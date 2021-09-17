You are here: Home / European Union News / EU at UNGA 76: working together to address global challenges

EU at UNGA 76: working together to address global challenges

September 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

A High-level European Union Delegation will attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly next week in New York. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year EU representatives will host and participate in events and meetings in a hybrid format – in person and virtual – with other world leaders.

To respond to global crises, threats and challenges, the international community needs an efficient multilateral system, founded on universal rules and values. The UN remains at the core of this system. With its extensive political, diplomatic and financial support, the EU works every day with partner countries, regional organisations and the UN to find common solutions to challenges that no country can face alone, including health, climate change, biodiversity loss, sustainable development and the erosion of human rights.

On Monday, 20 September, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together with President of the European Council Charles Michel, will participate in the High-level Roundtable on Climate, outlining the EU’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least -55% by 2030, and calling for more global action. In the afternoon, President von der Leyen and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will meet the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

On Tuesday, 21 September, President von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will attend, together with President Michel, the opening session of the General Debate of the 76th UN General Assembly.

The same day, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, will deliver a video message during the High-level Meeting on the 20th Anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action. The Vice-President will highlight the EU´s work to fight racism, stemming from the European anti-racism action plan, which aims to address individual and structural racism in Europe and beyond.

On Thursday, 23 September, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, will participate in the virtual UN Food Systems Summit, setting the stage for global food systems transformation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

On Friday, 24 September, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will accompany President Michel, who will deliver the statement on behalf of the EU during the General Debate of the 76th UN General Assembly.

President von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will also have a number of high-level bilateral meetings in New York throughout the week.

EU Flagship events during the week

The EU will host or co-host a number of flagship events in the margins of the General Assembly:

  • On Tuesday, 21 September, Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, will deliver an introductory speech during the virtual Kapuscinski Development Lecture, co-organised by the EU, the United Nations Development Programmes and leading universities.
  • On Wednesday, 22 September, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, will co-host, together with Sweden and Switzerland, the virtual High-level Event “Yemen: Responding to the crises within the world’s largest humanitarian crisis”. It will be an opportunity to mobilise urgently needed funding and announce new pledges for the humanitarian response. He will then co-host, together with France and Germany, the virtual High-level Event “International Humanitarian Law: Enhancing Monitoring, Improving Compliance”, highlighting the unprecedented challenges faced by humanitarian workers: saving lives should never cost lives.
  • On the same day, Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, will speak at the virtual High-level Side Event on Violence against Children in times of crisis. Co-hosted by the EU together with Bulgaria, Jamaica, Luxembourg and the UN, the event will highlight the need to strengthen inclusive child protection systems during crisis and end violence against children.
  • On Thursday, 23 September, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will chair the first meeting of the Regional Platform on Afghanistan, with the participation of Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson. The meeting is part of the EU and its Member States’ efforts to engage with Afghanistan’s neighbours and regional partners. Commissioner Lenarčič will co-host, together with Belgium, the virtual High-level Event “Protection of children, invisible victims of armed conflict and COVID-19”.

Other High-level events of the week

EU representatives will have a full agenda of high-level debates and side events, as well as numerous bilateral meetings:

  • On Monday, 20 September, Commissioner Urpilainen will deliver opening remarks at the African Union-UNICEF High-level Side Event “Re-imagining Education in Africa”, renewing the European Commission’s commitment to transform education and promote innovative learning solutions in Africa. Later in the evening, High Representative Borrell will chair the traditional informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.
  • On Tuesday, 21 September, Executive Vice-President Timmermans will participate in a virtual discussion on Green Jobs in the clean energy transition, organised during the Climate Week in New York.*
  • On the same day, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will participate in a Ministerial meeting on the Libya Peace process, organised by Germany, to discuss the ongoing efforts to contribute to the implementation of the ceasefire and in view of the upcoming elections in the country. High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will then convene leaders from the Western Balkans for a working dinner.
  • On Thursday, 23 September, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell will deliver a statement at the virtual Ministerial Conference on Article XIV of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.
  • Between 22 and 24 September, Executive Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Kadri Simson will represent the EU at the virtual High-level Dialogue on Energy. The meeting presents a historic opportunity to build a global roadmap to ensure access to clean and affordable energy services for all by 2030, while accelerating a just and inclusive energy transition towards net-zero emissions by 2050.
  • On Tuesday, 27 September, Commissioner Urpilainen will represent the EU at the virtual meeting of Heads of State and Government on Jobs and Social Protection for Poverty Eradication. The discussions will frame the ambitions needed for a socio-economic recovery to advance decent job creation, social protection and poverty eradication.
    • The agenda of the individual EU representatives can be found on their websites.

