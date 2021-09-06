You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Over 1 billion people have hypertension – but half of them don’t even know it. What exactly is this ‘silent killer’?

Over 1 billion people have hypertension – but half of them don’t even know it. What exactly is this ‘silent killer’?

September 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Dangerously high blood pressure, or hypertension, can kill if left untreated.
  • Of the 1.2 billion people thought to have it, half don’t know and many more are not getting the treatment they need.
  • Medication can be life-saving for people with high blood pressure, but so too can lifestyle changes.

As many as 1.2 billion people could be living with hypertension and half of them don’t even realize they have this potentially life-threatening condition.

Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension can bring on a range of very serious illnesses and ailments, including organ failure, blindness, heart attacks and strokes. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refer to high blood pressure as “the ‘silent killer’ because it usually has no warning signs or symptoms, and many people do not know they have it”.

a diagram showing that 1 in 5 women have hypertension and 1 in 4 men have hypertension
A significant number of the population have hypertension. Image: WHO

Hypertension on the rise

In a joint study with Imperial College London, the World Health Organization (WHO) has looked at data from over 100 million people aged 30-79 years in 184 countries, during the period 1990-2019, to assess the global state of blood pressure measurement and treatment.

Since 1990, the number of people living with hypertension has leapt from 650 million to 1.28 billion, according to the report. That is more down to increasing life expectancy and population growth, rather than a rise in the prevalence of high blood pressure per head of population, WHO says.

However, there is a greater incidence of hypertension in low- and middle-income countries, which are home to around 82% of people with the condition. What’s more, people in sub-Saharan Africa, central, south and south-east Asia, and Pacific Island nations are among the least likely to receive medication, says the WHO.

We have the tools to prevent, diagnose and manage hypertension. Our challenge is to make sure everyone with hypertension has access to those tools,” said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at the launch of a new set of guidelines for the pharmacological treatment of hypertension in adults.

a diagram showing to to prevent and detect hypertension
This dangerous condition can come without symptoms. Image: WHO

Not enough treatment

One of the report’s conclusions was that around 580 million people living with hypertension have not had their condition diagnosed. Furthermore, 720 million people are not getting the treatment they need for their high blood pressure.

“Nearly half a century after we started treating hypertension, which is easy to diagnose and treat with low-cost medicines, it is a public health failure that so many of the people with high blood pressure in the world are still not getting the treatment they need,” said Majid Ezzati, Professor of Global Environmental Health at Imperial College London.

What is the World Economic Forum doing to encourage healthy living in cities?

It can be tough to stay healthy when living in a big city. The Forum is responding through its Healthy Cities and Communities initiative by working to create innovative urban partnerships, which are helping residents find a renewed focus on their physical and mental health.

In 2020, the project continued to expand to new locations and has effectively helped communities impacted by COVID-19. Our work is continuing with concrete actions in 2021 where best practices and learnings from all partner cities will be shared, allowing other cities to replicate and scale.

In Jersey City, USA the Healthy Cities and Communities initiative is working with AeroFarms to deliver locally sourced vertically farmed greens to people in need. The initiative is also helping homeless people who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

In Mumbai, India (home to more than 20 million people) the initiative is working with the local startup community and engaging them on multiple sanitation challenges.

Learn more and find out how to join the initiative in our impact story.

Medication for hypertension is relatively cheap and readily available, but it is not the only course of action for treating the condition. “​​Pharmacological treatment should always be combined with healthier diets and regular physical activity; more strictly controlling tobacco products; and identifying and treating comorbidities such as diabetes and pre-existing heart disease,” Dr Ghebreyesus said.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Germany to help China in trade disputes with Brussels

DR Congo Ebola outbreak still an international public health concern

3 ways to humanize HR and create a culture of connections

How can we safeguard and improve the future of global health?

EU, Latin America and the Caribbean: Partnering for prosperity, democracy, resilience and global governance

How giving hope can go viral: A lesson in systems change from RLabs

UNICEF calls on supply chain and transport industry to take COVID-19 vaccines to the world

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘ReturnthePlastics’ initiative on plastic bottle recycling

The world is too complacent about epidemics. Here’s how to change

China hails human rights progress amid calls to close detention camps

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

Chart of the day: These countries have the highest share of electric vehicles

Measuring consumer confidence isn’t useful anymore. Here’s what we should do instead

EU Commission accuses Germany of obstructing growth and the banking union

What have the banks done to the markets making them unable to bear cheap oil?

Terrorism and migrants: the two awful nightmares for Europe and Germany in 2016

Eurozone: Bank resolution proposal gains wider interest

Commission presents review of EU economic governance and launches debate on its future

Vaccines can win the race against COVID-19 variants. Here’s how

Security of 5G networks: EU Member States complete national risk assessments

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

Healthcare guidance apps to professional’s continued education?

Why this is the year we must take action on mental health

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

Writing a greener story in Asia and the Pacific amidst COVID-19 outbreak

How slowing down the cashless frenzy could ensure a more inclusive society in East Asia

Glass ceiling being broken into pieces

This is how countries compare on gun deaths

GSMA outlines new developments for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

Telemedicine: union when the rule is isolation

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

Closing the data gap: a cost-effective way to improve air quality

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

OECD economic scenarios to 2060 illustrate the long-run benefits of structural reforms

Trump blocks US warmongers from bombing Iran

Women’s work faces the greatest risk of automation, says new research

A geared turbofan at Pratt & Whitney's production hub in West Palm Beach (copyright: Pratt & Whitney - a UTC Company- 2018; Source: Pratt & Whitney's website, media center)

The EU Commission approves UTC’s acquisition of Rockwell Collins under conditions

12 ways the tech sector can help save the climate in 12 years

US fossil fuel consumption is at its lowest in 30 years. Here’s why

“Smoking steam instead of tobacco, are the E-cigarettes a safer alternative?”

MEPs call for EU rules to better protect minorities’ rights

‘They’re not able to govern without 50% of the population.’ Former mayor speaks out for women in Afghanistan

A supercomputer is helping to reduce traffic jams, saving time and money. Here’s how

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

MEPs call for concrete details and novel tools to address the economic crisis

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates

Christine Lagarde: This is what we can still learn from the Great War

“If society will not admit of woman’s free development, then society must be remodeled.” – Elizabeth Blackwell

‘Answer the call of Afghans’ to reduce impact of conflict, UN urges all parties amid increase in civilian airstrike deaths

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

Let’s Learn

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: mental health, conflict prevention, Ebola in Uganda, Sudan protests, child labour

The Parliament accuses core EU countries of exploiting their dominant political position

Crimea: The last bloodless secession of a Ukraine region?

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

UN boosts humanitarian appeal to help tackle Zimbabwe’s ‘worst-ever’ hunger crisis

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s