measures to boost the market for these solutions.

The World Economic Forum is contributing to these efforts via its UpLink platform’s dedicated stream for new technology innovation to accelerate the transition to clean energy through grassroots innovation and partnership.

But developing thermal energy storage will only be one side of the coin: the bigger challenge will be to ready new technologies such as this so that they can be deployed at scale, and rapidly, to counter climate change.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Colombia: ‘Terrible trend’ of rights defenders killed, harassed; UN calls for ‘significant effort’ to tackle impunity

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

Has Germany rebuffed ECB on the banking union?

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

The gender gap in medicine: why must it be closed?

New round of bargaining for the 2014 EU budget late in autumn

Six months into DR Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, top UN official praises ‘brave’ response effort

State aid: Commission approves market conform asset protection scheme for banks in Greece

Mental health: the challenge of society

What the Women’s World Cup can teach us about capitalism

The India–U.S. trade dispute and India’s evolving geopolitical role

UN launches plan to promote peace, inclusive growth in Africa’s Sahel

Early detection of chronic kidney disease can save lives and cut costs

Remembering slave trade offers chance to raise awareness, ‘oppose all forms of modern slavery’ – UNESCO

EU Parliament and Council: Close to agreement on the bank resolution mechanism

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

How neuroethics can advance innovations for positive social impact

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

Celebrate love, strengthen partnerships to end AIDS epidemic by 2030 says UN agency

Combating COVID-19 and Ensuring No One is Left Behind

COP24 addresses climate change displacement ahead of crunch migration meeting

State aid: Commission approves €520 million Italian scheme to compensate the trade fairs and congress sector for damages suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

Scotland wants to create an ethical stock exchange (Post Brexit)

Anti-vaccination movement affecting youth in Europe

How to make our cities greener, healthier, wilder and fairer

Negotiated two-State solution still ‘the only option’ for Palestine: Guterres

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

Why the financial scandals multiply?

Why the foundations of the modern world are costing the earth

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

Ebola not an international ‘health emergency’ but risks spreading across DR Congo border, warns UN health agency

Thousands returning to Nigeria’s restive Borno state ‘at risk’; UN ‘gravely concerned’

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

How COVID could democratise commutes

Christine Lagarde: the three priorities for the global economy

These countries are ranked highest – and lowest – for human development

How can entrepreneurship tackle the migration crisis in the EU?

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Mozambique pledging conference hopes to soften devastating blow of back-to-back cyclones

Tsipras imposes more austerity on insolvent Greece; plans to win new early election soon

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus response: Team Europe support to Sudan through EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight

What do the Dutch court ruling on Shell and shareholder moves at Chevron and Exxon mean for oil giants in the era of climate action?

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

The world has made spectacular progress in every measure of well-being. So why does almost no one know about it?

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

Parliament ready to fight for a different EU budget

Why an evidence-driven approach is the best way for businesses to support workplace mental health

How many websites are there?

UN Envoy ‘confident’ deal can be reached to avert further violence around key Yemeni port city

Women in Leadership, a Cognitive and Psychological Approach

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Stop the waste: UN food agencies call for action to reduce global hunger

Conflict of interest and misuse of EU funds: The case of Czech PM Babiš

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

These are the biggest hurdles on the path to clean energy

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s