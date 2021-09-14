You are here: Home / Business / 12 steps to decarbonise your city

12 steps to decarbonise your city

September 14, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Stuart McLaren, Director of Net Zero Infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin

  • Cities have a major role to play in the race to reach net zero.
  • Cities need to decarbonise existing infrastructure.
  • These 12 steps can help cities decarbonise in a robust, responsible and effective way.

The majority of the built environment that will exist in 2050 already exists today. These buildings account for approximately 28% of total global carbon emissions, according to a recent report from the UN Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction.

This means a city’s key challenge is not how it will build new “net zero” infrastructure – which is “relatively easy” – but how it will decarbonise infrastructure that was built long before climate change was a key driver.

What should cities do? Here are 12 steps cities need to take to effectively decarbonise their infrastructure.

1. Develop a baseline, targets and costed roadmap.

Baselines must be data-driven and targets science-based so cities can have a high degree of confidence that their plans will actually deliver net-zero outcomes. We must not plan a theoretical net-zero future dependent on wishful thinking on behaviour change, innovation and new technologies.

CO2 emissions from the building sector are the highest ever recorded.
Carbon emissions from the building sector are the highest ever recorded. Image: UN

2. Establish education programs and a net-zero steering committee

This should be a diverse cross-discipline, cross-industry group focusing on all aspects of decarbonisation and providing direction on integration with national plans and systems. Areas to prioritise include identifying the innovation gaps tied to a city’s transport and energy systems, retrofitting and repurposing buildings, and optimising underutilised land and infrastructure.

To be sure, this committee must exist alongside a proactive and honest education programme designed to reach and resonate amongst different communities and demographics. Just as importantly, through a strong and consistent narrative, it must be able to engage with and manage disruptive voices.

3. Understand your city as a ‘system within a system’.

Developing pathways to a net-zero future requires an understanding of how a city’s system fits within the regional and national system. Regional spatial planning, local planning and master-planning need to be simpler, with a greater line of sight.

4. Understand and respond to the innovation gap.

The difference between a city delivering “business as usual” services and responsibly tackling climate change is significant. It is essential that skills gaps are identified and addressed, and that value is placed on local talent and innovation.

5. Don’t over-rely on grid scale energy decarbonisation.

Cities need an adaptive and resilient strategy around clean energy systems in the event that grid scale clean energy capacity does not deliver as planned. Strong leadership will be needed to make intelligent decisions on how to integrate with the national and large local systems. Any independence will also need to tell the system operators what its plans are for demand planning.

6. Ensure your pathway delivers climate resilience.

Cities are becoming increasingly susceptible to climate change, with a significant amount of change already locked in over the next few decades. As such, cities must focus on ensuring their built and natural environments are not only resilient but also adaptive. Their pathway to net zero must accommodate and enable adaptation.

7. ‘Green’ your ageing infrastructure.

Rather than demolishing and removing the old – which takes time, money and carbon – repurpose ageing infrastructure to create new urban greenscapes and pedestrian transport links. Cities should be constantly seeking to “green” their surrounds to address the biodiversity crisis, societal and individual wellbeing and social justice.

8. Make the vision real for communities.

Take the lead on community engagement to showcase simple net-zero interventions. These don’t have to be time- and cost-intensive; simply repurposing a heavily trafficked area for a day or two can show people what a “pedestrianised city centre” would feel like.

Have you read?

9. Adopt a multimodal view of the future of transport.

The fallout of COVID and its impact on society, the economy and our way of life provides the drive to challenge the status quo and look to new and bold multi-modal sustainable transportation strategies. These can be enabled by combining planning with placemaking and digital infrastructure to decrease the need for commuting.

Have you read?

10. Develop a city/enterprise-level digital twin.

This seems a big ask, but it is very much possible and becoming less expensive. As one example, the Centre for Digital Built Britain is developing a National Digital Twin. The goal should be to provide cities a means to model the impact of interventions and how best to optimise performance over the coming decades.

11. Don’t forget the residuals.

It is highly likely that interventions across all segments of a city over the next 30 years will not fully decarbonise the system. As such, cities must include credible plans for managing any residuals through carbon sequestration and carbon removals, either nature-based or technological solutions. The latter is likely the most relevant for city/urban settings, so integrating these into existing and new infrastructure systems will be key.

