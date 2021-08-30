You are here: Home / Economy / How personalizing sustainable investments can shape the future of finance

How personalizing sustainable investments can shape the future of finance

August 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

  1. Author: Simon Smiles Former Group Managing Director, UBS Wealth Management & Rodrigo Tavares Founder and President, Granito Group
  • Despite retail investors being interested in sustainability issues, few are investing money with this in mind.
  • Principal barriers to investment in these areas include complexity and lack of industry standardization.
  • We suggest a unique solution to advance sustainable investments and encourage retail investor participation.

This is one of a series of articles written by Young Global Leaders with action-oriented ideas to improve the state of the world by 2030.

Sustainable finance could become the most material innovation in capitalism since the revival of the US economy after the Great Depression of 1929. It is growing quickly, in terms of interest, adoption, and assets. But the sprouting of sustainable investments, focused on allocating capital with the intention to address social and environmental challenges, can only reach its true potential if they become intelligible for retail investors.

With approximately 30% of the market trading volume attributable to private investor orders (around 50% in the US), retail investing has the power to move the needle. Yet a recent CFA report showed 69% of retail investors were interested in sustainable investment, but only 10% have actually invested their money in this manner.

Image: CFA Institute report: Future of Sustainability in Investment Management

Why the lack of interest in sustainable investment?

There are several reasons for this material discrepancy. The first relates to lack of simplicity. While for institutional investors the more data the better – and they possess the strengths to navigate large pools of complex information streams – for retail investors, the more simplified and user-friendly data, the better. Yet, there is nothing simple about sustainable investments today, with the industry marked by complexity, confusion in terminology, and lack of standardization in terms of practices.

The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and its 169 targets are simply hard for retail investors to understand. It is also difficult for every company to contribute to every goal based on their different sectors and regions of operation. And while retail investors aim for personalized portfolios, sustainable products are often an aggregate of environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores, hiding away the particularities and impacts of each company from the retail investor.

For retail investors to openly embrace sustainable investments, the market should move towards a new simple, consistent, and personalized sustainability approach.—Simon Smiles and Rodrigo Tavares.

A pool of ongoing initiatives to “organize” the sustainable finance market are underway, ranging from the IFRS Foundation‘s intent to develop international sustainability reporting standards; the work by the European Union around the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD)/Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the taxonomy, which aim at generating more and better disclosures of sustainable practices and activities; and the British government’s work, supported by the British Standards Institution and industry players, to develop a prescriptive standard for “sustainable” and “responsible” investment funds.

And while the lack of correlation between ESG ratings from traditional providers is still a major issue, additional resources are being allocated into this space and new fintech players are designing new tools powered by smarter algorithms and machine learning, which will likely take ESG data to a new level of reliability in the coming years.

But for retail investors to openly embrace sustainable investments, the market should move towards a new simple, consistent, and personalized sustainability approach.

What’s the solution?

Different people care about different things. To reach its true potential, sustainable investing needs to personalize its approach for retail investors, focusing on the topics they each most care about. In traditional investing, retail investors typically look at a subset of price to earnings, dividend yield, leverage, and/or expected growth measures based on if they have value, growth, or income preferences. Similarly, packaged food consumers are provided with standardised, consistent tables including calories, fat, carbohydrates, protein, and salt (see Table 1).

Typically not all of these are considered by each consumer, but one or more are considered when comparing two similar food items. For example, a body builder might focus on protein, a person on a diet on calories and fat, and a person with heart disease on cholesterol and sodium.

Table 1. Example of how packaged food consumers are provided with standardised, consistent tables including calories, fat, carbohydrates, protein, and salt.
Table 1. Example of how packaged food consumers are provided with standardised, consistent tables including calories, fat, carbohydrates, protein, and salt.

A similar approach should be adopted in sustainable investment. Retail investors can focus on 5-10 standardised, understandable metrics which their investment capital impact. And the “Key Sustainability Components”, see Table 2 below, could be shown for every investible public and private company.

Table 2. Example of the “Key Sustainability Components” which could be shown for every investible public and private company.
Table 2. Example of the “Key Sustainability Components” which could be shown for every investible public and private company.

The requirements for this to occur are interestingly not particularly complicated or taxing. The key change is just that all companies, private and public, report the same 5-10 pieces of data. In July 2021, more than 130 countries agreed to support an OECD tax reform framework to impose a global corporate minimum tax on large multinational corporations’ overseas profits. This could follow the same process, with countries together just requiring companies operating in their territories to report these data points in easily understandable tables. Like many countries, including China, the EU, and the US, have already done this with the simple, regulatation-required dietary tables on packaged food.

But it would allow the easy development of a new range of credible sustainable investments that appeal to a much wider range of retail investors that utilise this simple, consistent, and personalized data, creating even more incentives for businesses, both public and private, to improve their performance across all these core sustainable investing aspects.

Table 3. Example of mass “personalized” advisory implementations, covering bonds and equities, could combine each individual investor’s preferences across all 5-10 standardised, simplified measures.
Table 3. Example of mass “personalized” advisory implementations, covering bonds and equities, could combine each individual investor’s preferences across all 5-10 standardised, simplified measures.

Mass “personalized” advisory implementations, covering bonds and equities, could combine each individual investor’s preferences across all 5-10 standardised, simplified measures (see Table 3 above).

