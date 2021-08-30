You are here: Home / European Union News / EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver emergency aid to Haiti following earthquake

EU Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver emergency aid to Haiti following earthquake

August 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

An EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation consisting of two flights is delivering more than 125 tonnes of life-saving materials to humanitarian organisations active in Haiti, as part of the EU response to the earthquake that hit the country on 14 August. The first flight arrives in Port-au-Prince today while a second flight is expected to reach the country in the coming days. Cargo includes medical equipment, medicines, water, sanitation and hygiene items and other material supplied by humanitarian partners from the EU.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said:“At this critical time, the EU continues to support people in Haiti who are suffering the consequences of the terrible disaster that hit the country. Medical assistance, shelter and access to water are urgent needs that cannot be left unheard. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the EU and its partners, together with the Haitian authorities, vital assistance is being delivered to help the people of Haiti to survive this challenging time.”

Since the beginning of 2021, the EU has mobilised over €14 million in humanitarian aid for Haiti, focusing on disaster preparedness, emergency response to the food crisis as well as meeting the needs generated by the increase in gang-related violence, forced displacement and forced repatriation.

Background

Following the devastating earthquake of 7.2 magnitude that hit Haiti on 14 August, the EU released €3 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to address the most pressing needs of the affected communities.

Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU is also coordinating the continued delivery of several aid offers from EU Member States, including Spain, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden, to ensure prompt support for the population. A team of European experts have also been deployed on the ground.

The EU has provided humanitarian aid to victims of major disasters and crises in Haiti, including the coronavirus pandemic, food shortages and malnutrition in recent years, Hurricane Matthew (2016), the epidemics of cholera and the 2021 and 2010 earthquakes.

In 2020, the Commission released more than €10 million to fight COVID-19, focused on the provision of health and training equipment as well as logistical support. During 2020, the EU also launched two Humanitarian Air Bridge operations to Haiti to ensure the mobility of humanitarian personnel and the delivery of vital goods.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

Europe’s dirty air kills 400,000 people every year

How blockchain can manage the future electricity grid

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

These are the breakthroughs we need to achieve a net-zero world

These are the best MBAs if you want to be an entrepreneur

Iraq needs support to ‘leave violent past behind’, says UN envoy as Security Council extends UN mission for one year

The Mobile World Congress in Shanghai will take place on 27-29 June 2018

Gender equality and medicine in the 21st century

The European Internet is not neutral and neither is the Commissioner

EU Youth Conference in Amsterdam: enabling young people to engage in a diverse, connected and inclusive Europe

This is what the gender pay gap looks like in eight countries

“Scalpel, please”. For how long hearing this from a woman will be a surprise?

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

EU and New Zealand launch trade negotiations

Lessons from the Global Entrepreneurship Index

On the 22nd China-EU Summit: “negotiating partner, economic competitor and systemic rival”; is this the right EU approach to address your 2nd biggest trading partner?

Merkel’s triumph will make Berlin more unbending

The Europeans back Russia-Turkey on Syria: A ‘Waterloo’ for Saudis and their Crown Prince

Closure of borders: Civil Liberties Chair demands proportionality and coordination within the EU

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

Reset or perish: A guide to adaptive leadership

We’re all in the same boat on the SDGs. Here’s how we steer a course

Why Microsoft is a regular to Almunia’s

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

The EU will always have a stable partner in Montenegro, says President Đukanović

UN food agency begins ‘last resort’ partial withdrawal of aid to opposition-held Yemeni capital

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

‘Agile’, multilateral response vital to combat terrorism – UN chief Guterres

European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium affecting the EU

Scientists say this ‘super plant’ could help soak up pollution on busy roads

If we don’t protect the ocean, humanitarian disaster awaits

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

New identity cards deliver recognition and protection for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Progress against torture in Afghan detention centres, but Government needs to do more, says UN report

European Youth Forum demands immediate action & binding agreement on climate change

The ethics of the Medical Technology Civilisation era

Here are three ways organizations can prepare for tomorrow’s world

State aid: Commission approves €106.7 million restructuring aid and €30.2 compensation for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak in favour of French airline Corsair

Coronavirus: Commission proposes €6.8 million in total to support 1,700 dismissed workers of air carriers KLM and Finnair

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Companies need help to overcome rising

Precision medicine should be accessible to all

Israel @ MWC14: Israel The Start App Nation

COVID-19 has shown us the true extent of global inequality. In 2021, let’s commit to ending it

Millions at risk if Syria’s war moves to last redoubt of Idlib, warns senior aid official

6 reasons why Africa’s new free trade area is a global game changer

Disintegrating Tories will void May’s pledge for Brexit deal in seven weeks

Make progress or risk redundancy, UN chief warns world disarmament body

The EU heads of State and Government about the result of the European Elections 2019

UN civil society conference to focus on sustainable solutions for challenges of urban life

DR Congo elections: ‘historic opportunity’ for ‘peaceful transfer of power’ says Security Council

‘By no means is this over’: WHO briefing

Health services for Syrian women caught up in war, foster safety and hope: UNFPA

Climate emergency: City mayors are ‘world’s first responders’, says UN chief

Why do medical students need to go abroad to become a doctor in 2017?

UN rights chief denounces Burundi for ‘belligerent and defamatory’ attack on inquiry team

Eurozone has practically entered a deflation trap

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s