12. Attract sustainable finance.

Underpinning all the above points is a city’s ability to finance its pathway to net zero. To attract investment, you need a credible plan, a good understanding of risk and its mitigation, sustained government (or local) policy supporting return on investment and a progressive and collaborative approach to procurement and value chain development and innovation. Cities, net zero carbon, environment, energy

What is the Forum doing to help cities to reach a net-zero carbon future?

In a major step, nine cities and more than 70 organizations in 10 different sectors have come together to build further momentum for a new multi-year initiative: Net Zero Carbon Cities.

Together with the Forum, they have created a vision for the future and launched a new framework to help cities rethink urban ecosystems, ensuring that they are greener, efficient, resilient, circular and more equitable.

From policy-makers to businesses, city administrators, civil society and the financial sector, the World Economic Forum is convening a range of stakeholders with a role to play if global cities have a chance of reaching the net-zero carbon goal by 2030.

Companies can join the integrated approach to help shape city ecosystems to become net zero carbon by joining a Forum platform. Find out more in our impact story.

With just under 30 years to decarbonise, we need industry and governments to pick up the pace and work.

By taking these 12 steps, cities can feel confident that their contribution is robust, responsible and effective.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Russia is ready for its Phase 3 evaluation once it fulfills high-priority recommendation

The Commission sees ‘moderate recovery’ but prospects deteriorate

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘ReturnthePlastics’ initiative on plastic bottle recycling

Jordan flash flooding: UN chief ‘saddened’ by loss of life

Z, V or ‘Nike swoosh’ – what shape will the COVID-19 recession take?

Why COVID-19 is an opportunity to close the connectivity gap for refugees

The journey begins – 2021 is the European Year of Rail!

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

Why skills – not degrees – will shape the future of work

EU-US Privacy Shield data exchange deal: US must comply by 1 September, say MEPs

5 things you may not know about Dubai

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

International Women’s Day 2019: more equality, but change is too slow

Fairer food supply chain: Agriculture MEPs clamp down on unfair trading

Look to cities, not nation-states, to solve our biggest challenges

This chart shows how the energy mix is failing in the fight against climate change

UN chief praises Japanese climate resilience, as Typhoon Hagibis cleanup begins

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

Scotland “shows the way” to separatist movements as Catalonia calls a vote on independence

Businesses succeed internationally

Asylum: more solidarity among EU member states and funds for frontline countries

Lebanon: UN rights office calls for de-escalation of protest violence

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

Cybersecurity isn’t just for your company – it applies to your ecosystem too. Here are 3 ways to hardwire it in

EU approves €100 million for the post-earthquake reconstruction in Albania

Lifting the lid on the value of a company’s human capital

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is bad for US business. Here’s why.

EU Ambassadors in the EP: a multilateral approach to global challenges needed

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

Predatory labour taxation not an issue for the Commission

State aid: Commission invites comments on simplified rules for State aid combined with EU support

Where is Egypt leading the Middle East and the Mediterranean economy?

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

Could play be a game-changer for the world’s forests?

UN agencies welcome regional road map to help integrate ‘continuing exodus of Venezuelans’

﻿Hurdles in the way of vaccinating one and all against COVID-19-reviewing the challenges for vaccination against COVID-19

Partnerships key to taking landlocked countries out of poverty: UN Chief

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

Eurozone to enter the winter…

How cultural understanding can help in the cultural shock

Improve collection of data on disasters, Secretary-General Guterres urges

These are the world’s 10 most competitive economies in 2019

Sexual and reproductive health and right (SRHR) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

‘Highly explosive’ escalation of conflict and displacement across Syria’s Idlib, says top UN official

COVID-19: EU must step up efforts to tackle medicine shortages

EU gas market: new rules agreed will also cover gas pipelines entering the EU

Greek citizens to pay the price again but Tsipras risks losing next elections

This member of the banana tree family could help us cut COVID-19 plastic waste

Is there a cure for corruption in Greece?

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

The mental health of health professionals: is it worth it?

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Race is on’ to halt biodiversity loss in Indonesia

Safer products: stepping up checks and inspections to protect consumers

Mental health and suicide prevention – What can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

Dual Food Quality: Commission releases study assessing differences in the composition of EU food products

A hidden population of endangered whales has just been discovered – by nuclear bomb detectors

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “Remove Roadblocks to Climate Action”

How has policy affected employment in small businesses in the US?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s