Applying no weight in the personalized rating for measures indicated by the individual as a low preference/priority, 1x weight for medium priorities, and 2x weight for high priorities suggests a company rated as neutral by current aggregated ESG ratings at 52nd percentile of all companies would, in reality, be attractive for person 1 (76th percentile of all companies) and unattractive for person 2 (only 29th percentile). This could also be applied to government debt.

This data could also help determine the passive, mutual, and private equity funds retail investors allocate their money towards. While certain thematic funds currently exist, provision of “Key Sustainability Components” tables by all companies would provide a significant improvement in the simplicity, consistency, and true personalization of the investment instruments available for retail investors.

For example, funds could consider to include only publically listed companies in the top 25% of each sector on a particular measure. Similarly, the provision of these tables by private companies would provide a significant improvement in the range of available private equity thematic funds for (larger) retail investors. Funds could specifically be measured by a) investments’ comparable ratings and/or b) investments’ rating improvement during ownership.

What does the future hold?

If sustainable investment products cater to retail investors’ specific personal interests, significantly more money in aggregate will enter the space. And businesses will be further encouraged to improve on all the ESG aspects people care about, and start putting their money behind improving them. This would be a significant improvement on the typical situation today, which is that most companies ignore ESG improvements in their core day-to-day businesses due to the lack of real retail investor participation in sustainable investment.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.Global warming can be beaten thanks to this simple plan

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.Mission Possible Platform: Delivering industry pathways t…

This decade the world will likely witness more social, economic and environmental changes than over the last century. While the COVID-19 pandemic called for immediate reforms, the mainstreaming of stakeholder capitalism, the impacts of climate change, the escalation of next-generation technologies, and the empowerment of citizenship will pave the way for a ‘resetting’ of the global economy and social practices.

This article series presents pioneering, forward-looking, and action-oriented ideas that should be adopted up to 2030 to improve the state of the world. The WEF invited a group of individuals who have been selected as Young Global Leaders (YGLs) in the course of their careers. Authors include heads of government, business leaders and scientists, prominent intellectuals or civil society leaders.

On an annual basis and since 2004, the World Economic Forum identifies the world’s most promising leaders under the age of 40 — people driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business. This series, an initiative of the Forum of Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum, harnesses the expertise and experience of this group of leaders.

For additional information on the article series, please contact Rodrigo Tavares (curator).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

International Women’s Day 2019: women’s power in politics

Fishing opportunities in the Baltic Sea for 2022: improving long-term sustainability of stocks

Commission extends transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

Long-term EU budget: MEPs demand safety net for beneficiaries

Indonesia is buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit. And others in ASEAN aren’t far behind

Japan’s mental health crisis shows we need to fight harder for gender equality

Japan should reform retirement policies to meet challenge of ageing workforce

‘Climate change is the battle of my life’, UN chief tells students living on the frontline in Fiji

A Sting Exclusive: EU Commissioner Mimica looks at how the private sector can better deliver for international development

Our current internet architecture was conceived for the 1980s. It’s time for an upgrade

The Great Reset needs great leaders to help the most vulnerable

You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here’s why

Will the coronavirus break the internet?

Telemental health care in times of psychological instability: call 188

Respect people’s peaceful assembly and fair trail rights, UN human rights wing urges Nicaragua

JADE @ European Business Summit 2014: Youth Unemployment – a drive to Entrepreneurship

Political solutions ‘prerequisite to sustainable peace’, Lacroix tells Security Council

Which countries get the most sleep – and how much do we really need?

Chronic illnesses: UN stands up to stop 41 million avoidable deaths per year

Agreement reached on new EU Solidarity Corps

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Brexit: European Council adopts decision to extend the period under Article 50

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

UN welcomes progress in former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia naming dispute

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

Colourism: How skin-tone bias affects racial equality at work

‘Millions facing starvation’ – Global political and business leaders on the economic impact of COVID-19

European Commissioner for Youth wants young people to be at heart of policy making

‘Proving our worth through action’: 5 things Guterres wants the UN to focus on in 2019

MWC 2016: IoT experts fret over fragmentation

How TV has brought mental health issues into the light – and helped to banish stigma

Italian coronavirus pressures and flattening the curve – an epidemiology expert explains

In this Tokyo cafe, the waiters are robots operated remotely by people with disabilities

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

Meeting of top scientists underway to slow coronavirus spread

What is inclusive capitalism, and why does it matter?

How the gig economy can transform farms in the developing world

These six intelligences will drive smart leadership in disrupted times

‘No hope’ global development goals can be achieved without women, says UN Assembly President

The ‘ASEAN way’: what it is, how it must change for the future

Take medical use of cannabis seriously, say MEPs

From G7 announcement in August to Paris Peace Forum, Business for Inclusive Growth (B4IG) coalition gains momentum

Europe eyes to replace US as China’s prime foreign partner

Difficulties of vaccination against COVID-19

Seaweed straws and loose-leaf tea: 6 ways to reduce plastic waste

Belgian Court orders AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine doses to the EU – Questions and Answers

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

Learning lessons from across Europe – the hidden costs of COVID-19 on lung cancer

Decarbonizing shipping – why now is the time to act

Time is running out – global emissions rules for shipping need to be reached now

Berlin vies for a Germanic European Central Bank

Commission presents guidance to strengthen the Code of Practice on Disinformation

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

I went blind at age 5, but managed to stay in education. We must ensure 93 million children with disabilities get the same chance

Science is everybody’s party: 6 ways to support diversity and inclusion in STEM

Security Council renews Central African Republic arms embargo

Industry 4.0: Championing Europe’s fourth industrial revolution

What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s