For More Information

  • For the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the EU will focus on key priorities such as building back better after the COVID-19 pandemic, making the world safer and promoting peace and security and human rights, winning the race against climate change and restoring the relationship with nature, and shaping the global digital agenda. For more details, check the EU’s priorities here.
  • Collectively, the EU and its Member States are the single largest financial contributor to the UN system, providing almost a quarter of the UN’s regular budget.
  • Press and audio-visual material will be available on EEASEuropa and Consilium.

Join the conversation online on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using #UNGA, #EU and follow @EUatUN and the College members’ accounts for live updates throughout the week.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What can we do about the crisis in trust in public institutions?

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

COVID-19: Commission steps up research funding and selects 17 projects in vaccine development, treatment and diagnostics

Hundreds of thousands of lives still lost each year to small arms, UN conference hears

This heroic doctor is waging war on rape and the stigma around it

Trump denies climate change existence while Paris Agreement is not fully supported by G20 ahead of COP24

Coronavirus: Eight macro-financial assistance programmes agreed to support enlargement and neighbourhood partners

Commission to decide on bank resolution issues

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

To what extent are our moral standards responsible for killing people?

How India can improve urban public health with lessons from COVID-19

Everything you need to know about Ireland’s economy (Post Brexit)

Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit to differ when issued from 10 Downing St.

Can North Korea and the U.S. strike a nuclear deal?

This is how we make cancer care sustainable and available for all

6 women of history who shaped the world, from a Hawaiian queen to a Chinese empress

Remarks by Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on the Zero Pollution Action Plan

4 ways to make your wardrobe more sustainable

Coronavirus: EU channels further support to Nepal and repatriates EU citizens

Built by a woman: supporting the dreams of mum entrepreneurs

The Sting’s Mission

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

Tech can reach the world’s unbanked women – but only if they tell us how it should work

New report says better metrics could have prompted stronger response to the crisis

Four things Turkey did for business in the G20

Social entrepreneurs can change the world – but these 6 things are holding us back

These cities have the best quality of life

‘Everything is still to be agreed’: informal talks between Parliament and Council on Rule of law conditionality continue

At the edge of humanity: refugee healthcare in Greece and the EU

Did young people just kill television?

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

On Kristallnacht anniversary, UN chief urges renewed fight against ‘crime’ of anti-Semitism

Service and Sacrifice: Ugandan ‘Blue Helmets’ support UN efforts to bring peace to Somalia

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

A European Discovers China: 3 First Impressions

New York and London mayors call on cities to divest from fossil fuels

COVID-19 in the third wave scenario

Could play be a game-changer for the world’s forests?

Getting a patent waiver is not enough, says WTO chief to Trade Committee

What will higher education in Africa look like after COVID-19?

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

EU Parliament shows its teeth in view of 2014 elections

This app lets you plant trees to fight deforestation

How COVID could democratise commutes

Here’s why putting a price on safe water will ensure universal access to it

Parliament approves the “rule of law conditionality” for access to EU funds

UN health agency urges China to continue search for source of new virus, as Thailand case emerges

Trump reshapes the Middle East at the expenses of Europe

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

‘Beyond reasonable doubt’, international court convicts notorious DR Congo rebel leader of war crimes

Statement of the UK Coordination Group and the leaders of the political groups of the EP

Telemedicine in medical practices and its contribution to quality and accessibility to care

What technology changes will 2021 bring? Here’s what business leaders say

Parliament: No consent to EU budget until €11.2 billion unpaid bills are settled

International trade statistics: trends in third quarter 2019

Commission proposes coordinated measures for the safe reopening of the cultural and creative sectors

This disease once wiped out 60% of Europe’s population – and now it’s back

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s