You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Role of the healthcare professionals in achieving the 2030 agenda, as the final countdown begins

Role of the healthcare professionals in achieving the 2030 agenda, as the final countdown begins

September 12, 2021 by 2 Comments
Source:
UN in collaboration with Project Everyone

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Aqiba Malik, currently a 4th year student of MBBS in Rawalpindi Medical University, Pakistan. She is a member of IFMSA-Pakistan.. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

      The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs also known as Global Goals) are 17 goals with 169 targets that all UN member states have agreed to work towards achieving by the year 2030. They created a vision to make the world free from poverty, hunger and disease.

 Last year in September, a global call for a Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs by 2030, was announced by the UN Secretary General. It set out a need for scaled up ambitions and urgent actions for the goal.

Of the 17 SDGs adopted at the 17th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, to be achieved by 2030, the 3rd SDG to “ensure the healthy lives and promote well being for all at all ages” is specific to health. Equity is the main focus of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, as the para 26 of the agenda states: To promote physical and mental health and well being and to extend life expectancy for all, we must achieve universal health coverage and access to quality health care, none must be left behind. This highlighted the role of the health sector in addressing the needs of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable.

The WHO Global Strategy on human resources for health workforce 2030 recognizes that by utilizing the potential of Community based health workers in interprofessional primary care teams and integrating these cadres in the health system, potential needs for the SDGs could be addressed.

Community based health workers play a key role in health care delivery and in promoting equitable expansion of coverage for a range of preventive, promotive and curative services related to reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, infectious diseases and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The health workforce has a significant role towards the preparedness and response to emergencies and disasters by participating in the national health emergency management systems, local leadership and provisions of health services.

As the epidemiological profiles and population structures are evolving, the load of NCDs on the health system all over the world is increasing. NCDs are included in SDG with the following target, “by 2030 reduce by one third (relative to 2015 levels) premature mortality from NCDs through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.” This is accompanied by shift in demand for

  • patient centered care
  • community based health services
  • personalized long-term care
  • demand for the global health workforce is expected to grow.

Moreover, only the provision of high-quality health care services cannot fulfil the needs of health-related SDGs, some are related to a person’s environment and thus require a joint effort between sectors from local to national and international development partners, while some demand public awareness of preventable illnesses and provision of a supportive environment.

As we struggle to achieve these SDGs and ensure ‘leave none behind’, it is important that we promote research on community -based health-workers and their significant role to public policy objectives.

About the author

AQIBA is currently a 4th year student of MBBS in Rawalpindi Medical University, Pakistan. She is a member of IFMSA-Pakistan.

  • She has participated in many writing competitions
  •  Has attended many workshops
  •  Has served as ambassador
  •  Has also been part of many organizing committees of international conferences.
  •  Also served as a coordinator at SYNCH (Solidarity Among Young Nation FOR Change) society of RMU.
  • She holds keen interest in research and is currently doing on two different topics.

 She is interested in different medical awareness campaigns and believes that Medical Community can play significant role in creating public health awareness.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Gender Gap In Medicine – How?

US-China trade war: Washington now wants control of the renminbi-yuan

How COVID-19 could open the door for driverless deliveries

Telecommunications and Internet: A Jungle with no principles?

TTIP update: postponed vote and INTA meeting shuffle cards again

UNICEF appeals for end to ‘war on children’ in Syria and Yemen

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

AI looks set to disrupt the established world order. Here’s how

This 12-year-old built an underwater robot to fight plastic pollution

Eurozone banks are unable to support real economy’s dawning growth

WHO coronavirus briefing: Isolation, testing and tracing comprise the “backbone” of response

Monday’s Daily Brief: numbers of hungry people rising, millions of children need vaccines, Mali children need more protection

‘Global clarion call’ for youth to shape efforts to forge peace in the most dangerous combat zones

Eurovignette: provisional deal on new road haulage charging rules

Health professionals: the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19

World Youth Skills Day: What you need to know for 2020

Conflicting statistics and bad banks haunt the Eurozone

New rules adopted for quick and smooth removal of terrorist content online

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

Here’s how business needs to change for a new decade

Time to act together: Von der Leyen at the European Parliament July plenary

This is how COVID-19 has impacted workers’ lives around the world

How India is harnessing technology to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

A 3-way dynamic for SRHR and ending HIV

EU’s tougher privacy rules: WhatsApp and Facebook set to be soon aligned with telcos

Turning Europe into a giant wind farm could power the entire world

This is what chief economists think about the global economy right now

Liaison Officer – 2020

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

Remarks by Ambassador Zhang Ming at a Virtual Event Marking the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China

China and UK relations post Brexit as EU addresses Chinese takeovers

Facebook/Cambridge Analytica: MEPs pursue personal data breaches probe

One third of poorer countries face both undernutrition and obesity: WHO report

Business management: how can you introduce new ideas?

Automatic handwashing tech can help provide a resilient return to work

There is no recipe for a healthy mental state

Can the banking union help Eurozone counter its imminent threats?

COVID-19: MEPs free up over €3 billion to support EU healthcare sector

Financial stability: Commission adopts final one-year extension of the transitional regime for capital requirements for non-EU central counterparties (CCPs)

Who threatens the lives and livelihoods of Ukrainians?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

It’s 100 years since US women got the right to vote, but how has gender equality changed?

UN agriculture chief urges ‘transformative changes’ to how we eat

A jingoistic Spanish ‘war’ from the past

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions stall growth in Latin America and Caribbean region, UN says

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the Common Provisions Regulation for shared management funds

ZTE @ MWC14: ZTE excels in all areas at this year’s Mobile World Congress

The Ecofin deceives the SMEs with the EIB €10bn capital increase

October’s EU strong digital mix: From Safe Harbour to Net Neutrality, Roaming and Snowden

Why is Merkel’s Germany so liberal with the refugees? Did the last elections change that?

Here’s what global progress on COVID-19 vaccination looks like

EU budget: Commission proposes €1.26 billion to reinforce the European Solidarity Corps

Lessons in disaster relief from the world’s most cyclone-battered state

These countries are leading the charge to clean energy

Disillusioned young people – France thinks it has a solution

Humanitarian action: New outlook for EU’s global aid delivery challenged by COVID-19

Leaders making these 5 key investments can shape an inclusive future

A Sting Exclusive: “The EU Cybersecurity Act for a more secure and cyber-resilient European Digital Single Market”, by EU Commissioner Gabriel

Five years on from ISIL ‘caliphate’ proclamation in Iraq, Security Council makes first-ever visit

Even in the world’s richest countries, kids might not have what they need to learn at home

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s